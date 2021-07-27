Tokyo Olyimpics update.

Streaming issues? Report here
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Today at 04:50
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: The pain gain post-workout, and how to ease it.
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Today at 05:10
Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) to oppose IEC's court application to postpone local gov elections
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mbahare Kekana - President at Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD)
Today at 05:46
Springboks vs Lions 2nd Test
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Leighton Koopman - Sports journalist at Rapport
Today at 06:10
CGE calls for investigation into abuse of women by soldiers hunting for looted goods
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jabu Baloyi
Today at 06:25
Swimma, Inclusive Products
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nomvuyo Treffers - founder at Swimma caps
Today at 06:40
Everyday Xhosa - [Cula]
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Daylin Mitchell - MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Todd Haskell, United States Chargé d’Affaires.
Today at 08:21
City Fave: Moving on
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kimberly Nicol - Moving On Franchise Owner
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:05
DW Berlin explores news & views inside Europe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rob Watts - Correspondent at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:15
Rassie Erasmus/ Jaco Johan - will the real rugby director please stand up?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Louis De Villiers - Chairperson at Wessa Western Cape
Louis De Villiers
Today at 10:30
Travel vlogger Noel Philips on documenting his rail & flight adventures
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Noel Philips - travel vlogger, reviewer and trip reporter. at Independent
Today at 11:05
Lester Tester: The TENS Machine
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
gayle friedman
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:40
Author Karen Jennings long-listed for Booker Prize
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karen Jennings
Today at 15:50
World scientists warn climate tipping point imminent
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Peter Johnston
Today at 16:47
#An Hour With
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet "Jules" Harding
Today at 16:55
PPS campaign
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:20
Joan Armatrading's first online concert streamed this weekend
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joan Armatrading
Today at 17:45
Music: Elvis Blue releases his new album
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Elvis Blue
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
New Discovery Life clients could be penalised for not getting vaccinated The Money Show interviews CEO Riaan van Reenen about Discovery Life's vaccination incentive scheme. 29 July 2021 8:20 PM
SA's potato industry under threat after anti-dumping duties not renewed in time Bruce Whitfield talks to the CEO of Nature's Garden, Bruce Sanday, about the threat posed by dumping from the European Union. 29 July 2021 7:25 PM
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
Premier Alan Winde: Western Cape has not peaked and province in a risk space John Maytham gets the latest update from Premier Winde on the third wave, Covid stats, and the province's ability to cope. 29 July 2021 6:10 PM
Has Police Commissioner Sitole run out of legal road to save his job? Mandy Wiener speaks to News24 Reporter Jeff Wicks about the latest legal blow handed out to Khehla Sitole by the SCA. 29 July 2021 3:17 PM
12 Twitter accounts found to be instigators of violence during SA unrest - CABC Lester Kiewit talks to Stuart Jones at CABC as well as Twitter user and commentator Lukanyo Vangqa who denies his involvement. 29 July 2021 12:06 PM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
Anglo pays super-dividends, but still enough money for community projects - CEO Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Cutifani, CEO of mining giant Anglo American. 29 July 2021 7:05 PM
Food shortages loom in South Africa, warn meat processors Mandy Wiener interviews Peter Gordon, CEO of the SA Meat Processors Association. 29 July 2021 2:21 PM
'47% of South Africans say prayer is better than vaccines at preventing Covid' Mandy Wiener interviews Mikhail Moosa of the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation. 29 July 2021 1:01 PM
Like humans, here's how your doggy can donate blood to other dogs Refilwe Moloto talks to Sister Norma Boshoff from the Tygerberg Animal Hospital has an Animal Blood Bank at its Bellville branch. 29 July 2021 9:02 AM
Zanzibar latest Indian Ocean Island to lure expats with residency, tax scheme The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa @ Work. 28 July 2021 9:02 PM
Swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker favourite to win gold for South Africa on Friday John Maytham speaks to Olympic double gold medal winner Penny Heyns, who is with the team in Tokyo. 29 July 2021 3:36 PM
Olympic Games host city Tokyo confirms record number of new Covid-19 cases Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 28 July 2021 9:17 AM
I'm proud of my team, my coach and myself - Bianca Buitendag (silver medallist) Refilwe Moloto interviews Bianca Buitendag, South Africa's Olympic silver medallist surfer. 28 July 2021 8:34 AM
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka Sara-Jayne King chats to the South African actress who has made it on the world stage. 25 July 2021 1:46 PM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration Lester Kiewit chats to one of the four young designers about the outfits that had social media divided. 26 July 2021 11:43 AM
Localisation improves Africa's access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
Swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker favourite to win gold for South Africa on Friday John Maytham speaks to Olympic double gold medal winner Penny Heyns, who is with the team in Tokyo. 29 July 2021 3:36 PM
Y'all were all wrong about your boy Cyril! - Refilwe Moloto Refilwe Moloto opens up about the frustration she feels with the performance of President Cyril Ramaphosa. 29 July 2021 10:05 AM
Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
Tokyo Olyimpics update.

Tokyo Olyimpics update.

27 July 2021 1:06 PM

Guest: Cindy Poluta- EWN Sports Reporter


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Mandy's book of the week: Remembering by Andile Gaelesiwe.

29 July 2021 1:18 PM

Guest: Andile Gaelisiwe

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ad hoc committee on Section 194 enquiry sets a 6 month deadline to present its findings on the Public Protector’s fitness to hold office.

29 July 2021 1:06 PM

Guest: Richard Dyantyi - chair of the Section 194 committee

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Top cop Khehla Sitole in the firing line after devastating legal blow.

29 July 2021 12:48 PM

Guest: Jeff Wicks- News24 Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Durban Port: Impact of unrest, cybersecurity hack a food crisis in the making.

29 July 2021 12:43 PM

Guest: Peter Gordon, CEO of the SA Meat Processors Association

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

More than 50% of South Africans say they are unlikely to try to get vaccinated.

29 July 2021 12:27 PM

Guest: Mikhail Moosa is the Project Leader for the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ramaphosa visits Gauteng vaccination sites on Thursday.

29 July 2021 12:19 PM

Guest: Tshidi Madia, EWN Senior politics journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Unpacking Simone Biles decision to withdraw and focus on her mental health

28 July 2021 1:07 PM

Guest: Helen Bayne, Researcher, senior lecturer and sport scientist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tokyo Olyimpics update.

28 July 2021 1:05 PM

Guest: Cindy Poluta- EWN Sports Reporter.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Media briefing to unpack economic support package as announced by President Ramaphosa.

28 July 2021 12:54 PM

Guest: Theto Mahlakoana | Senior Political Reporter at EWN

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

US donation of almost 5.7-million Pfizer shots makes its way to SA.

28 July 2021 12:49 PM

Guest: Dr Nicholas Crisp | Health department's deputy Director-General

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

