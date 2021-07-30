Gauteng Provincial Government gives update on the economic reconstruction and recovery plan in Gauteng.

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:20
Best of tourism in Africa and Antarctica
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gabriella Gentil
Today at 15:40
Author Karen Jennings long-listed for Booker Prize
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karen Jennings
Today at 15:50
World scientists warn climate tipping point imminent
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Peter Johnston
Today at 16:05
Rassie Erasmus video about first Test against British & Irish Lions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorpe - Cricket Correspondent at Mwp
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:36
Tatjana Schoenmaker wins gold
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rocco Meiring
Today at 16:47
#An Hour With
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet "Jules" Harding
Today at 16:55
PPS campaign
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Malone
Aziza Malone
Today at 17:05
ANC members lodged ‘boast posts’ on Whatsapp after looting and truck hijackings
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
Joan Armatrading's first online concert streamed this weekend
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joan Armatrading
Today at 17:45
Music: Elvis Blue releases his new album
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Elvis Blue
Joburg earthquake measuring 3.6 magnitude 'linked to a century of gold mining' Mandy Wiener speaks to Prof Ray Durrheim Research Chair in Exploration, Earthquake & Mining Seismology at Wits. 30 July 2021 1:43 PM
BEWARE: Why you shouldn't post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter Lester Kiewit talks to Mimecast cybersecurity expert Duane Nicol who explains how cyber hackers scour the web for personal info. 30 July 2021 12:05 PM
Court arbitration process to resolve taxi violence begins - WC Transport MEC Refilwe Moloto talks to W Cape MEC for Transport, Daylin Mitchell about the latest in the taxi stand-off between Cata and Codeta. 30 July 2021 10:52 AM
New Discovery Life clients could be penalised for not getting vaccinated The Money Show interviews CEO Riaan van Reenen about Discovery Life's vaccination incentive scheme. 29 July 2021 8:20 PM
Premier Alan Winde: Western Cape Covid hospital admissions still increasing John Maytham gets the latest update from Premier Winde on the third wave, Covid stats, and the province's ability to cope. 29 July 2021 6:10 PM
Has Police Commissioner Sitole run out of legal road to save his job? Mandy Wiener speaks to News24 Reporter Jeff Wicks about the latest legal blow handed out to Khehla Sitole by the SCA. 29 July 2021 3:17 PM
Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour Lester Kiewit interviewed Rob Watts, a correspondent at Deutsche Welle. 30 July 2021 12:21 PM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
SA's potato industry under threat after anti-dumping duties not renewed in time Bruce Whitfield talks to the CEO of Nature's Garden, Bruce Sanday, about the threat posed by dumping from the European Union. 29 July 2021 7:25 PM
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
'47% of South Africans say prayer is better than vaccines at preventing Covid' Mandy Wiener interviews Mikhail Moosa of the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation. 29 July 2021 1:01 PM
Like humans, here's how your doggy can donate blood to other dogs Refilwe Moloto talks to Sister Norma Boshoff from the Tygerberg Animal Hospital has an Animal Blood Bank at its Bellville branch. 29 July 2021 9:02 AM
Tatjana Schoenmaker's dad opens up about her world-record swim in Tokyo John Maytham interviews Tatjana Schoenmaker's father, Rene. 30 July 2021 3:28 PM
Whackhead Simpson pranks Warren Gatland: 'Hello Warren, it's Rassie…' "Hello, Warren? It's Rassie. What you watching dere in your hotel? Chasing de Sun?" 30 July 2021 2:34 PM
Schoenmaker is exceptional! – Olympian Charlene Wittstock (Princess of Monaco) Mandy Wiener interviews former Olympian swimmer Charlene Wittstock, Princess of Monaco. 30 July 2021 1:29 PM
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka Sara-Jayne King chats to the South African actress who has made it on the world stage. 25 July 2021 1:46 PM
Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour Lester Kiewit interviewed Rob Watts, a correspondent at Deutsche Welle. 30 July 2021 12:21 PM
BEWARE: Why you shouldn’t post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter Lester Kiewit talks to Mimecast cybersecurity expert Duane Nicol who explains how cyber hackers scour the web for personal info. 30 July 2021 12:05 PM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Localisation improves Africa's access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
Schoenmaker is exceptional! – Olympian Charlene Wittstock (Princess of Monaco) Mandy Wiener interviews former Olympian swimmer Charlene Wittstock, Princess of Monaco. 30 July 2021 1:29 PM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
Swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker favourite to win gold for South Africa on Friday John Maytham speaks to Olympic double gold medal winner Penny Heyns, who is with the team in Tokyo. 29 July 2021 3:36 PM
The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
Gauteng Provincial Government gives update on the economic reconstruction and recovery plan in Gauteng.

Gauteng Provincial Government gives update on the economic reconstruction and recovery plan in Gauteng.

30 July 2021 12:30 PM

Tshidi Madia, EWN Senior politics journalist  


Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!

30 July 2021 1:07 PM

Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy 

Former Olympian Princess of Monaco Charlene Wittstock weighs on on Tokyo Olympics.

30 July 2021 1:03 PM

Princess of Monaco Charlene Wittstock 

Did you feel a tremor around Johannesburg? Professor Ray Durrheim explains what was actually happening!

30 July 2021 12:54 PM

30 July 2021 12:54 PM
Ten suspects linked to the Phoenix murders make their second appearance at the Verulam Magistrate's Court

30 July 2021 12:45 PM

Karinda Jagmohan, Newzroom Afrika Reporter 

Western Cape Alliance Partners brief media on taxi violence discussions and outcomes.

30 July 2021 12:38 PM

Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter 

The Acting Minister of Health Mammoloko Kubayi briefs the media on government's efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the national vaccination rollout programme

30 July 2021 12:21 PM

Kevin Brandt,  Eyewitness News  reporter

30 July 2021 12:21 PM

Kevin Brandt,  Eyewitness News  reporter 

Mandy's book of the week: Remembering by Andile Gaelesiwe.

29 July 2021 1:18 PM

Guest: Andile Gaelisiwe

Ad hoc committee on Section 194 enquiry sets a 6 month deadline to present its findings on the Public Protector’s fitness to hold office.

29 July 2021 1:06 PM

Guest: Richard Dyantyi - chair of the Section 194 committee

Top cop Khehla Sitole in the firing line after devastating legal blow.

29 July 2021 12:48 PM

Guest: Jeff Wicks- News24 Reporter

