Guest: Rajen Naidoo, Head of Income and Structured Investments at Momentum Corporate
Guest: Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things GuyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport JournalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Zakithi Buthelezi, Sunshine Cinema Communications DirectorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Vusi Mkhize, DAC Director GeneralLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Andre Gaum, SA Human Rights commissioner for EducationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest:Lauren Isaacs | Reporter at EWNLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary CorespondentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Ralph MathekgaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Steve Mabona, spokesperson, Dept. of Basic Education in GautengLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mkhuleko Hlengwa, IFP Portfolio Committee MPLISTEN TO PODCAST