Mandy's book of the week: Rogues' Gallery, Matthew Blackman and Nick Dall .

Guest: Nick Dall | Journalist & author of Rogues’ Gallery: An Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa, from the VOC to the ANC
Matthew Blackman
Guest: Elijah Mhlanga, Department of Basic Education spokespersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Buang Jones , Gauteng provincial manager of the SA Human Rights CommissionLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sindisiwe Twala -Investigating Directorate SpokespersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Phakamile Hlubi, Numsa spokespersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: André de Ruyter | Group CEO at EskomLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: David Scott (The Kiffness) | The guy behind the at The KiffnessLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: David Monyae, Co-director of the Confuciious Institute and political analystLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Pieter Louis Myburgh- Investigative journalist DailyMaverick; ScorpioLISTEN TO PODCAST