Acting Minister of Health, Mmamoloko Kubayi visits two vaccination sites in Tembisa and Thokoza.

Today at 14:07 Legal Talk - Franchise disputes Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Charl Groenewald

Today at 14:50 Music with Tome Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Conrad 'Tome' Muller

Today at 15:20 Implant helps paralysed man communicate Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr David Roytowski

Today at 15:40 TERS Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Makhosonke Buthelezi - Spokesperson at Department Of Labour

Today at 15:50 International Hot Dog Day Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Pete Goffe-Wood - Chef and Judge at Master Chef SA

Today at 16:05 SAA pilots reach deal Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Guy Leitch

Today at 16:20 Law abiding must take ownership Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation

Today at 16:55 Cars with Juliet Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Juliet McGuire

Today at 17:05 Zuma court case due to get underway Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Karyn Maughan

Today at 17:20 Church proposes amnesty for looters Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana - General Secretary, South African Council of Churches at ...

