SCOPA follow-up meeting with SIU on procurement of PPE and the Digital Vibe investigation.

Guest: Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent
Guest: Michael PedroLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr David Zounmenou- ISS SENIOR RESEARCH CONSULTANTLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Masechaba Sefularo -EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nhlanhla Mabaso – EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sindisiwe Seboka -ID spokespersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Theto Mahlokoana- EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Advocate Modidima ManyaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mdumiseni Ntuli -KZN ANC SECRETARYLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things GuyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport JournalistLISTEN TO PODCAST