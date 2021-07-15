SA's Civil Unrest: EWN Wrap.

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Latest Local
State of emergency wouldn't really have made a difference - Pierre de Vos Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos about declaring a state of emergency. 15 July 2021 5:06 PM
'We came here to pray - and to encourage the clean-up effort' Mandy Wiener interviews South African Council of Churches General-Secretary Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana. 15 July 2021 3:09 PM
Jump in theft of water meters, warns City of Cape Town The City of Cape Town has seen a marked increase in reports of stolen water meters over the last two months. 15 July 2021 2:57 PM
Foreign investors will watch SA companies' response to catastrophe - Jacko Maree Bruce Whitfield interviews Jacko Maree, Presidential Special Investment Envoy, about the prospects for rebuilding SA's reputation. 15 July 2021 6:53 PM
BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country The “ethnic mobilisation” narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this qu... 15 July 2021 6:17 PM
'Poverty, unemployment and inequality - hosts to a parasite called politics' Lester Kiewit interviews former Statistician-General Pali Lehola of the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection. 15 July 2021 10:27 AM
Non-fungible tokens (aka NFTs) explained as simply as possible Refilwe Moloto interviews Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard. 15 July 2021 2:14 PM
Minister Creecy joins volunteers in clean-up drive at looted malls in Soweto Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Environment Minister Barbara Creecy about the clean-up drive at various malls in Soweto,... 15 July 2021 1:44 PM
Using indigenous fruits and herbs to create businesses and uplift communities Lester Kiewit talks to Botany Professor Ben-Erik van Wyk about Marula, fynbos and other ideas used in delicious local produce. 15 July 2021 11:48 AM
'It's the ultimate experience in mindfulness' - Anthony Shapiro talks pottery CapeTalk stand-in host Bianca Resnekov chats to local ceramicist Anthony Shapiro about the therapeutic benefits of pottery. 15 July 2021 3:56 PM
'We must document queer lives and history' - Phd research explores drag culture Anthropologist Dr. Lindy-Lee Prince chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about their PhD which delves into drag and burlesque. 15 July 2021 12:20 PM
[WATCH] Kaavan the elephant finally moves into his jungle home Once dubbed 'the world's loneliest elephant' and moved to the Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary - now his extended jungle home is ready. 15 July 2021 11:00 AM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 12 July 2021 7:03 PM
A few weeks left to catch the innovative National Arts Festival 2021 online Bianca Resnekov chats to festival CEO Monica Newton about again transitioning onto the online platform due to the pandemic. 14 July 2021 2:49 PM
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
South Korea bans uptempo music in gyms in fight against Covid-19 The East Asian country has introduced new rules relating to the type of music allowed during group exercise classes at gyms. 13 July 2021 12:39 PM
[LISTEN] 'Come clean over eSwatini cover up' local PR firm urged Lester Kiewit speaks to Media Monitoring Africa's Willam Bird about an SA PR firm's connections to the eSwatini government. 12 July 2021 1:10 PM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
'Largest deployment of SANDF troops since 1994 – but it won’t happen overnight' Mandy Wiener interviews Darren Olivier, Director at African Defence Review. 15 July 2021 12:48 PM
Probably 99.9% of looters were unemployed - founder, Men on the Side of the Road Lester Kiewit interviews Charles Maisel, founder of Men on the Side of the Road. 15 July 2021 11:36 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Mitsubishi’s sub-R300 000 7-seater Xpander MPV Bianca Resnekov interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 14 July 2021 3:12 PM
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
SA's Civil Unrest: EWN Wrap.

SA's Civil Unrest: EWN Wrap.

15 July 2021 12:19 PM

Guest: Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter


Mandy's book of the week: To the Wolves by Caryn Dolley Caryn Dolley, Researcher and crime writer | Tel: 0824677553

15 July 2021 1:05 PM

Guest: Caryn Dolley, Researcher and crime writer

SA Council of Churches appeal for an end to violent protests

15 July 2021 12:53 PM

Guest: Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Barbara Creecy embarks on a clean up drive at the Diepkloof Square Mall.

15 July 2021 12:43 PM

Guest: Barbara Creecy - Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries

#PhoenixMassacre: racial tension flares up during civil unrest.

15 July 2021 12:36 PM

Guest: Nazareen Ebrahim Media & Communications Specialist

This is the SANDF’s biggest deployment since 1994 - African Defence Review

15 July 2021 12:26 PM

Guest: Darren Olivier, Director at African Defence Review.

Survey shows that nearly two-thirds of adults support postponing the 2021 local government elections.

14 July 2021 1:06 PM

Guest: Prof. Carin Runciman, Associate Professor, Centre for Social Change, University of Johannesburg

Brand SA calls on citizens to play their part in restoring peace and unity in South Africa.

14 July 2021 12:58 PM

Guest: Sithembile Ntombela, The Acting Chief Marketing Officer of Brand South Africa.

NPA to prioritise cases of those arrested during Gauteng, KZN violence.

14 July 2021 12:52 PM

Guest: Mthunzi Mhaga, NPA Spokesperson

DA Leader to lay criminal complaint against malema, zuma duo for urging violence.

14 July 2021 12:50 PM

Guest: John Steenhuisen- DA leader

Threats to 7 Cape Town malls is fake news - Premier Alan Winde

Politics

Jump in theft of water meters, warns City of Cape Town

Local

Phoenix resident describes fuelling of racial tensions in the area

Local

KZN & Gauteng violence: 1 of 12 alleged instigators arrested - Ntshavheni

15 July 2021 6:21 PM

Busa still has confidence in Ramaphosa despite criticism of response to riots

15 July 2021 6:01 PM

Operation Rebuild SA: Gauteng residents lend hand to help clean up after looters

15 July 2021 5:56 PM

