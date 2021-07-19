SASSA Revives Food Relief Programme Disrupted by Unrest.

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Franchise disputes
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Charl Groenewald
Today at 14:50
Music with Tome
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Conrad 'Tome' Muller
Today at 15:20
Implant helps paralysed man communicate
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr David Roytowski
Today at 15:40
TERS
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Makhosonke Buthelezi - Spokesperson at Department Of Labour
Today at 15:50
International Hot Dog Day
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pete Goffe-Wood - Chef and Judge at Master Chef SA
Today at 16:05
SAA pilots reach deal
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Guy Leitch
Today at 16:20
Law abiding must take ownership
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
Zuma court case due to get underway
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 17:20
Church proposes amnesty for looters
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana - General Secretary, South African Council of Churches at ...
Today at 17:45
Tour de France Winner Tadej Pogacar
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist at The Science of Sport
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Two men arrested for allegedly shooting bus in Langa, driver shot in mouth Ray White talks to EWN reporter Kayllyn Palm about the ongoing taxi-related violence in Cape Town. 19 July 2021 1:52 PM
Reconciliaton in SA remains 'an unfinished business' Africa Melane asks the CSVR's Anna Moyo-Kupeta whether the recent unrest has unmasked racial tensions in the country. 19 July 2021 1:17 PM
Plea from businesses in Cape Town for an end to deadly taxi violence Africa Melane speaks to the president of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry about the impact of the ongoing taxi wars. 19 July 2021 11:26 AM
View all Local
Zuma's lawyers want corruption trial postponed as proceedings resume online Midday Report stand-in host Ray White chats to Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane about Jacob Zuma's corruption trial. 19 July 2021 2:14 PM
Insights into why people looted: Role of brokers as strategists and instigators Refilwe Moloto talks to criminologist Dr Guy Lamb who argues such large-scale marches on malls do not happen randomly. 19 July 2021 10:28 AM
Caller describes how private staff transport driver shot on Monday morning Mark from Strand says their driver was thankfully only grazed, but a couple of centimetres either way and he would have been dead. 19 July 2021 8:28 AM
View all Politics
What SA labour law says for businesses not fully operational after riot damage Abongile Nzelenzele talks to Phetheni Nkuna Director of Employee Practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr about what businesses can do. 19 July 2021 11:49 AM
'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital. 16 July 2021 4:00 PM
Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 11:00 AM
View all Business
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
Tips on how to look after your mental health and exist in a positive mindspace Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to registered clinical psychologist Duduzile Maphanga about taking care of your menta... 17 July 2021 10:56 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 16 July 2021 5:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kgothatso Montjane: Every tournament this year has helped me prepare for Tokyo Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane after she reached both the singles and do... 18 July 2021 10:48 AM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
View all Sport
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 16 July 2021 9:22 AM
View all Entertainment
England scraps lockdown rules but Covid-19 cases on the rise with Delta strain CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele chats to BBC correspondent Rich Preston about the latest international news stories. 19 July 2021 12:28 PM
Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 11:00 AM
German flood: 93 people dead, 1300 missing after '3 months' rain in 24 hours' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 10:03 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
[OPINION] Why there is light at the end of the tunnel, South Africa John Maytham talks to Freedom of Law's Executive Officer Nicole Fritz who believes a commitment to rule of law is a sign of hope. 16 July 2021 4:12 PM
John Maytham reads Mike Abel’s open letter to 'I told you so' expats Mike Abel (of M&C Saatchi Abel) penned a moving open letter (which Maytham read) to a certain segment of South Africans abroad. 16 July 2021 2:48 PM
[OPINION] Nobody has cheated - Refilwe Moloto on 35-49 cohort getting vaccinated Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto expresses her personal views in defence of people in the 35-49 bracket getting vaccinated this week. 16 July 2021 12:36 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
SASSA Revives Food Relief Programme Disrupted by Unrest.

SASSA Revives Food Relief Programme Disrupted by Unrest.

19 July 2021 12:56 PM

Guest: Paseka Letsatsi, SASSA spokesperson


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Mango staff attempt to collaborate with the DPE and South African Airways (SAA) board to save Mango.

19 July 2021 1:03 PM

Guests: Jordan Butler, Mango Pilot Association chair

Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi | President at South African Cabin Crew Association

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Acting Minister of Health, Mmamoloko Kubayi visits two vaccination sites in Tembisa and Thokoza.

19 July 2021 12:50 PM

Guest: Mmamoloko Kubayi - Acting Minister of Health

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Life Esidimeni inquest begins.

19 July 2021 12:42 PM

Guest: Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Police have arrested two men who allegedly shot at vehicles from the Langa taxi rank.

19 July 2021 12:29 PM

Guest: Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Police Minister continues monitoring law enforcement efforts to restore law and order in KZN.

19 July 2021 12:26 PM

Guest: Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Former President Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial resumes in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

19 July 2021 12:14 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!

16 July 2021 1:05 PM

Guest: Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sports Wrap with Tholakele.

16 July 2021 1:02 PM

Guest: Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nic Dlamini - First Black South African to compete in the Tour de France.

16 July 2021 12:58 PM

Guest: Nicholas Dlamini

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Zuma's lawyers want corruption trial postponed as proceedings resume online

Politics

Taxi talks continue on Monday, commuters urged to stay safe as death toll climbs

Local

EWN Highlights

Parly defence committee: There should be a specific term for the recent anarchy

19 July 2021 2:01 PM

Section27: We are seeking real justice for victims of Life Esidimeni tragedy

19 July 2021 1:22 PM

Govt prioritising jabs for next group of essential workers after disruptions

19 July 2021 11:58 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA