IEC launches 2021 municipal elections campaign.

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 04:50
Health: SA man's attempt to break Guinness World Record for mental health awareness
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Henry Cook
Today at 05:10
President Ramaphosa to promote SA at G7 summit
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ndivhuho Netshitenzhe - Economist at Stanlib
Today at 06:10
IEC launches municipal elections campaign
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michael Hendrickse - Head of IEC in Western Cape
Today at 06:25
Forensic backlog could drag on for 18 months
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Reagen Allen - Chair of Western Cape community safety standing committee
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday : The Future Of The Office
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
Mass vaccination centres assist in rollout
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Damian McHugh - Chief marketing officer at Momentum Metropolitan Holdings
Colin . - was notified he was to get his jab - despite being 46 and not healthcare worker
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Let the SABC be a lesson to you all
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:20
Beloved actress icon Shaleen Surtie-Richards died poor when she didn't have to!
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jack Devnarain - Actor at Isidingo
Today at 10:10
FPB warning of non-compliance by distributors - lawyer responds
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nick Hall - Digital Entertainment Lawyer and Founder at Industry association for the Interactive Entertainment Industry in South Africa (IESA)
Pandelis Gregoriou - Legal and Regulatory Affairs Manager at Film And Publication Board
Today at 10:30
Immigration - DHA & DA
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gary Eisenberg, immigration attorney
Adrian Roos
Today at 11:05
How TB Joshua's flock is now perplexed because he failed in his own prophecies of healing.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dion Forster - Minister / Theologian / Consultant at Methodist
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 17:45
Book: But he speaks so well
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ivan Johns
Latest Local
'Foreign ownership of wine farms brings huge spin-offs for SA' 'It is great for Brand South Africa'. Bruce Whitfield interviews international wine expert Michael Fridjhon (Wine Wizard). 9 June 2021 8:32 PM
SA business confidence jumps in Q2 (before Eskom unleashed Stage 4, that is) Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Siobhan Redford about the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index released on Wednesday. 9 June 2021 7:01 PM
Prasa prepares for court date while central line shack dwellers refuse to move Afternoon Drive host John Maytham speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm about the informal settlements along the central... 9 June 2021 5:43 PM
South Africans shouldn't be fooled by Mkhize's special leave 'whitewash' - DA MP Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to DA MP and labour law expert Michael Bagraim about Minister Zweli Mkhize's special leav... 9 June 2021 10:54 AM
Zero-alcohol driving limit won't require car insurance changes - expert Refilwe Moloto talks to Wynand van Vuuren, Client experience partner at King Price Insurance. 9 June 2021 8:55 AM
Clover shuts down SA's largest cheese factory due to poor service delivery Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Karen Heese about Clover's decision to move its plant from Lichtenburg, North West to eThekwini 8 June 2021 8:43 PM
Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka on the JSE's second refusal of a new crypto ETF Bruce Whitfield interviews Magda Wierzycka, co-founder and new executive chair of Sygnia, about its battle with the JSE. 9 June 2021 7:39 PM
Loss of smell is a common part of Covid-19, smell might help us fight it too Dogs, bees and AI may help us find more infections faster than current testing 9 June 2021 7:15 PM
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show. 8 June 2021 9:22 PM
Is the wagyu beef you buy at your local butcher the real deal? Pippa Hudson speaks to Chris Purdon, a certified wagyu breeder about the process of breeding wagyu beef. 9 June 2021 5:24 PM
Why is one person's naughty word another person's parlance, asks Lester Kiewit? Lester Kiewit speaks to Prof Gerhard Van Huyssteen, Prof of Afrikaans and Dutch Linguistics North West University.   9 June 2021 1:04 PM
No shame in it. Period Pippa Hudson and Consumer Journalist Wendy Knowler explore the emotional, environmental, and financial costs of menstruation. 9 June 2021 11:55 AM
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
Baxter Theatre postpones productions to 2022 after crew members get Covid-19 CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Baxter Theatre spokesperson Fahiem Stellenboom about the implications of the postponement. 9 June 2021 3:59 PM
DStv rolls out its streaming service You can now stream all your favourite content without a decoder or satellite connection on the DSTV app 8 June 2021 2:39 PM
The Social Rundown: Royal Baby Rumble What is trending and why should you care? Reflecting on the story behind the hashtag. 7 June 2021 12:33 PM
"It's odd that not a single member of the medical team has come forward" Mandy Weiner speaks to The Times' Jane Flanagan who reported on the story of the Malian mom who gave birth to 9 babies this year. 9 June 2021 2:28 PM
Woman punches croc to save twin sister Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 9 June 2021 12:50 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers' Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'. 2 June 2021 10:06 AM
Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka on the JSE's second refusal of a new crypto ETF Bruce Whitfield interviews Magda Wierzycka, co-founder and new executive chair of Sygnia, about its battle with the JSE. 9 June 2021 7:39 PM
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show. 8 June 2021 9:22 PM
GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts. 8 June 2021 7:20 PM
Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
IEC launches 2021 municipal elections campaign.

IEC launches 2021 municipal elections campaign.

9 June 2021 12:57 PM

Guest: Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Artists deserve better-Jack Devnarain blasts government for not doing more, this after Shaleen Surtie Richards passing.

9 June 2021 1:08 PM

Guest: Jack Devnarain- actor and chair of SAGA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Loadshedding Stage 4

9 June 2021 12:55 PM

Guest: Sikhonathi Mantshantsha

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#JusticeForJeremy- march held to support of axed Former deputy provincial commissioner.

9 June 2021 12:50 PM

Guest: Rod Solomons, Convenor - SA First Forum

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What do we know thus far about South Africa's ten babies? What are the facts?How do you report a story on "ten babies", moreover, how do you confrim the facts?

9 June 2021 12:43 PM

Guests: Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter

Jane Flanagan, Africa Correspondent for The Times

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How do we know if South Africa is in a third wave — and could there be a fourth?

9 June 2021 12:28 PM

Guest: Mia Malan | Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize placed on special leave, Kubayi-Ngubane steps in...

9 June 2021 12:26 PM

Guest: Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CONTRALESA lines out plans for intiation season admist looming 3rd wave.

8 June 2021 1:04 PM

Guest: Zolani Mkhiva. CONTRALESA General Secretary

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

TUT has suspended in-person classes following the death of a student due to Covid-19-related complications.

8 June 2021 12:56 PM

Guest: Phaphama Tshisikhawe, Tshwane University of Technology spokesperson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Stats SA releases Q1 GDP results.

8 June 2021 12:54 PM

Guest: Risenga Maluleka, Statistician General of Stats SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[UPDATE] Eskom upgrades load shedding to Stage 4 until 10pm on Wednesday

Local

Baxter Theatre postpones productions to 2022 after crew members get Covid-19

Entertainment

South Africans shouldn't be fooled by Mkhize's special leave 'whitewash' - DA MP

Politics

Drug dealers went online to beat the pandemic: EU report

9 June 2021 8:31 PM

These are the countries worst affected by COVID-19 right now

9 June 2021 8:11 PM

IEC gears up for the most complex elections in SA history

9 June 2021 8:10 PM

