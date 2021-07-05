Police Vaccination Roll out that started today

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Travel&Tourism: Impact of lockdown leisure travel ban from Gauteng on KZN tourism
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Brett Tungay - Chair at Fedhasa East Coast
Today at 05:10
ANC NEC held special meeting to discuss concerns on Zuma and Magashule
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ralph Mathekga - Political Analyst at ...
Today at 05:46
Equal Education goes back to court over school feeding schemes
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Tshego Phala - Executive Director at Equal Education Law Centre
Today at 06:10
What does Interpol red notice mean for Gupta's and justice in SA?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT
Today at 06:25
Funerals are becoming more expensive during pandemic
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Unathi Saul - Co-founder at Abaveleli Funeral Directors
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: What to make of the race between Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Daniel Cunnama - Outreach astronomer at South African Astronomical Observatory
Today at 07:07
Pudemo brands SADC's eSwatini visit a farce
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:20
Covid-19 second jab
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
ANC NEC in focus
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sanusha Naidu
Today at 08:21
City of Cape Town's green-lid bins for recycling will not be emptied for now
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Today at 09:20
Why the police were right not to act on Nkandla covid defiance
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ziyanda Stuurman - Master of Arts degree in Conflict, Security and Development at School of Global Studies at Sussex University
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:50
Why does Jacob Zuma still have VIP security - Security Analyst and Former Mandela Body Guard Conroy Herandien
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Conroy Herandien - Security Analyst at Independent
Today at 10:15
The world's best school principal is South African
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Ngwako Stephen Sebopetsa - Principal at Rathaga Primary School
Today at 10:30
SA's first black female brewery owner forced to call it quits
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela Founder of Brewsters Craft
Today at 11:05
40 years of Aids: a reflection on this pandemic anniversary
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Catherine Burns - Associate Professor of Medical History at the Health Science Faculty and Alder Museum of Medical History at University of the Witwatersrand
Local Sinovac rep Numolux explains jab's efficacy after getting go-ahead in SA Refilwe Moloto talks to Dr Sanette Aspinall, a virologist and clinical research specialist for Numolux 5 July 2021 8:49 AM
Scheduled vaccine appointments for over-50s to begin on Monday People aged 50 to 59 years with valid appointments will be accepted at vaccination sites across the Western Cape from Monday 5 Jul... 4 July 2021 2:26 PM
Winde not ruling out possibility of at-home vaccinations for bedridden residents Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Premier Alan Winde about the Western Cape's vaccine rollout and third-wave health... 4 July 2021 1:30 PM
'Justices will endorse their ruling, Zuma is buying time but to jail he will go' John Maytham talks to political analyst Oscar van Heerden about the jail sentence that awaits the former president. 5 July 2021 4:39 PM
Jacob Zuma is getting a chance to argue for his prison sentence to be overturned Refilwe Moloto talks to EWN senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia about the latest in Jacob Zuma's legal situation. 5 July 2021 8:28 AM
[VIDEOS] Police and govt criticised for not taking action against Nkandla crowds Police Minister Bheki Cele has been called out on social media for his apparent failure to take action against Zuma supporters sta... 4 July 2021 3:07 PM
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
Steinhoff shares tank after High Court rules it broke Companies Act Ray White interviews Jan Cronje, a financial journalist at Fin24. 5 July 2021 6:29 PM
Affordable housing: The catalyst for post covid economic recovery in Africa? Affordable housing is a strategic focus for Absa Corporate and Investment Bank, says Somaya Joshua. 5 July 2021 4:21 PM
This National Savings Month, a call to maximise the benefits of family investing The more you and your family invest with PPS Investments Family Network, the more you could save on ongoing administration fees. 5 July 2021 10:44 AM
Local event aims to foster recovery movement in Cape Town - and needs your help Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Debbie Bub, the fundraising manager for Recovery Walk Cape Town 2021. 4 July 2021 10:34 AM
SANParks reopens some sections of Table Mountain that burnt during wildfire Restoration work has been concluded in some parts of the Table Mountain National Park, which means some areas are ready to reopen. 3 July 2021 2:52 PM
Meet Grassy Park racehorse owner who wins Durban July with Kommetdieding Lester Kiewit talks to the owner of Kommetdieding, Ashwin Reynolds, who hails from our very own Grassy Park in Cape Town. 5 July 2021 12:00 PM
Euro 2020 blamed for surge in Covid-19 cases in Europe CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the Covid-19 infections surge in Europe and other stories. 4 July 2021 11:42 AM
[PREVIEW] 'Springboks will take it by 20 – even though it’s been so long' Africa Melane interviews Wynona Louw, a rugby writer at Independent Media. 2 July 2021 2:31 PM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 30 June 2021 1:37 PM
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast. 30 June 2021 12:19 PM
This National Savings Month, a call to maximise the benefits of family investing The more you and your family invest with PPS Investments Family Network, the more you could save on ongoing administration fees. 5 July 2021 10:44 AM
Euro 2020 blamed for surge in Covid-19 cases in Europe CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the Covid-19 infections surge in Europe and other stories. 4 July 2021 11:42 AM
Social media platforms need to take concrete steps to combat online abuse CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Sarah Hoffman, co-founder of Klikd about the the fight against online abuse. 2 July 2021 7:49 PM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!' Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 5 July 2021 7:34 PM
Current lockdown likely to be extended beyond 14 days - economists Ray White interviews Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist at the Bureau for Economic Research (SU). 5 July 2021 6:44 PM
The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
Police Vaccination Roll out that started today

Police Vaccination Roll out that started today

5 July 2021 12:44 PM

Guests: Lirandzu Themba | Police Ministry Spokesperson

Richard Mamabolo | Spokesperson at Popcru


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Interpol issues Red Notices against the Guptas

5 July 2021 12:59 PM

Guest: Sindisiwe Twala Seboka -Investigating Directorate Spokesperson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

eSwatini update

5 July 2021 12:52 PM

Guest: Lucky Lukhele | Spokesperson at Swaziland Solidarity Network

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

State Capture Commission Update

5 July 2021 12:45 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane | EWN Snr Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Court Action on Zuma

5 July 2021 12:29 PM

Guest: Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on what's happening in Nkandla

5 July 2021 12:26 PM

Guest: Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC NEC Meeting update

5 July 2021 12:22 PM

Guest: Tshidi Madia, EWN Senior politics journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque

2 July 2021 1:04 PM

Guest: Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sports Wrap!

2 July 2021 12:59 PM

Guest :Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist-

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Happiness levels reach an all-time low in SA

2 July 2021 12:57 PM

Guest :Professor Talita Greyling, Wellbeing Economist, University of Johannesburg

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ters payments will be extended for industries hit by new Level 4 rules - Cosatu

Business

Current lockdown likely to be extended beyond 14 days - economists

Business Opinion

Meet Grassy Park racehorse owner who wins Durban July with Kommetdieding

Local Lifestyle Sport

South African journalists say held, 'tortured' in Eswatini

5 July 2021 9:01 PM

England set to lift mask, distancing rules as cases soar

5 July 2021 7:33 PM

eSwatini MPs call for calm, restraint amid intense pro-democracy protests

5 July 2021 7:28 PM

