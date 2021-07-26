The country returns to lockdown Level 3.

Today at 04:50 Property: Unexpected costs when buying a property Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Pearl Scheltema - CEO at Ftzanne Estates

Today at 05:10 Who's to blame for the delay in spectrum allocation? Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Spiwe Chireka - Ict Analyst at Frost & Sullivan

Today at 05:46 MPs raise concerns about strategic intelligence provided to SANDF Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Prof Lindy Heinecken - Military Sociologist and Head of Department at Sociology and Social Anthropology Department Stellenbosch University

Today at 06:10 Atlantic seaboard war heats up Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Nicola Jowell - Ward Councillor for the Atlantic Seaboard at ...

Today at 06:25 Valuing collectors items Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Charles Meyerowitz - Co-Founder And Ceo at Lamna

Today at 06:40 Moolah Monday: Drawing money from your pension fund Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Andrew Davison - Chair of the Investments Committee of the Actuarial Society of South Africa

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: Cape is epicentre of third wave of covid infections Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health

Today at 07:20 National Police Commissioner says SAPS are "handicapped" and cannot fulfil their mandate Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Ziyanda Stuurman - Master of Arts degree in Conflict, Security and Development at School of Global Studies at Sussex University

Today at 07:38 The Africa Report Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Jean-Jacques Cornish

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 Fuel price hike is coming - but will more be following? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Azar Jammine - Chief Economist at Econometrix

Today at 08:21 Emerging Economies - Focus on Asia Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte

Today at 09:30 Barb's Wire The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 10:05 BBC - news and views from the UK The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Audrey Tinlin

Today at 10:30 Round Table: Cricket SJN hearings The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Andre Odendaal - former Chief Executive at Wp Cricket

Paul Adams - Head Coach at Cape Cobras

Today at 11:05 In the Chair: Jeremy Vearey The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Jeremy Veary

Today at 15:40 Book: Rebel: The Extraordinary Story of a Childhood in the 'Children of God' Cult Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Faith Morgan

Today at 17:20 Basic Income Grant and unemployment Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jonny Steinberg

