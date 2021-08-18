MamKhize makes headlines as she purchases Bloemfontein Celtic club.

Today at 14:40 StreetSmart Stellenbosch pleads for school stationery donations Lunch with Pippa Hudson



Melanie Burke - Vice Chairperson at Streetsmart Sa

Today at 14:50 Music with Sharoney Lunch with Pippa Hudson



Sharoney Viljoen

Today at 15:20 Heineken 'Take a Beer to Work Day': Do or don't? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham



Nurina Ally

Today at 15:40 The Constitutional Court Decision: Provinces cannot be held liable for Early Childhood Development Centre injuries. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham



Nurina Ally

Today at 15:50 Last US Troops Leave Afghanistan Afternoon Drive with John Maytham



Brookes Spector, US foreign policy expert

Today at 16:05 The official phase out of leaded petrol Afternoon Drive with John Maytham



Avhapfani (Fani) Tshifularo - Executive Director at South African Petroleum Industry Association (SAPIA)

Today at 16:20 Driving Will Outlawed by 2050, says IDTechEx Afternoon Drive with John Maytham



Dr James Jeffs

Today at 16:55 The Charge 5 Fitbit Device Review by Tech Analyst Afternoon Drive with John Maytham



Arthur Goldstuck - MD at World Wide Worx

Today at 17:20 COVID and fertility Afternoon Drive with John Maytham



Kerrigan Mccarthy - Technical Head, Tuberculosis at Wits Institute For Sexual, Reproductive Health, Hiv And Related Diseases

