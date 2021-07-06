DBE to be taken to court over school meals for learners

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:05
Zuma's Pietermaritzburg High Court application
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 17:20
Education activists and school governing bodies continue fight for school meals for learners
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Faranaaz Veriava
Today at 17:45
Study suggests pets can catch Covid from their owners
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Els Broens
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Alcohol ban has more impact than curfew - study John Maytham interviews Professor Tom Moultrie, lead author of the study and director of UCT's Centre for Actuarial Research. 6 July 2021 4:46 PM
Ivermectin doesn’t work to treat Covid-19 – clinical trial John Maytham interviews GroundUp editor Nathan Geffen. 6 July 2021 4:22 PM
Government sued for breaching court order to feed its school children Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Faranaaz Veriava, Head of Education Rights at Section 27. 6 July 2021 2:53 PM
View all Local
'ANC doesn’t want to use force, or do anything to unsettle Zuma' Mandy Wiener interviews political analyst Sanusha Naidu. 6 July 2021 12:52 PM
[WATCH LIVE] PMB High Court hears Zuma's bid for stay of prison sentence On Tuesday the Pietermaritzburg High Court is hearing the former president's request for a stay of his prison sentence. 6 July 2021 12:20 PM
Nkandla 'shenanigans' are just theatre for TV - Former ANC MP Pallo Jordan Lester Kiewit talks to former ANC NEC member and MP Pallo Jordan about Jacob Zuma,, the ConCourt and the gatherings at Nkandla. 6 July 2021 11:39 AM
View all Politics
South Africa’s first Black female beer brewer calls it quits, lets her staff go Lester Kiewit interviews Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder of Brewsters Craft. 6 July 2021 11:54 AM
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!' Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 5 July 2021 7:34 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Cute kids' SA-style lockdown home graduation ceremony for family grad Lester Kiewit chats to Barbara Friedman about stories going viral on social media. 6 July 2021 12:06 PM
Long Street eatery infuses CBD into its entire menu Pippa Hudson chats to an Infusion on Long manager and a chef about non-psychoactive CBD that may lead to feelings of wellbeing. 5 July 2021 2:39 PM
Meet Grassy Park racehorse owner who wins Durban July with Kommetdieding Lester Kiewit talks to the owner of Kommetdieding, Ashwin Reynolds, who hails from our very own Grassy Park in Cape Town. 5 July 2021 12:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Euro 2020 blamed for surge in Covid-19 cases in Europe CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the Covid-19 infections surge in Europe and other stories. 4 July 2021 11:42 AM
[PREVIEW] 'Springboks will take it by 20 – even though it’s been so long' Africa Melane interviews Wynona Louw, a rugby writer at Independent Media. 2 July 2021 2:31 PM
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
View all Sport
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 30 June 2021 1:37 PM
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast. 30 June 2021 12:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Snake bites man in genitals while he is sitting on the throne Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 6 July 2021 10:41 AM
This National Savings Month, a call to maximise the benefits of family investing The more you and your family invest with PPS Investments Family Network, the more you could save on ongoing administration fees. 5 July 2021 10:44 AM
Euro 2020 blamed for surge in Covid-19 cases in Europe CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the Covid-19 infections surge in Europe and other stories. 4 July 2021 11:42 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
'ANC doesn’t want to use force, or do anything to unsettle Zuma' Mandy Wiener interviews political analyst Sanusha Naidu. 6 July 2021 12:52 PM
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!' Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 5 July 2021 7:34 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
DBE to be taken to court over school meals for learners

DBE to be taken to court over school meals for learners

6 July 2021 12:46 PM

Guest: Faranaaz Veriava-Head of Education Rights team – Section 27


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Cold snap in Gauteng

6 July 2021 1:25 PM

Guest: Elizabeth Viljoen – SA Weather Forecaster

Eswatini Update

6 July 2021 12:58 PM

Guest: Deprose Muchena -Amenesty International Director for East and Southern Africa

Nursing shortage in Gauteng impacts on the fight against COVID-19

6 July 2021 12:50 PM

Guest: Bongani Mazibuko -Denosa Gauteng

Outcomes of special NEC and Analysis of ANC NEC Outcomes

6 July 2021 12:37 PM

Guests: Tshidi Madia – EWN Politics Reporter

Sanusha Naidu – Political Analyst

Zuma court

6 July 2021 12:32 PM

Guest: Nkosikhona Duma 

Interpol issues Red Notices against the Guptas

5 July 2021 12:59 PM

Guest: Sindisiwe Twala Seboka -Investigating Directorate Spokesperson

eSwatini update

5 July 2021 12:52 PM

Guest: Lucky Lukhele | Spokesperson at Swaziland Solidarity Network

State Capture Commission Update

5 July 2021 12:45 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane | EWN Snr Reporter

Police Vaccination Roll out that started today

5 July 2021 12:44 PM

Guests: Lirandzu Themba | Police Ministry Spokesperson

Richard Mamabolo | Spokesperson at Popcru

Trending

[WATCH LIVE] PMB High Court hears Zuma's bid for stay of prison sentence

Politics

WCHD's Dr Saadiq Kariem explains prioritisation order of first and second jabs

Local Politics

Alcohol ban has more impact than curfew - study

Local Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

ANC had to take responsibility for Nkandla gathering - Duarte

6 July 2021 4:18 PM

Presidency confirms receiving SIU's final report on Digital Vibes contract

6 July 2021 4:10 PM

UN says deeply concerned by Eswatini violence

6 July 2021 4:05 PM

