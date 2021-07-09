Zuma interdict judgment

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Philippe Kjellgren
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
PK Kjellgren
Guests
PK Kjellgren
125
Today at 13:35
Muizenberg Corner Surf Shop turns 50
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Peter Wright
Guests
Peter Wright
125
Today at 13:45
Movie Club - SA reality show "Thrivors"
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ryan Christians
Guests
Ryan Christians
125
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - World allergy day
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Thulja Trikamjee
Guests
Dr Thulja Trikamjee
125
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 15:20
Cape Town will become the first Southern African city to host the all-electric Formula E racing series
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Iain Banner - Chairman at e-Movement
Guests
Iain Banner - Chairman at e-Movement
125
Today at 15:50
Scientists say KZN bird die-off a sign of climate crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Andrew McKechnie
Guests
Prof Andrew McKechnie
125
Today at 16:05
PMB Zuma Judgement and the way forward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Guests
Karyn Maughan
125
Today at 16:20
Taxi ceasefire in Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daylin Mitchell - MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government
Guests
Daylin Mitchell - MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government
125
Today at 16:55
# An Hour With Selwyn Bartlett
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Selwyn Bartlett
Guests
Selwyn Bartlett
125
Today at 17:05
PEOPLE AGED BETWEEN 35 & 49 CAN REGISTER FOR COVID JABS FROM 15 JULY
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Laura López González
Guests
Laura López González
125
Today at 17:20
Vaccination Sites in Western Cape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete, Western Cape head of health.
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete, Western Cape head of health.
125
Today at 17:45
UPDATE: A new South African documentary, The State of the Arts – The Forgotten Industry (struggles faced by some of the country’s entertainment and live-performing artists during the Covid-19)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adrien Conradie - Director at The State of the Arts
Guests
Adrien Conradie - Director at The State of the Arts
125
