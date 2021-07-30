Ten suspects linked to the Phoenix murders make their second appearance at the Verulam Magistrate's Court

OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Karinda Jagmohan, Newzroom Afrika Reporter
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things GuyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Princess of Monaco Charlene WittstockLISTEN TO PODCAST
Kaylynn Palm- EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Tshidi Madia, EWN Senior politics journalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Andile GaelisiweLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Richard Dyantyi - chair of the Section 194 committeeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jeff Wicks- News24 ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST