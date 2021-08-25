The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has described Babita Deokaran as someone who fought for an ethical public service.

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
What deals you can expect from SANParks during the Sho't Left Travel Week
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Phenyo Marumo - SANParks Senior Marketing Manager at ...
Today at 05:10
D-day for US forces withdrawal from Afghanistan
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Zeenat Adam - Executive Director at Afro Middle East Centre
Today at 05:46
Love your neighbour, vaccinate & wear a mask - SA Churches use their influence to combat vaccine hesitancy
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Rev Thulani Ndlazi - Secretary (outgoing) at SA SYNOD of the United Congregational Church if Southern Africa (SA SYNOD-UCCSA)
Today at 06:10
Life Esidimeni hearings resume
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ntsiki Mpulo - Head of communications at Section27
Today at 06:25
Kaaps trilingual dictionary
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Shaquile Southgate
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: Who are the online fraudsters targeting?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lee Naik - CEO at TransUnion Africa
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: C.1.2 mutation: what you need to know
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University
Today at 07:20
Getting to know the political contenders: Spectrum National Party
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Christopher Claassen - President and Cape Town mayoral candidate at Spectrum National Party
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Laws protecting whistleblowers and how effective are they?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
David Lewis - Executive Director at Corruption Watch
Today at 08:21
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 09:15
Government promises of no public sector job cuts questioned
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dick Forslund - Economist & Researcher at Alternative Information & Development Centre
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Khayelitsha toddler falls and dies in uncovered manhole
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Axolile Notywala - National co-ordinator at Right To Know Campaign
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
There's no Zulu word for Dinosaur: Communicating Science in the vernacular
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sibusiso Biyela
Today at 10:30
Data tells the story and is the window to the Universe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Carolina Johanna Odman
Today at 11:05
Amy & Lester get vaxxed on air. Founder of Jab Raffles shares her experiences with incentivizing vaccination
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jackie Maiman - Western Cape Representative at Pharmaceutical Society of South Africa
Jolene Samuels - Founder at Jab Raffles
Today at 13:33
Travel - Overstrand Municipality invites visitors to come an experience Hermanus
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Frieda lloyd - Tourism Manager at Overstrand Municipality
Latest Local
'Matjila, Survé had secret deal to make R700m debt to pensioners disappear' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dewald van Rensburg, an Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism. 30 August 2021 7:25 PM
Babita Deokaran hitmen were paid around R2 million – Sunday Times Mike Wills interviews Eyewitness News journalist Thando Kubheka. 30 August 2021 3:35 PM
Ladles of Love broke world record for longest line of food cans in under 2 hours CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson catches up with Ladles of Love founder Danny Diliberto after the charity beat the Guinness World Record... 30 August 2021 2:31 PM
View all Local
Meet Cape Town mayoral candidate, ARA's Grant Classen Grant Classen of the newly formed African Restoration Alliance talks to Refilwe Moloto about his manifesto. 30 August 2021 11:00 AM
Afrikaner Neil De Beer on why he fought apartheid, and is now fighting the ANC United Independent Movement leader on his fight against injustice, his Cape Town mayoral candidacy, and why he left the ANC. 30 August 2021 9:01 AM
W Cape Health Minister: Message to the vaccine hesitant Minister Nomafrench Mbomobo outlines the current Covid situation in the province to Refilwe Moloto. 30 August 2021 7:39 AM
View all Politics
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 30 August 2021 7:38 PM
Icasa extends allocation of emergency, temporary spectrum one last time The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan McLeod, founder and Editor at Techcentral. 30 August 2021 6:52 PM
Sun International reports better results, half year headline loss of R7 million The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group. 30 August 2021 6:22 PM
View all Business
Understanding new Covid-19 variant C.1.2 detected in SA, no need to panic Mandy Wiener talks to Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre Mia Malan about the variant and what is knows so far. 30 August 2021 1:40 PM
Sara-Jayne's Bookclub: A Home on Vorster Street by Razina Theba Sara-Jayne speaks to Razina Theba, author of A Home on Vorster Street. 29 August 2021 1:16 PM
Celebrating transgender women during August Women's Month Sara-Jayne King speaks to Lehlogonolo Machaba, Yaya Mavundla and Tholang Motsumi. 29 August 2021 12:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
View all Sport
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend. 28 August 2021 9:55 AM
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 90s faves. 27 August 2021 6:16 PM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
View all Entertainment
'I was never shy of being an African, for me it was a plus' - Angélique Kidjo Sara-Jayne King catches up with African singing sensation Angélique Kidjo to talk about her latest album 'Mother Nature'. 25 August 2021 3:29 PM
US spent $2.26 trillion on its war in Afghanistan That is equal to Afghanistan’s entire 2020 GDP every year for 100 years. 24 August 2021 1:48 PM
Taliban surrounds National Resistance Front of Afghanistan – start of civil war? Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 24 August 2021 9:47 AM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 30 August 2021 7:38 PM
'Matjila, Survé had secret deal to make R700m debt to pensioners disappear' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dewald van Rensburg, an Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism. 30 August 2021 7:25 PM
'The vaccine naysayers are having a field day. It’s exhausting!' Lester Kiewit interviews Joanie Fredericks, Chairperson at the Mitchell's Plain Impact Association (MPIA). 27 August 2021 10:42 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has described Babita Deokaran as someone who fought for an ethical public service.

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has described Babita Deokaran as someone who fought for an ethical public service.

25 August 2021 12:32 PM

Guest: Neeshan Bolton, Executive Director of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation


More episodes from The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Clarity on new coronavirus variant, C.1.2, that has been detected in South Africa

30 August 2021 1:01 PM

Mia Malan | Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zimbabwe targets teenagers in the next phase of vaccine rollouts.

30 August 2021 12:58 PM

Guest: Michael Gwarisa, Editor for Health times.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Has South Africa's schooling system bore the brunt of the covid-19 pandemic? Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the pandemic has reversed the gains made by the education sector over the past 20 years.

30 August 2021 12:52 PM

Guest: Brahm Fleisch, Professor of Education Policy at the University of the Witwatersrand

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Life Esidimeni inquest resumes.

30 August 2021 12:38 PM

Guest: Theto Mahlakoana | Reporter at Eyewitness News

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sphithiphithi- an alleged public violence instigators appear in court- who is she and what did she actually do?

30 August 2021 12:30 PM

Guests: Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent

Jean Le Roux

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa hails Babita Deokaran as a brave hero standing firm against corruption.

30 August 2021 12:25 PM

Guest: Bianca Goodson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!

27 August 2021 1:04 PM

Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Rand Water issued a notice of 20% water restrictions to Municipalities in Gauteng due to network being under severe pressure.

27 August 2021 12:58 PM

Eleanor Mavimbela, Communications Officer Joburg Water 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minister of Health Joe Phaahla provides holds briefing to share information on the government's efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and updates on the vaccine rollout.

27 August 2021 12:53 PM

Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Minister of Transport, Mr. Fikile Mbalula gives an update on developments pertaining to the Driving Licensing Testing Centres (DLTCs)

27 August 2021 12:48 PM

Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

