Gauteng looting and riots continue and KZN looting and riots continue.

Today at 15:10 DA lays incitement charges against Zuma children and Malema

Glynnis Breytenbach - Shadow Minister For Justice and Constitutional Development at Da

Today at 15:20 Rebuild SA Facebook page

Mbali Ndhlovu

Today at 15:40 SASRIA on ability to pay out claims

Cedric Masondo - Managing Director at Sasria

Today at 15:50 Failure of police intelligence

Prof. Jane Duncan - Prof Of Journalism at Dept Of Journalism, Film And Television At University Of Johannesburg

Today at 16:05 eSwatini king faces a test of his popularity after deadly riots

Peter Fabricius

Today at 16:20 Zuma's 'private spy' Thulani Dlomo a prime suspect for instigating unrest

Jeff Wicks

Today at 16:54 SANTACO on looting

Thabiso Molelekwa - spokesman at Santaco

Today at 16:57 Howick community comes together to clean post riots

Janis Holmes

Today at 17:05 More taxi violence in Cape Town

Daylin Mitchell - MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government

Today at 17:20 Faced with rare protests Cuba curbs social media

Katrin Hansing

