The country returns to lockdown Level 3.

Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Today at 04:50
Property: Unexpected costs when buying a property
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Pearl Scheltema - CEO at Ftzanne Estates
Today at 05:10
Who's to blame for the delay in spectrum allocation?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Spiwe Chireka - Ict Analyst at Frost & Sullivan
Today at 05:46
MPs raise concerns about strategic intelligence provided to SANDF
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Lindy Heinecken - Military Sociologist and Head of Department at Sociology and Social Anthropology Department Stellenbosch University
Today at 06:10
Atlantic seaboard war heats up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nicola Jowell - Ward Councillor for the Atlantic Seaboard at ...
Today at 06:25
Valuing collectors items
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Charles Meyerowitz - Co-Founder And Ceo at Lamna
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: Drawing money from your pension fund
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andrew Davison - Chair of the Investments Committee of the Actuarial Society of South Africa
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Cape is epicentre of third wave of covid infections
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 07:20
National Police Commissioner says SAPS are "handicapped" and cannot fulfil their mandate
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ziyanda Stuurman - Master of Arts degree in Conflict, Security and Development at School of Global Studies at Sussex University
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Fuel price hike is coming - but will more be following?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Azar Jammine - Chief Economist at Econometrix
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Asia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:05
BBC - news and views from the UK
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Audrey Tinlin
Today at 10:30
Round Table: Cricket SJN hearings
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andre Odendaal - former Chief Executive at Wp Cricket
Paul Adams - Head Coach at Cape Cobras
Today at 11:05
In the Chair: Jeremy Vearey
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jeremy Veary
Today at 15:40
Book: Rebel: The Extraordinary Story of a Childhood in the 'Children of God' Cult
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Faith Morgan
Today at 17:20
Basic Income Grant and unemployment
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jonny Steinberg
Today at 17:45
Book: A Slow Burning Fire
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paula Hawkins
Latest Local
Chad le Clos will have another go at Paris Olympics says TeamSA swimming coach Weekend Breakfast chats to Wayne Riddin in Tokyo about Tatjana Schoenmaker, Chad le Clos and a bright future for SA swimmers. 31 July 2021 2:12 PM
Joburg earthquake measuring 3.6 magnitude 'linked to a century of gold mining' Mandy Wiener speaks to Prof Ray Durrheim Research Chair in Exploration, Earthquake & Mining Seismology at Wits. 30 July 2021 1:43 PM
BEWARE: Why you shouldn’t post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter Lester Kiewit talks to Mimecast cybersecurity expert Duane Nicol who explains how cyber hackers scour the web for personal info. 30 July 2021 12:05 PM
View all Local
Court arbitration process to resolve taxi violence begins - WC Transport MEC Refilwe Moloto talks to W Cape MEC for Transport, Daylin Mitchell about the latest in the taxi stand-off between Cata and Codeta. 30 July 2021 10:52 AM
New Discovery Life clients could be penalised for not getting vaccinated The Money Show interviews CEO Riaan van Reenen about Discovery Life's vaccination incentive scheme. 29 July 2021 8:20 PM
Premier Alan Winde: Western Cape Covid hospital admissions still increasing John Maytham gets the latest update from Premier Winde on the third wave, Covid stats, and the province's ability to cope. 29 July 2021 6:10 PM
View all Politics
Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour Lester Kiewit interviewed Rob Watts, a correspondent at Deutsche Welle. 30 July 2021 12:21 PM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
SA's potato industry under threat after anti-dumping duties not renewed in time Bruce Whitfield talks to the CEO of Nature's Garden, Bruce Sanday, about the threat posed by dumping from the European Union. 29 July 2021 7:25 PM
View all Business
It's important to instill financial confidence in your child from a young age CapeTalk presenter Amy MacIver speaks to Mariska Oosthuizen, head of brand at Sanlam. 1 August 2021 10:22 AM
Pallavi Barnwal - The Indian sex educator on a mission to eliminate sexual shame Weekend Breakfast Sara-Jayne King speaks to Indian sex educator and intimacy coach, Pallavi Barnwal. 1 August 2021 8:54 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 30 July 2021 Listen to John's three book reviews for the week. 30 July 2021 5:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
Tatjana Schoenmaker’s dad opens up about her world-record swim in Tokyo John Maytham interviews Tatjana Schoenmaker’s father, Rene. 30 July 2021 3:28 PM
Swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker favourite to win gold for South Africa on Friday John Maytham speaks to Olympic double gold medal winner Penny Heyns, who is with the team in Tokyo. 29 July 2021 3:36 PM
Olympic Games host city Tokyo confirms record number of new Covid-19 cases Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 28 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Sport
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka Sara-Jayne King chats to the South African actress who has made it on the world stage. 25 July 2021 1:46 PM
View all Entertainment
Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour Lester Kiewit interviewed Rob Watts, a correspondent at Deutsche Welle. 30 July 2021 12:21 PM
BEWARE: Why you shouldn’t post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter Lester Kiewit talks to Mimecast cybersecurity expert Duane Nicol who explains how cyber hackers scour the web for personal info. 30 July 2021 12:05 PM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
View all Africa
Schoenmaker is exceptional! – Olympian Charlene Wittstock (Princess of Monaco) Mandy Wiener interviews former Olympian swimmer Charlene Wittstock, Princess of Monaco. 30 July 2021 1:29 PM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
Swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker favourite to win gold for South Africa on Friday John Maytham speaks to Olympic double gold medal winner Penny Heyns, who is with the team in Tokyo. 29 July 2021 3:36 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The country returns to lockdown Level 3.

The country returns to lockdown Level 3.

26 July 2021 12:22 PM

Guest: Mia Malan | Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre


More episodes from The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!

30 July 2021 1:07 PM

Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Former Olympian Princess of Monaco Charlene Wittstock weighs on on Tokyo Olympics.

30 July 2021 1:03 PM

Princess of Monaco Charlene Wittstock 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Did you feel a tremor around Johannesburg? Professor Ray Durrheim explains what was actually happening!

30 July 2021 12:54 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ten suspects linked to the Phoenix murders make their second appearance at the Verulam Magistrate's Court

30 July 2021 12:45 PM

Karinda Jagmohan, Newzroom Afrika Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Western Cape Alliance Partners brief media on taxi violence discussions and outcomes.

30 July 2021 12:38 PM

Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gauteng Provincial Government gives update on the economic reconstruction and recovery plan in Gauteng.

30 July 2021 12:30 PM

Tshidi Madia, EWN Senior politics journalist  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Acting Minister of Health Mammoloko Kubayi briefs the media on government’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the national vaccination rollout programme

30 July 2021 12:21 PM

Kevin Brandt,  Eyewitness News  reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mandy's book of the week: Remembering by Andile Gaelesiwe.

29 July 2021 1:18 PM

Guest: Andile Gaelisiwe

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ad hoc committee on Section 194 enquiry sets a 6 month deadline to present its findings on the Public Protector’s fitness to hold office.

29 July 2021 1:06 PM

Guest: Richard Dyantyi - chair of the Section 194 committee

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Top cop Khehla Sitole in the firing line after devastating legal blow.

29 July 2021 12:48 PM

Guest: Jeff Wicks- News24 Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Fill up! Steep fuel price increases kick in next week

Business Local

Whackhead Simpson pranks Warren Gatland: 'Hello Warren, it’s Rassie…'

Sport

[WATCH] Joyous welcome for golden girl Schoenmaker at TeamSA Olympic Village

Sport

EWN Highlights

A week of glory & disappointment for Team SA in week 1 of 2020 Tokyo Olympics

1 August 2021 7:23 PM

Nzimande: 'Unfortunate that Jacob Zuma is behind bars, no one is celebrating'

1 August 2021 4:18 PM

ANC condemns what it calls racist remarks by NYTT member Sizophila Mkhize

1 August 2021 4:03 PM

