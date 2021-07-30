Western Cape Alliance Partners brief media on taxi violence discussions and outcomes.

Today at 15:20 Best of tourism in Africa and Antarctica Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Gabriella Gentil

125 125

Today at 15:40 Author Karen Jennings long-listed for Booker Prize Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Karen Jennings

125 125

Today at 15:50 World scientists warn climate tipping point imminent Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Peter Johnston

125 125

Today at 16:05 Rassie Erasmus video about first Test against British & Irish Lions Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Neil Manthorpe - Cricket Correspondent at Mwp

125 125

Today at 16:20 Books with John Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

John Maytham

125 125

Today at 16:36 Tatjana Schoenmaker wins gold Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rocco Meiring

125 125

Today at 16:47 #An Hour With Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Juliet "Jules" Harding

125 125

Today at 16:55 PPS campaign Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Mike Malone

Aziza Malone

125 125

Today at 17:05 ANC members lodged ‘boast posts’ on Whatsapp after looting and truck hijackings Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick

125 125

Today at 17:20 Joan Armatrading's first online concert streamed this weekend Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Joan Armatrading

125 125