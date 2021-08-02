Steenhuisen & KZN Leadership engaging communities and businesses

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
New streaming service 'BritBox' launches in SA for fans of British TV John Maytham speaks to Neale Dennett of streaming service BritBox which goes online in South Africa from Friday. 2 August 2021 2:07 PM
Govt guidelines don't give firms 'carte blanche' to make Covid jabs mandatory Lester Kiewit asks labour lawyer Lauren Salt whether employers will be able to make vaccinations mandatory among workers. 2 August 2021 11:25 AM
Manenberg cat killing investigation to zone in on pitbull owners says Saps Lester Kiewit speaks to Colonel Sanele Zama from Manenberg Saps about the killing of more than two dozens cats in the area. 2 August 2021 9:59 AM
Land expropriation: 'People on the street have lost interest in this debate' John Maytham speaks to Professor Ruth Hall (UWC Institute for Poverty, Land, and Agrarian Studies). 2 August 2021 4:26 PM
Medupi Power Station finally complete after 14 years at a cost of R135 billion Mandy Wiener talks to Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha. 2 August 2021 1:45 PM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'Most people you speak to in NWC say Zweli Mkhize must go' Mandy Wiener speaks to EWN senior politics journalist about the rumoured Cabinet changes and the fate of Zweli Mkhize. 2 August 2021 12:47 PM
Everything is going to get more expensive - Automobile Association Bruce Whitfield interviews Layton Beard (Spokesperson at the Automobile Association) and independent economist Ndumiso Hadebe. 2 August 2021 6:57 PM
Lockdown, riots interrupted economic recovery - Absa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Miyelani Maluleke, an economist at Absa. 2 August 2021 6:27 PM
Medupi Power Station is NOT completed yet – energy expert Chris Yelland John Maytham interviews energy expert Chris Yelland, energy advisor to civil action organisation Outa. 2 August 2021 3:32 PM
It's important to instill financial confidence in your child from a young age CapeTalk presenter Amy MacIver speaks to Mariska Oosthuizen, head of brand at Sanlam. 1 August 2021 10:22 AM
Pallavi Barnwal - The Indian sex educator on a mission to eliminate sexual shame Weekend Breakfast Sara-Jayne King speaks to Indian sex educator and intimacy coach, Pallavi Barnwal. 1 August 2021 8:54 AM
Western Cape to enforce 50% restriction on organic waste in landfills by 2022 Amy MacIver interviews recycling consultant Melanie Ludwig (The Organics Recycling Association of South Africa). 31 July 2021 10:32 AM
Simone Biles returns to Olympic competition for balance beam final The U.S gymnast returns to action less than a week after she withdrew from the competition, citing concerns about her mental healt... 2 August 2021 11:52 AM
Springboks and B&I Lions charities raise money for disabled former rugby players CapeTalk presenter Amy MacIver speaks to Gail Baerecke, general manager of the Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund. 1 August 2021 11:44 AM
Chad le Clos will have another go at Paris Olympics says TeamSA swimming coach Weekend Breakfast chats to Wayne Riddin in Tokyo about Tatjana Schoenmaker, Chad le Clos and a bright future for SA swimmers. 31 July 2021 2:12 PM
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour Lester Kiewit interviewed Rob Watts, a correspondent at Deutsche Welle. 30 July 2021 12:21 PM
BEWARE: Why you shouldn’t post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter Lester Kiewit talks to Mimecast cybersecurity expert Duane Nicol who explains how cyber hackers scour the web for personal info. 30 July 2021 12:05 PM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
Schoenmaker is exceptional! – Olympian Charlene Wittstock (Princess of Monaco) Mandy Wiener interviews former Olympian swimmer Charlene Wittstock, Princess of Monaco. 30 July 2021 1:29 PM
The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
Steenhuisen & KZN Leadership engaging communities and businesses

Steenhuisen & KZN Leadership engaging communities and businesses

2 August 2021 12:59 PM

Guest: Nkosikhona Duma


Sports Wrap

2 August 2021 1:11 PM

Guest: Michael Pedro, EWN reporter

Life Esidemeni Inquiry continues

2 August 2021 12:58 PM

Guest: Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter

Medupi Power Station is complete

2 August 2021 12:50 PM

Guest: Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Eskom spokesperson.

VBS court appearance

2 August 2021 12:39 PM

Guest: Ziyanda Ngcobo- SNR Newzroom Afrika Reporter.

Gauteng reopening and registration system

2 August 2021 12:29 PM

Guest: Steve Mabona, Gauteng Education Spokesperson

Questions regarding possible cabinet reshuffle

2 August 2021 12:28 PM

Guest: Tshidi Madia | Senior politics journalist at EWN

Back to School

2 August 2021 12:20 PM

Guest: Elijah Mhlanga | Director Of Communications at Department Of Basic Education

Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!

30 July 2021 1:07 PM

Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy 

Former Olympian Princess of Monaco Charlene Wittstock weighs on on Tokyo Olympics.

30 July 2021 1:03 PM

Princess of Monaco Charlene Wittstock 

Health Dept confident of reaching 300,000 jabs per day

2 August 2021 6:10 PM

Basic Education Dept pleased with school reopening

2 August 2021 5:32 PM

Mkhize, Digital Vibes tender saga set to dominate ANC NWC meeting

2 August 2021 5:08 PM

