EFF marches against racism and recent killings in Phoenix.

Latest Local
WC health dept is now vaccinating homeless people On Friday, health workers administered vaccines to those situated at the Haven Night Shelter in Kraaifontein. 7 August 2021 10:42 AM
Things to do in the Mother City this long weekend Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King gives her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend. 7 August 2021 7:56 AM
View all Local
Zuma admitted to hospital outside of Estcourt Prison for medical observation Jailed former president Jacob Zuma has been admitted to an outside hospital for medical observation. 6 August 2021 10:07 AM
View all Politics
'JSE is better performing than London Stock Exchange over last ten years' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Leila Fourie about the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's interim results and future plans. 5 August 2021 7:48 PM
'Cabinet reshuffle happening at last - after lots of ANC wheeling and dealing' Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Lumkile Mondi ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Thursday evening. 5 August 2021 6:43 PM
View all Business
Otherwise, you well? Comedian Nina Hastie launches wellbeing TV show Sara-Jayne King speaks to comedian Nina Hastie about her latest project, the wellbeing TV series, Otherwise, you well? 7 August 2021 1:31 PM
'Padel' is the latest fitness craze set to take Africa by storm Sara-Jayne King speaks to Philippe Kjellgren, founder of Africa Padel. 7 August 2021 11:44 AM
Study finds children will suffer the effects of the pandemic for years to come Amy MacIver speaks to Dr Maylene Shung-King, an associate professor at UCT's School of Public Health and Family Medicine. 6 August 2021 4:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
Why sports stars are finally speaking up about their mental health Pippa Hudson speaks to Professor Pieter Kruger, the psychologist for Team South Africa at the Olympics. 6 August 2021 3:29 PM
[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time' Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich. 6 August 2021 10:18 AM
SA Rugby to defend Rassie Erasmus against World Rugby misconduct charges Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 4 August 2021 1:31 PM
View all Sport
Veteran actress Denise Newman thrilled to return to the stage at the Artscape Pippa Hudson speaks to actress Denise Newman, star of the one woman show, “Cold Case – Dulcie September revisited”. 6 August 2021 3:04 PM
View all Entertainment
New, possibly more transmissible variant 'Delta Plus' found in several countries Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 August 2021 10:01 AM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
100-year-old declared fit to stand trial for Nazi war crimes Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 August 2021 9:43 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
View all Africa
3 shows to binge-watch on Netflix and Showmax this long weekend Annzra Denita reviews three shows to binge-watch: Devilsdorp (Showmax), Normal People (Showmax), and Queen of the South (Netflix). 6 August 2021 11:35 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
EFF marches against racism and recent killings in Phoenix.

EFF marches against racism and recent killings in Phoenix.

5 August 2021 12:24 PM

Guest: Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News


More episodes from The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Sports Wrap with Tholakele.

6 August 2021 1:13 PM

Guest: Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist

Taxi War: Regulations amended - Cata and Codeta can now operate out of Belville.

6 August 2021 1:09 PM

Guest: Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter

Changes to the Economic Cluster: Is this good for investors? Changes to the Rand? Outlook?

6 August 2021 1:06 PM

Guest: Isaah Mhlanga | Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes

Cabinet Reshuffle: Centralization of power? What are the dangers of intelligence sitting in the presidency?

6 August 2021 12:59 PM

Guest: Prof. Jane Duncan | Prof Of Journalism at Dept Of Journalism, Film And Television At University Of Johannesburg

Cabinet Reshuffle: New Communications Minister- Instabilty of this portfolio and what it means for the country.

6 August 2021 12:44 PM

Guest: Leon Louw | Executive Director at Free Market Foundation

Former President Jacob Zuma has been admitted to an outside hospital for medical observation.

6 August 2021 12:41 PM

Guest: Singabakho Nxumalo- Correctional Services National Spokesperson

Minister of Health Joe Phaahla briefs media on COVID-19 and provides updates on the vaccine rollout.

6 August 2021 12:33 PM

Guest: Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporter

Mandy's book of the week: Can We Be Safe? - The Future Of Policing In South Africa.

5 August 2021 1:05 PM

Guest: Ziyanda Stuurman | Master of Arts degree in Conflict, Security and Development at School of Global Studies at Sussex University

Weekly Digicon- Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde presents the latest update on covid-19 numbers and vaccination update.

5 August 2021 12:54 PM

Guest: Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter

Trucks were set alight yesterday evening on the N2 - reports are that community members were protesting.

5 August 2021 12:52 PM

Guest: Mary Phadi, President of the Truckers Association of South Africa.

Trending

Things to do in the Mother City this long weekend

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

Fatiema Petersen leads her own life with the spiritual legacy of her parents

Local Entertainment

3 shows to binge-watch on Netflix and Showmax this long weekend

Entertainment Opinion

EWN Highlights

Manenberg police, residents continue search for cat killer

7 August 2021 6:52 PM

Hawks arrest alleged copper cable thieves in Kimberley

7 August 2021 6:46 PM

Government urges those eligible for COVID vaccine to get the jab

7 August 2021 5:27 PM

