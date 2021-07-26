The country returns to lockdown Level 3.

Best of CapeTalk
Today at 04:50
Property: Unexpected costs when buying a property
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Pearl Scheltema - CEO at Ftzanne Estates
Today at 05:10
Who's to blame for the delay in spectrum allocation?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Spiwe Chireka - Ict Analyst at Frost & Sullivan
Today at 05:46
MPs raise concerns about strategic intelligence provided to SANDF
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Lindy Heinecken - Military Sociologist and Head of Department at Sociology and Social Anthropology Department Stellenbosch University
Today at 06:10
Atlantic seaboard war heats up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nicola Jowell - Ward Councillor for the Atlantic Seaboard at ...
Today at 06:25
Valuing collectors items
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Charles Meyerowitz - Co-Founder And Ceo at Lamna
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: Drawing money from your pension fund
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andrew Davison - Chair of the Investments Committee of the Actuarial Society of South Africa
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Cape is epicentre of third wave of covid infections
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 07:20
National Police Commissioner says SAPS are "handicapped" and cannot fulfil their mandate
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ziyanda Stuurman - Master of Arts degree in Conflict, Security and Development at School of Global Studies at Sussex University
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Fuel price hike is coming - but will more be following?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Azar Jammine - Chief Economist at Econometrix
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Asia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:05
BBC - news and views from the UK
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Audrey Tinlin
Today at 10:30
Round Table: Cricket SJN hearings
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andre Odendaal - former Chief Executive at Wp Cricket
Paul Adams - Head Coach at Cape Cobras
Guests
Today at 11:05
In the Chair: Jeremy Vearey
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jeremy Veary
Today at 15:40
Book: Rebel: The Extraordinary Story of a Childhood in the 'Children of God' Cult
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Faith Morgan
Today at 17:20
Basic Income Grant and unemployment
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jonny Steinberg
Today at 17:45
Book: A Slow Burning Fire
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paula Hawkins
