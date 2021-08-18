MamKhize makes headlines as she purchases Bloemfontein Celtic club.

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:40
StreetSmart Stellenbosch pleads for school stationery donations
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Melanie Burke - Vice Chairperson at Streetsmart Sa
Today at 14:50
Music with Sharoney
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sharoney Viljoen
Today at 15:20
Heineken 'Take a Beer to Work Day': Do or don't?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nurina Ally
Today at 15:40
The Constitutional Court Decision: Provinces cannot be held liable for Early Childhood Development Centre injuries.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nurina Ally
Today at 15:50
Last US Troops Leave Afghanistan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brookes Spector, US foreign policy expert
Today at 16:05
The official phase out of leaded petrol
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Avhapfani (Fani) Tshifularo - Executive Director at South African Petroleum Industry Association (SAPIA)
Today at 16:20
Driving Will Outlawed by 2050, says IDTechEx
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr James Jeffs
Today at 16:55
The Charge 5 Fitbit Device Review by Tech Analyst
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Arthur Goldstuck - MD at World Wide Worx
Today at 17:20
COVID and fertility
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kerrigan Mccarthy - Technical Head, Tuberculosis at Wits Institute For Sexual, Reproductive Health, Hiv And Related Diseases
Today at 17:45
Breaking Zuma News
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Uncle blames City of CT's negligence for death of toddler who fell into manhole CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to the uncle of two-year-old Imthande Swartbooi and the City of Cape Town's Xanthea Limberg. 31 August 2021 2:01 PM
Lester and the team get Covid jabs live on air and talk us through the process Lester chats to Sister Angela and Marketing Manager Amanda Connors from Vitacare Pharmacy who took them through the process. 31 August 2021 12:55 PM
No new rabies cases reported in Khayelitsha as officials vaccinate over 900 pets Veterinarians have vaccinated over 900 dogs and cats in Khayelitsha after two dogs were infected with rabies. 31 August 2021 11:28 AM
View all Local
Khusela Diko reinstatement still unclear, political analysts question the timing Mandy Wiener talks to EWN's Tshidi Madia and analyst Sanusha Naidu who say communication from the Presidency needs to improve. 31 August 2021 1:06 PM
Businessman-turned-politician Christopher Claassen vies for CT mayoral chain Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Spectrum National Party's Christopher Claassen about throwing his hat in the ring for Cape... 31 August 2021 9:26 AM
Meet Cape Town mayoral candidate, ARA's Grant Classen Grant Classen of the newly formed African Restoration Alliance talks to Refilwe Moloto about his manifesto. 30 August 2021 11:00 AM
View all Politics
'Double the sugar tax – it works, and it can work even better' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Karen Hofman, Director of PRICELESS SA. 31 August 2021 2:24 PM
Tax revolt is coming. Our campaign is to prevent it – AfriForum Mandy Wiener interviews Ernst Roets, Head of Community Development at AfriForum. 31 August 2021 1:18 PM
'60 000 public sector jobs will be lost over next 3 years' Lester Kiewit interviews Dick Forslund, Economist and Researcher at Alternative Information and Development Centre. 31 August 2021 12:13 PM
View all Business
Tips on how to save for your retirement - living and life annuities explained Mandy Wiener talks to Rajen Naidoo, Head of Income and Structured Investments at Momentum Corporate about saving for retirement. 31 August 2021 1:56 PM
'Trilingual Kaaps dictionary gives legitimacy to way people speak' Refilwe Moloto interviews Shaquile Southgate of NGO Heal the Hood. 31 August 2021 11:02 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 30 August 2021 7:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
View all Sport
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend. 28 August 2021 9:55 AM
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 90s faves. 27 August 2021 6:16 PM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
View all Entertainment
BEWARE: Gambling site users greatest target for online digital fraudsters Refilwe Moloto speaks to TransUnion CEO Lee Naik. 31 August 2021 9:09 AM
'I was never shy of being an African, for me it was a plus' - Angélique Kidjo Sara-Jayne King catches up with African singing sensation Angélique Kidjo to talk about her latest album 'Mother Nature'. 25 August 2021 3:29 PM
US spent $2.26 trillion on its war in Afghanistan That is equal to Afghanistan’s entire 2020 GDP every year for 100 years. 24 August 2021 1:48 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
View all Africa
'Double the sugar tax – it works, and it can work even better' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Karen Hofman, Director of PRICELESS SA. 31 August 2021 2:24 PM
'60 000 public sector jobs will be lost over next 3 years' Lester Kiewit interviews Dick Forslund, Economist and Researcher at Alternative Information and Development Centre. 31 August 2021 12:13 PM
'Trilingual Kaaps dictionary gives legitimacy to way people speak' Refilwe Moloto interviews Shaquile Southgate of NGO Heal the Hood. 31 August 2021 11:02 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
MamKhize makes headlines as she purchases Bloemfontein Celtic club.

MamKhize makes headlines as she purchases Bloemfontein Celtic club.

18 August 2021 1:07 PM

Guest: Rob Delport, iDiski Times journalist


More episodes from The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Calls for Sugar Tax to be doubled

31 August 2021 1:07 PM

Guest: Professor Karen Hofman -Director of PRICELESS SA (Priority Cost Effective Lessons for Systems Strengthening)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

AfriForum announces campaign on tax

31 August 2021 1:06 PM

Guest: Ernst Roets – Head of Community Development AfriForum

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Protection of Whistle-blowers

31 August 2021 12:56 PM

Guest: Willie Hofmeyr

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Momentum

31 August 2021 12:53 PM

Guest: Rajen Naidoo, Head of Income and Structured Investments at Momentum Corporate

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Political analysts weigh in on Khusela Diko: Has she been reinstated or not?

31 August 2021 12:47 PM

Mandy Wiener talks to  EWN Senior Political Journalist Tshidi Madia and political analyst Sanusha Naidu.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Petrol Price increase

31 August 2021 12:40 PM

Guest: Layton Beard – AA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gauteng Government announces plans to handle license renewal backlog and Civil Society reacts to Gauteng government plans to deal with licence booking backlog

31 August 2021 12:31 PM

Guests: Jacob Mamabolo – Gauteng Transport MEC

Wayne Duvenage – OUTA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Clarity on new coronavirus variant, C.1.2, that has been detected in South Africa

30 August 2021 1:01 PM

Mia Malan | Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zimbabwe targets teenagers in the next phase of vaccine rollouts.

30 August 2021 12:58 PM

Guest: Michael Gwarisa, Editor for Health times.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Has South Africa's schooling system bore the brunt of the covid-19 pandemic? Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the pandemic has reversed the gains made by the education sector over the past 20 years.

30 August 2021 12:52 PM

Guest: Brahm Fleisch, Professor of Education Policy at the University of the Witwatersrand

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Uncle blames City of CT's negligence for death of toddler who fell into manhole

Local

BEWARE: Gambling site users greatest target for online digital fraudsters

World Local

Tax revolt is coming. Our campaign is to prevent it – AfriForum

Business

EWN Highlights

ANC files court papers to force the IEC to reopen candidate registration list

31 August 2021 2:23 PM

Special Tribunal orders ex-Transnet exec, contractor to pay back R24.6m to SOE

31 August 2021 1:29 PM

DA, Cope surprised by report of Diko's reinstatement as Presidency spokesperson

31 August 2021 1:01 PM

