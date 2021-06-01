Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open.

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 08:40
Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Melinda Ferguson
Today at 09:10
The Profile: Keeno Lee Hector
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Keeno Lee Hector
Today at 09:45
MUSIC FEATURE: Keanu Harker
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Keanu Harker - Singer and Musician
Latest Local
How South African quadruple amputee lives life with resilience and positivity Sara-Jayne King speaks to Durbanite Shaninlea Visser who lost all her limbs after contracting septicemia from a mongoose bite. 5 June 2021 7:57 AM
3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King suggests her fun picks for this weekend. 5 June 2021 6:28 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA waits for J&J jab clearance to get Phase 2 get off the ground CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 4 June 2021 3:40 PM
View all Local
Eskom suspends Koeberg Power Station GM for 'performance-related issues' Eskom announces it has suspended Velaphi Ntuli. 5 June 2021 7:08 AM
Load shedding to resume at 5pm until Sunday, after suspension for Parliament Eskom suspended power cuts from 12-5 pm on Friday to allow a virtual sitting of Parliament to pass a series of appropriation bills 4 June 2021 3:14 PM
'You liar!' Refilwe Moloto responds to President Ramaphosa on Eskom Refilwe Moloto responds to what President Ramaphosa said about the management team and maintenance issues at the power utility. 4 June 2021 3:10 PM
View all Politics
Why SA needs a black-owned bank - Nonkululeko Gobodo John Maytham talks to chartered accountant Nonkululeko Gobodo who spoke recently at the Black Business Council about this need. 4 June 2021 4:35 PM
R700 million fund to boost SA-owned township businesses – how to apply Africa Melane interviews Tumi Sefolo, Executive for Direct Lending at the Small Enterprise Finance Agency. 4 June 2021 2:38 PM
Remote jamming: your insurance won't pay - but there’s a device to keep you safe Refilwe Moloto interviews Moinuddin Gaibe, owner at Auto Whizz, stockist of a nifty gadget that jams the jammer. 4 June 2021 9:53 AM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Dr Charl's Q&A: Wait two weeks between Covid symptoms and vaccine Sara-Jayne Kings chats to Dr Charl van Loggerenberg and he answers general medical questions from callers. 5 June 2021 7:16 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 4 June 2021 Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 4 June 2021 5:39 PM
[VIDEOS & PICS] Lester gets some 'manscaping' and he looks fab Lester Kiewit takes us live through his journey into male grooming with Abdul Joudi, owner of Urban Men. 4 June 2021 1:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
China raises child-bearing limit to 3 to battle a shrinking population Around 12 million babies were born in China in 2019, the lowest number of births since the 1960s. 1 June 2021 10:44 AM
Aussie Dad is TikTok hit after sharing tips on feeding family of 8 for $8 (R93)! Father-of-six Nathan Lyons from Penrith in Western Sydney uploads his creations to his Kooking with a Koori TikTok page 31 May 2021 12:31 PM
View all World
[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers' Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'. 2 June 2021 10:06 AM
Pan-African Parliament (PAP): 'The scenes are chaotic and embarrassing' "It appears to be personality issues, and regions that unite against each other," says Dr David Monyae (UJ). 1 June 2021 5:20 PM
Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sector 31 May 2021 9:40 AM
View all Africa
'Magical no of 41m vaccinated a thumbsuck, we need to recalibrate expectations' Lester Kiewit interviews Prof. Shabir Madhi about reaching the vaccination target to achieve 'herd immunity' in South Africa. 4 June 2021 11:14 AM
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital. 3 June 2021 7:56 PM
Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator 3 June 2021 7:31 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open.

Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open.

1 June 2021 1:02 PM

Guest: Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!

4 June 2021 1:06 PM

Guest: Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sports Wrap

4 June 2021 1:04 PM

Guest: Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weather Update: CPT and JHB.

4 June 2021 12:59 PM

Guest: Lehlohonolo Thobela, SAWS Forecaster.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom and power outages update.

4 June 2021 12:56 PM

Guest: Sikonathi Mantshantsha | National Spokesperson at Eskom

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A year on, Tshegofatso Pule's family still traumatised by her horrific murder.

4 June 2021 12:52 PM

Guest: Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Interpol asked to assist with execution of arrest warrants for Guptas.

4 June 2021 12:49 PM

Guest: Sindisiwe Twala Seboka -Investigating Directorate Spokesperson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ramaphosa engages with media; what were the outcomes?

4 June 2021 12:26 PM

Guest: Qaanitah Hunter | Political Editor at News24

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Embattled Health Minister a no show in parliament?

4 June 2021 12:20 PM

Guest:Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mandy's book of the week: Rogues' Gallery, Matthew Blackman and Nick Dall .

3 June 2021 1:07 PM

Guest: Nick Dall | Journalist & author of Rogues’ Gallery: An Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa, from the VOC to the ANC

Matthew Blackman

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The department of education has cancelled midyear exams for grade 12 pupils.

3 June 2021 12:55 PM

Guest: Elijah Mhlanga, Department of Basic Education spokesperson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom suspends Koeberg Power Station GM for 'performance-related issues'

Politics

3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend

'Senior citizens had to walk out of Nyanga to catch a bus to collect pensions'

Weather Watch: Warm weekend ahead for KZN

4 June 2021 8:09 PM

Makhura: Mobility in Gauteng driving surge of COVID cases

4 June 2021 8:06 PM

Facebook bans former US president Trump for 2 years

4 June 2021 7:39 PM

