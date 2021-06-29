Govt updates on amended regulations to manage COVID-19 Cele Clip on regulations

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
AARTO: 'Nothing wrong with demerits - but administration must be up to scratch' John Maytham interviews Advocate Stephanie Fisk of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 29 June 2021 4:56 PM
'Rain is falling continuously. Flooding will get worse over next few days' Mandy Wiener interviews James-Brent Styan, Western Cape Provincial Environmental Affairs spokesperson. 29 June 2021 4:12 PM
[LISTEN] Up in arms: Activists debate proposed changes to SA gun laws Sara-Jayne King hosts a Talking Point panel discussion on proposed amendments to firearm ownership laws. 29 June 2021 1:01 PM
South Africans must resist imprisonment of Jacob Zuma - MKMVA's Carl Niehaus CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus for his reaction to the ConCourt's ruling against Jacob Zuma. 29 June 2021 12:13 PM
Treasury must release cash to fund full-scale vaccine rollout over weekends - DA Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA Shadow Minister of Finance Geordin Hill-Lewis about the funding of the vaccine rollout. 29 June 2021 8:32 AM
'ConCourt will find Zuma guilty of contempt but appropriate sentence is tricky' Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to public law expert Prof Hoolo 'Nyane about the long-anticipated ruling in Zuma's contem... 29 June 2021 7:34 AM
Transactional trends - the world has changed Article by Ellen Kumwenda Mtine, Head of Cash Management, Transactional Banking, Africa (outside South Africa). 29 June 2021 12:49 PM
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
Is your boss to blame for your burnout? Refilwe Moloto speaks to industrial psychologist Dr Sharon Munyaka about employee burnout during the pandemic. 29 June 2021 8:36 AM
Smartwatches with 'pulse oximeters' – sensors that track oxygen levels The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 28 June 2021 7:35 PM
Installing generators in your complex - is complex Refilwe Moloto talks to Marina Constas, Specialist Sectional Title Attorney at BBM about what you need to know. 28 June 2021 9:20 AM
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
South African musician Zahara set to release her fifth studio album CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King speaks to South African singer-songwriter Zahara about her fifth album, Nqaba Yam. 26 June 2021 11:59 AM
Stop denying racism says UN Human Rights chief in report calling for reparations The United Nation's Michele Bachelet has called for reparations to be made for racism against people of African descent. 29 June 2021 12:28 PM
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Poor, rural Limpopo leads rest of SA in vaccinating its people against Covid-19 Refilwe Moloto interviews Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathub. 29 June 2021 11:18 AM
'It doesn’t make sense to keep restaurants open at risk to the rest of economy' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Neva Makgetla, a Senior Economist at TIPS. 28 June 2021 7:04 PM
The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
Govt updates on amended regulations to manage COVID-19 Cele Clip on regulations

Govt updates on amended regulations to manage COVID-19 Cele Clip on regulations

29 June 2021 2:10 PM

Kevin Brandt – EWN 


Update on impact of storms in the Western Cape

29 June 2021 2:21 PM

James Brent- Stayn- Western Cape  Provinical Environmental Affairs spokesperson

Has King Mswati fled Swaziland?

29 June 2021 2:19 PM

Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele

Tourism sector lobbies for South Africa to be removed from red list

29 June 2021 2:15 PM

David Frost -Southern Africa Tourism Services Association 

Zuma reax

29 June 2021 2:02 PM

Mmusi Maimane -One SA Movement 

Zuma Reax

29 June 2021 1:56 PM

Mavuso Msimang – ANC Veteran 

Legal Reaction on Zuma Judgement

29 June 2021 1:52 PM

Prof Richard Calland 

Zuma judgment

29 June 2021 1:50 PM

Nthakoana Ngatane – EWN and Mzwanele Manyi- Jacob Zuma foundation Spokesperson 

sports wrap

28 June 2021 2:59 PM

Michael Pedro 

Major Winter storm grips the Western cape -How will it affect the rest of the country’s weather patterns?

28 June 2021 2:56 PM

Elizabeth Webster -South African Weather Service and James Brent- Styan -  Western Cape Provincial Environmental affairs spokesperson 

Trending

Politics

World Africa

Local

EWN Highlights

Election monitoring groups echo calls for postponement of local govt elections

29 June 2021 5:48 PM

StatsSA says total employment decreased by 0.1%

29 June 2021 5:19 PM

Political pressure mounts on King Mswati as protests in country worsen

29 June 2021 5:12 PM

