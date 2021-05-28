Sports Wrap with Tholakele.

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:10
LIVE CROSSING WITH KATIE MACDONALD IN SYDNEY
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Katie MacDonald
Today at 06:20
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:40
Lead SA-Ubuntu4all
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Burt Elliot - MD Ubnutu4all
Today at 07:40
Wellness-Prader Willi Awareness Month
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Karin Clarke
Today at 08:10
Talking Point -How to cope with an Addict in the Family
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 08:40
MISC INTERVIEW: Scarborough Eco Village
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Hannah Hopper - Head of Educational programmes Scarborough Eco Village
Today at 09:10
The UK Report with Gavin Grey
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 09:20
The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gayle Edmunds
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
See full line-up
Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Primary school pupils to return to normal daily attendance in July - DBE Minister Angie Motshekga has gazetted directives for primary school- and special needs pupils to resume daily school attendance. 29 May 2021 3:43 PM
From a plumber to a GP - find recommendations for best services in Cape Town The online forum Best Thing Ever now has more than 29,000 members. Sara-Jayne King interviews owner Janene Nates. 29 May 2021 1:11 PM
Trans women allowed to enter Miss SA but 'ID document must reflect amended sex' South Africa's top beauty pageant has confirmed that the competition is open to male-to-female transgender entrants in 2021. 29 May 2021 11:34 AM
View all Local
Private medical scheme sites will come online in the next few weeks - B4SA Medical schemes will be able to bulk upload members who have given consent explains Business for South Africa's Martin Kingston. 28 May 2021 4:42 PM
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in South Africa Mandy Wiener interviews Advocate Sipho Mantula of the Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs. 28 May 2021 1:03 PM
Corruption accused Agrizzi no show in court due to illness and Covid concerns Investigating Directorate Spokesperson Sindisiwe Twale says medical certificates were presented citing all his illnesses. 28 May 2021 12:49 PM
View all Politics
It’s poor and hungry everywhere in South Africa - Imtiaz Sooliman "We see children running for dump trucks. They scavenge for food. They’re starving," says Sooliman. 28 May 2021 3:30 PM
Law forcing SA companies to disclose wage gap is long overdue, says Wits prof Government is finalising new legislation that will force SA companies to disclose the pay gap between workers and CEOs. 28 May 2021 1:20 PM
South Africa now has a 'master plan' to fully commercialise dagga South Africa has a roadmap to the creation of a legal dagga industry, reports Cannabiz Africa publisher Brett Hilton-Barber. 28 May 2021 12:02 PM
View all Business
3 fun ideas for things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King's 3 suggestions for your weekend. 29 May 2021 7:32 AM
Long Covid? Sign up to Stellies research registry to help track your symptoms Prof Resia Pretorius of the Dept of Physiological Sciences at Stellenbosch University talks to Pippa Hudson about the research. 28 May 2021 6:20 PM
Rolls Royce launches world’s most expensive car – the R390 million 'Boat Tail' The car was custom-made for singer Beyoncé and the rapper Jay-Z, according to The Telegraph. 28 May 2021 10:39 AM
View all Lifestyle
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts. 24 May 2021 10:24 AM
He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler The PSL club confirmed the return of Eric Tinkler via Twitter on Monday morning... 24 May 2021 10:04 AM
View all Sport
Samuel E. Wright, Voice of The Little Mermaid's 'Sebastian' dead at 74 The two-time Tony nominee and voice of Sebastian in Disney’s The Little Mermaid died on Monday at his home New York. 26 May 2021 4:46 PM
Breathe yourself out of depression - actress on benefits of 'soul breathing' British actress Luisa-Bradshaw White tells Sara-Jayne King how regular breathwork practice has helped her mental health. 26 May 2021 12:46 PM
Trans actor Elliot Page shares joyful pool pic following top surgery The actor, 34, came out as transgender in December and has described himself as 'queer' and 'non-binary'. 26 May 2021 11:15 AM
View all Entertainment
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
Trans actor Elliot Page shares joyful pool pic following top surgery The actor, 34, came out as transgender in December and has described himself as 'queer' and 'non-binary'. 26 May 2021 11:15 AM
North Korea bans mullets, other 'nonsocialist' hairstyles, and skinny jeans Kim Jong Un is cracking down on "capitalistic fashion," reports Barbara Friedman. 25 May 2021 1:07 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Julius Malema calls Pan-African parliamentarian who shouted a 'hooligan' "The Chair has never met a Julius Malema in his life! You see parliamentarians shrink in their seats," says Lester Kiewit. 27 May 2021 10:40 AM
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it' "Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!" 21 May 2021 9:42 AM
View all Africa
It’s poor and hungry everywhere in South Africa - Imtiaz Sooliman "We see children running for dump trucks. They scavenge for food. They’re starving," says Sooliman. 28 May 2021 3:30 PM
South Africa now has a 'master plan' to fully commercialise dagga South Africa has a roadmap to the creation of a legal dagga industry, reports Cannabiz Africa publisher Brett Hilton-Barber. 28 May 2021 12:02 PM
Rolls Royce launches world’s most expensive car – the R390 million 'Boat Tail' The car was custom-made for singer Beyoncé and the rapper Jay-Z, according to The Telegraph. 28 May 2021 10:39 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
Sports Wrap with Tholakele.

Sports Wrap with Tholakele.

28 May 2021 1:04 PM

Guest: Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!

28 May 2021 1:08 PM

Guest: Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

French President Emmaunel Macron aFrench President Emmaunel Macron arrives in South Africa on a state visit today.

28 May 2021 1:02 PM

Guest: Adv sipho mantula, Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gift of the Givers commemorates World Hunger Day in the service of the hungry.

28 May 2021 12:50 PM

Guest: Imtiaz Sooliman Director, Gift of the Givers

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sgt. Catherine Refilwe Tladi hailed as she ensures that Serial Rapist Sello Abram Mapunya is sentenced to 5 life terms & 1088 years imprisonment

28 May 2021 12:42 PM

Guest: Sgt Catherine Tladi

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nafiz Modack bail proceedings begin.

28 May 2021 12:27 PM

Guest: Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Corruption accused Angelo Agrizzi and Vincent Smith set to appear before the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

28 May 2021 12:25 PM

Guest: Sindisiwe Twala -Investigating Directorate Spokesperson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tshegofatso Pule murder: Ntuthuko Shoba's trial to begin.

28 May 2021 12:23 PM

Guest: Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mandy's book of the week: My Final Answer by Jeremy Maggs.

27 May 2021 1:04 PM

Guest: Jeremy Maggs | at South African journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mamelodi Sundowns clinches 11th PSL title.

27 May 2021 12:53 PM

Guest: Michael Pedro is a sports reporter at EWN

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Primary school pupils to return to normal daily attendance in July - DBE

Local

Water at Muizenberg beach 'may still be impacted' by Zandvlei contamination

Local

3 fun ideas for things to do in Cape Town this weekend

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Vietnam discovers new hybrid virus variant

29 May 2021 4:34 PM

DBE urges victims of bullying to report perpetrators to combat issue at schools

29 May 2021 3:36 PM

Oxford off-ramp on M1 North cleared to traffic after multivehicle crash

29 May 2021 3:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA