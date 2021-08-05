Department Of Social Development announces that COVID-19 grant applications will open on Friday.

Guest: Paseka Letsatsi, SASSA spokesperson
Guest: Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport JournalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kaylynn Palm- EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Isaah Mhlanga | Chief Economist at Alexander ForbesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof. Jane Duncan | Prof Of Journalism at Dept Of Journalism, Film And Television At University Of JohannesburgLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Leon Louw | Executive Director at Free Market FoundationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Singabakho Nxumalo- Correctional Services National SpokespersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ziyanda Stuurman | Master of Arts degree in Conflict, Security and Development at School of Global Studies at Sussex UniversityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kaylynn Palm- EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mary Phadi, President of the Truckers Association of South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST