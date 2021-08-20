Health ministry briefs media on the COVID-19 pandemic and outlines progress of vaccination rollout.

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:33
Today is The Heineken National ‘Take a Beer To Work Day’
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adam Kelly
Today at 17:05
The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) Nuclear Plan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hilton Trollip - Fellow at UCT Global Risk Governance Programme
Today at 17:20
Remarkable Research: Vaccination and chemoprevention combination reduces malaria
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Rajendra Maharaj
Today at 17:45
Kyle September New Feel Good Single Analog Heart
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kyle September
No Items to show
Latest Local
USA donates 2.2 million Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines to South Africa Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque. 27 August 2021 1:15 PM
Deadline for renewing expired driving licences pushed to 31 March 2022 - Mbalula Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm about the Transport Ministry's announcement. 27 August 2021 1:08 PM
Police arrest 7 suspects for murder of whistle-blower Babita Deokaran Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka. 27 August 2021 12:23 PM
View all Local
Energy regulator greenlights Mantashe's plan for more nuclear power - News24 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Cronje, financial journalist at Fin24. 26 August 2021 7:58 PM
Progress with structural reforms will help rebuild investor trust says Treasury Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Duncan Pieterse (DDG for Economic Policy at National Treasury) about repairing the economy. 26 August 2021 7:12 PM
Government needs to realise that tourism is South Africa's greatest asset John Maytham speaks to Mike Spicer, Chairman of Wesgro 26 August 2021 5:17 PM
View all Politics
Tourism industry implores SA to get vaccinated with #Jab4Tourism campaign South Africa’s Covid-19-smashed tourism industry is getting behind the country’s vaccine rollout with its #Jab4Tourism campaign. 27 August 2021 2:32 PM
Agri Dept wants laws changed to unlock 'master plan' for R28bn dagga industry Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Business Insider SA journo Luke Daniel about proposals for the commercialisation of can... 27 August 2021 11:48 AM
Distell bounces back to pre-Covid revenues despite booze sale bans Bruce Whitfield talks to Richard Rushton, Group CEO of Distell, on The Money Show. 26 August 2021 9:14 PM
View all Business
It’s so blerrie cold! Where you can see snow right now, and into the weekend Lester Kiewit interviews Richard le Sueur of SnowReportSA. 27 August 2021 11:36 AM
Forget ownership, forget renting...the subscription economy is the future Lester Kiewit speaks to Jonathan Hurvitz, CEO of the Teljoy Group about the rapid growth of the subscription economy in SA 26 August 2021 3:17 PM
Save money by reducing your geyser’s consumption of electricity Pippa Hudson interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department at Stellenbosch University. 26 August 2021 3:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show. 19 August 2021 9:02 PM
View all Sport
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
'I was never shy of being an African, for me it was a plus' - Angélique Kidjo Sara-Jayne King catches up with African singing sensation Angélique Kidjo to talk about her latest album 'Mother Nature'. 25 August 2021 3:29 PM
Charlie Watts was the rock of the Rolling Stones – Paul McCartney Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 August 2021 8:24 AM
View all Entertainment
US spent $2.26 trillion on its war in Afghanistan That is equal to Afghanistan’s entire 2020 GDP every year for 100 years. 24 August 2021 1:48 PM
Taliban surrounds National Resistance Front of Afghanistan – start of civil war? Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 24 August 2021 9:47 AM
What intimacy coords do and why sexual predators still lurk in SA film industry Safe Sets' Sara Blecher provides insight into the role of intimacy coordinators and the situation in SA, on Weekend Breakfast. 22 August 2021 1:08 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
View all Africa
'The vaccine naysayers are having a field day. It’s exhausting!' Lester Kiewit interviews Joanie Fredericks, Chairperson at the Mitchell's Plain Impact Association (MPIA). 27 August 2021 10:42 AM
Can a 'Kids MBA' teach our children to create and run businesses? Lester Kiewit interviews Mopho Mutavhatsindi, CEO at Muthelo College. 26 August 2021 11:45 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Nissan’s new compact SUV – the Magnite Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena who recently drove the Nissan Magnite. 25 August 2021 2:03 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
Health ministry briefs media on the COVID-19 pandemic and outlines progress of vaccination rollout.

Health ministry briefs media on the COVID-19 pandemic and outlines progress of vaccination rollout.

20 August 2021 12:43 PM

Guest: Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!

27 August 2021 1:04 PM

Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Rand Water issued a notice of 20% water restrictions to Municipalities in Gauteng due to network being under severe pressure.

27 August 2021 12:58 PM

Eleanor Mavimbela, Communications Officer Joburg Water 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minister of Health Joe Phaahla provides holds briefing to share information on the government's efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and updates on the vaccine rollout.

27 August 2021 12:53 PM

Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Minister of Transport, Mr. Fikile Mbalula gives an update on developments pertaining to the Driving Licensing Testing Centres (DLTCs)

27 August 2021 12:48 PM

Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Police confirm that seven suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Department of Health's official.

27 August 2021 12:41 PM

Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter 

Bishop Tony Haripersadh, Family Spokesperson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mandy's book of the week: Female Fear Factory Book by Pumla Dineo Gqola.

26 August 2021 1:56 PM

Guest: Pumla Dineo Gqola

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

An serious cold front hits parts of the country on Thursday. Heavy rain expected.

26 August 2021 12:59 PM

Guest: Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Department of Basic Education launches the Early Childhood Development (ECD) Census 2021.

26 August 2021 12:57 PM

Guest; Jennifer McQuillan, Gauteng spokesperson for C-19 People’s Coalition’s ECD Work Stream

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The JSC makes a decision to uphold a recommendation that Western Cape Judge President John Hloph should be impeached.

26 August 2021 12:52 PM

Guest: Zikhona Ndlebe | Research and Advocacy Officer at Judges Matter Organisation

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Former North West Premier Job Mokgoro resigns.

26 August 2021 12:46 PM

Guest: Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Deadline for renewing expired driving licences pushed to 31 March 2022 - Mbalula

Local

'The vaccine naysayers are having a field day. It’s exhausting!'

Local Opinion

It’s so blerrie cold! Where you can see snow right now, and into the weekend

Local Lifestyle

Phaahla worried about spiking COVID infections in pre-teens & teens in WC, NC

27 August 2021 4:14 PM

How you can easily avoid long queues when renewing your driver’s licence

27 August 2021 4:00 PM

Manchester City's Mendy remanded in custody on rape charges

27 August 2021 3:17 PM

