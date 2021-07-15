SA's Civil Unrest: EWN Wrap.

Guest: Caryn Dolley, Researcher and crime writerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Bishop Malusi MpumlwanaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Barbara Creecy - Minister of Environment, Forestry and FisheriesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nazareen Ebrahim Media & Communications SpecialistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Darren Olivier, Director at African Defence Review.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof. Carin Runciman, Associate Professor, Centre for Social Change, University of JohannesburgLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sithembile Ntombela, The Acting Chief Marketing Officer of Brand South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mthunzi Mhaga, NPA SpokespersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: John Steenhuisen- DA leaderLISTEN TO PODCAST