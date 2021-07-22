Police stations on high alert following intelligence that 'instigators' may attack.

Guest: Sipho Masondo - News24 Reporter
Guest: Cynthia Stimpel | SAA's former group treasurer and author of Hijackers on BoardLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Richard Le Sueur | Forecaster and owner at Snow Report SALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Advocate Glynnis BreytenbachLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kaylynn Palm- EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Mandy Wiener plays an excerpt of BBC journalist Stephen Sackur grilling Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Adv Mthunzi Mhaga - NPA National SpokespersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nkosikhona Duma, EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWSLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Mosa Moshabela | Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at University Of Kwa-Zulu NatalLISTEN TO PODCAST