The NPA yet to reveal identities of those behind the civil unrest.

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:50
Music with PIETER MARCATO
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Pieter Marcato
Today at 15:20
What are the rules for compassionate leave for prisoner
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lukas Muntingh - Project Head at Africa Criminal Justice Reform
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
Damage to Kliptown research clinic
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anusha Nana
Today at 16:05
Plans to introduce a new Chapter 9 institution
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Hoffman - A Director at Accountability Now
Today at 16:20
Vaccines: Delivery not supply is the problem
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicoli Nattrass
Today at 16:55
Zuma's legal bills headache
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 17:20
Legalities of delaying the local government elections
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof. Pierre de Vos
Today at 17:45
Zulu royal succession fight
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Sihawu Ngubane - Senior Academic And Head at School Of Undergraduate Studie
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Attacks on police stations storing firearms may be imminent - intelligence Mandy Wiener interviews Sipho Masondo, a reporter at News24. 22 July 2021 2:13 PM
[PHOTOS] Tenth snowfall across South Africa this season, and in unusual regions Mandy Wiener gets an update from SnowReport SA's Richard Le Seur 22 July 2021 1:44 PM
Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 22 July 2021 1:35 PM
Zuma now at Nkandla for his brother's funeral - but DCS won't say for how long Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma about the situation in Nkandla. 22 July 2021 2:20 PM
[WATCH] BBC journalist grills Fikile Mbalula on 'insurrection' claims Mandy Wiener plays an excerpt of BBC journalist Stephen Sackur grilling Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. 22 July 2021 12:59 PM
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
'People of all races and ages – those with money or skills - are emigrating' Refilwe Moloto interviews John Dunn, Citizenship and Immigration Director at Sable International. 22 July 2021 9:10 AM
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show. 21 July 2021 8:58 PM
[PHOTOS] Tenth snowfall across South Africa this season, and in unusual regions Mandy Wiener gets an update from SnowReport SA's Richard Le Seur 22 July 2021 1:44 PM
Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 22 July 2021 1:35 PM
We've all been traumatised but don't underestimate our resilience - psychiatrist Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists. 22 July 2021 10:18 AM
People don't want to change the narrative - Michael Holding on racial inequality Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding about his book "Why We Kneel, How We Ris... 21 July 2021 9:07 PM
Kgothatso Montjane: Every tournament this year has helped me prepare for Tokyo Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane after she reached both the singles and do... 18 July 2021 10:48 AM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 22 July 2021 1:35 PM
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
People don't want to change the narrative - Michael Holding on racial inequality Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding about his book "Why We Kneel, How We Ris... 21 July 2021 9:07 PM
'Travel vaccinations are not a new concept, many vaccinations are mandatory' Refilwe Moloto talks to Dr Dan Badenhorst at Kenilworth Medicross Travel Clinic about getting vaccinated for travelling. 21 July 2021 11:45 AM
US slams China for glacial pace of action on climate crisis Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 21 July 2021 11:43 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
We've all been traumatised but don't underestimate our resilience - psychiatrist Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists. 22 July 2021 10:18 AM
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show. 21 July 2021 8:58 PM
Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
The NPA yet to reveal identities of those behind the civil unrest.

The NPA yet to reveal identities of those behind the civil unrest.

22 July 2021 12:41 PM

Guest: Adv Mthunzi Mhaga - NPA National Spokesperson


Mandy's book of the week: Cynthia Stimpel - "Hijackers on Board"

22 July 2021 1:10 PM

Guest: Cynthia Stimpel | SAA's former group treasurer and author of Hijackers on Board

More snow, hail storms and heavy rain expected.

22 July 2021 1:05 PM

Guest: Richard Le Sueur | Forecaster and owner at Snow Report SA

DA and Accountability Now to announce plans to introduce a new Chapter 9 institution.

22 July 2021 12:58 PM

Guest: Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach

The Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula briefs Media on developments regarding the taxi industry in Cape Town.

22 July 2021 12:52 PM

Guest: Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter

BBC journalist grills Fikile Mbalula on 'insurrection' claims

22 July 2021 12:49 PM

Mandy Wiener plays an excerpt of BBC journalist Stephen Sackur grilling Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.

Police stations on high alert following intelligence that 'instigators' may attack.

22 July 2021 12:37 PM

Guest: Sipho Masondo - News24 Reporter

Zuma granted compassionate leave to attend brother's funeral.

22 July 2021 12:24 PM

Guest: Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter

Weather Focus: Cold weather expected throughout the week.

21 July 2021 1:07 PM

Guest: Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS

SA's Covid death toll jumps again as 596 new fatalities reported.

21 July 2021 1:05 PM

Guest: Prof Mosa Moshabela | Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at University Of Kwa-Zulu Natal

Zuma now at Nkandla for his brother's funeral - but DCS won't say for how long

Politics

'Overall South Africa's third wave has peaked'

Local Politics

Numbers of white people leaving SA has declined - StatsSA

Local

Eskom: Load shedding might be implemented at short notice

22 July 2021 1:53 PM

WATCH LIVE: Family and friends bid farewell to Tsepo Tshola

22 July 2021 12:58 PM

DCS: We'll strictly monitor Zuma's movement while he's at brother's funeral

22 July 2021 12:32 PM

