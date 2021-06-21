Former Cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba resumes giving evidence at the state capture inquiry.

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Fitness Tip: Strengthen a "misunderstood muscle," the gluteus medius
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Today at 04:50
Travel&Tourism: Assets South Africa can leverage to promote its tourism story
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Sabine Lehman - Founder and CEO at Curiositas
Today at 05:10
Demand for Hospital bed in Gauteng is dire
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa - Vice-Chairperson and spokeserson at South African Medical Association
Today at 05:50
The cost of lost schooling: Education outcomes moving backwards
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Vijay Reddy - Distinguished Research Specialist at Human Sciences Research Council
Today at 06:10
Are new and significant mineral deposits still being discovered?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Phil Janney - Associate professor and head of the Department of Geology at University of Cape Town
Today at 06:28
Camp Bay High RCL initiative to supply sanitary products for leaners
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michael Gulston
Today at 06:40
TECH TUESDAY: Tinder rolls out a blocking feature to help users avoid seeing their exes
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brendon Petersen - Technology Journalist at ...
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Francois Venter - Head of Ezintsha health unit at Wits and member of MAC
Today at 07:20
Premier on state of province's vaccine drive and infection rate
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
WHO, France and SA announce pioneering vaccine plan
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Vigdis Beaussier - spokesperson for French Embassy in SA
Today at 08:21
How do employers determine whether to implement a vaccination policy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Anli Bezuidenhout - Director in the Employment Law practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Over half of South Africa had Covid: Discovery
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Ryan Noach - CEO at Discovery Health
Today at 10:15
Cargo port to Saldanha?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Felicity Purchase - Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town
Sid Peimer - Executive Director at Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Today at 10:45
Go electric car. But where's the recharge ports?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sisanda Mbete
Today at 11:05
PPND Paternal postnatal depression in new fathers
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Terence Mentor - Late Night presenter at CapeTalk
Today at 11:35
OPEN LINE continued
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
We need to be closing schools. We need a form of lockdown - Netcare CEO The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare. 21 June 2021 7:24 PM
Old Mutual opens private vaccine site in Pinelands - here's who can go there CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Tags Moodley, Old Mutual's chief customer experience director, about the launch of the vaccine... 21 June 2021 6:58 PM
SA's six-week wait for second Pfizer jab backed by CDC guidelines Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Joan van Dyk, a senior journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre, about the Pfiz... 21 June 2021 5:18 PM
Can bosses fire employees who refuse Covid-19 jab? It's a murky area says lawyer Lester Kiewit talks to Labour Law Specialist at Maserumule Attorneys, Puke Maserumule about what the law says. 21 June 2021 2:12 PM
US Consulate in Cape Town explains significance of Juneteenth National Holiday Refilwe Moloto talks to Public Affairs Officer Emily Shaffer about commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. 21 June 2021 6:43 AM
Vaccination of 582,000 teachers and support staff to start on Wednesday Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says schools need to be kept open to successfully complete the vaccination programme. 20 June 2021 1:01 PM
'After 25 years in banking, wealth creation is not what drives me' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Colin Coleman, formerly of the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs (Yale University). 21 June 2021 8:14 PM
Why the South African economy misfires – and what you and I can do about it The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews development economist Ayabonga Cawe, author of "The Economy on Your Doorstep". 21 June 2021 7:38 PM
Can your boss force you to be vaccinated against Covid-19? Yes, she can. But… The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Deale Attorneys labour lawyer Patrick Deale. 21 June 2021 7:02 PM
What does the 'A' stand for in LGBTQIA? Sara-Jayne King speaks to asexual creator, writer, educator and advocate Cody Daigle Orians about asexuality this Pride Month. 21 June 2021 11:22 AM
Here's why you will be paying more for your home loan than you realise Refilwe Moloto speaks to Private Wealth Manager at NFB Wealth Management Evelyn Doubell. 21 June 2021 8:05 AM
Dads share the challenges and triumphs of single fatherhood Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne Kings hosts a panel discussion on being a single dad on a special Father's Day edition. 20 June 2021 2:14 PM
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
SA muso and Idols winner Elvis Blue takes to the airwaves on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 17 June 2021 2:50 PM
New app turns you into Disney character – check out some of our presenters, LOL! Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 June 2021 12:25 PM
Capetonian Ella Blumenthal's holocaust survivor story told in award winning film Pippa Hudson speaks to holocaust survivor Ella Blumenthal and filmmaker Jordy Sank about the award-winning documentary I Am Here. 16 June 2021 5:44 PM
Happy 'World Naked Hiking Day', yes, it's really a thing... Lester Kiewit speaks to Fanafikile Lephakha, the organiser of a men's only, naked hike taking place today in QwaQwa. 21 June 2021 12:56 PM
US Consulate in Cape Town explains significance of Juneteenth National Holiday Refilwe Moloto talks to Public Affairs Officer Emily Shaffer about commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. 21 June 2021 6:43 AM
Spike in online gambling during lockdown - how addicts can get help Sara-Jayne King talks to SARGF's Noxolo Adonis and a UK recovering addict who had to borrow almost R2m to pay off gambling debt. 20 June 2021 11:18 AM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Retail confidence at 6-year high, as consumers start shopping again The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews BER economist Tshepo Moloi. 21 June 2021 6:24 PM
Johannesburg is in decline, and its professionals are moving – many to Cape Town Lester Kiewit interviews urban planner Nobukhosi Ngwenya (UCT) and Renee Steggman, a relocation logistics expert. 18 June 2021 12:01 PM
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
Former Cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba resumes giving evidence at the state capture inquiry.

Former Cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba resumes giving evidence at the state capture inquiry.

21 June 2021 12:54 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter


Sports Wrap!

21 June 2021 1:05 PM

Guest :Michael Pedro is a sports reporter at EWN

Gqeberha's name remains unchanged this as Min. Nathi Mthethwa rejects thousands of objections.

21 June 2021 1:03 PM

Guest: Masechaba Ndlovu | Spokesperson at Department of ACS (arts culture and sports)

Kwahlathi stones are quartz crystals and not diamonds.

21 June 2021 1:02 PM

Guest: Dr Gideon Groenewald

Memorial service for well-known businessman and former Eskom board chairperson, Jabu Mabuza underway.

21 June 2021 12:52 PM

Guest: Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter

SAOU urges teachers to take J&J vaccine.

21 June 2021 12:47 PM

Guest: Dr Chris Klopper, The South African Teachers’ Union Executive Officer.

Basic Education Department urges teachers and staff to prepare to be vaccinated from this week.

21 June 2021 12:36 PM

Guest :Elijah Mhlanga- Department of Education Spokesperson

Gauteng hospitals under pressure as the COVID-19 third wave gains momentum.

21 June 2021 12:20 PM

Guest: Thabo Masebe Acting Director-General in the office of the Gauteng Premier

We won't comply with Ramaphosa's Covid-19 lockdown rules until we get vaccines - EFF.

18 June 2021 1:47 PM

Guest:  Omphile Maote | Provincial Treasurer at Eff Gauteng

Live : Gas explosion suspected to have killed 20 illegal miners

18 June 2021 1:06 PM

Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter 

We need to be closing schools. We need a form of lockdown - Netcare CEO

Business Opinion Local

Old Mutual opens private vaccine site in Pinelands - here's who can go there

Local

US Consulate in Cape Town explains significance of Juneteenth National Holiday

World Politics

Conflict violence against children soared in 2020: UN

21 June 2021 8:20 PM

SA's new vaccine tech transfer hub to provide training to local manufacturers

21 June 2021 7:58 PM

Cold front brings heavy rainfall to WC

21 June 2021 7:36 PM

