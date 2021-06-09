Artists deserve better-Jack Devnarain blasts government for not doing more, this after Shaleen Surtie Richards passing.

Today at 04:50 Health: SA man's attempt to break Guinness World Record for mental health awareness Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Henry Cook

125 125

Today at 05:10 President Ramaphosa to promote SA at G7 summit Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Ndivhuho Netshitenzhe - Economist at Stanlib

125 125

Today at 06:10 IEC launches municipal elections campaign Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Michael Hendrickse - Head of IEC in Western Cape

125 125

Today at 06:25 Forensic backlog could drag on for 18 months Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Reagen Allen - Chair of Western Cape community safety standing committee

125 125

Today at 06:40 Trendspotting Thursday : The Future Of The Office Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard

125 125

Today at 07:07 Mass vaccination centres assist in rollout Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Damian McHugh - Chief marketing officer at Momentum Metropolitan Holdings

Colin . - was notified he was to get his jab - despite being 46 and not healthcare worker

125 125

Today at 07:38 The Africa Report Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Leanne de Bassompierre

125 125

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

125 125

Today at 08:07 Let the SABC be a lesson to you all Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)

125 125

Today at 08:21 Emerging Economies - Focus on India Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University

125 125

Today at 09:20 Beloved actress icon Shaleen Surtie-Richards died poor when she didn't have to! The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Jack Devnarain - Actor at Isidingo

125 125

Today at 10:10 FPB warning of non-compliance by distributors - lawyer responds The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Nick Hall - Digital Entertainment Lawyer and Founder at Industry association for the Interactive Entertainment Industry in South Africa (IESA)

Pandelis Gregoriou - Legal and Regulatory Affairs Manager at Film And Publication Board

125 125

Today at 10:30 Immigration - DHA & DA The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Gary Eisenberg, immigration attorney

Adrian Roos

125 125

Today at 11:05 How TB Joshua's flock is now perplexed because he failed in his own prophecies of healing. The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dion Forster - Minister / Theologian / Consultant at Methodist

125 125

Today at 15:40 Plan B with Rebecca Davis Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rebecca Davis

125 125