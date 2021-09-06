Guinea attempted coup- What is next for Guinea?

Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
comment
comment
Today at 11:05
Lester Tester: Learn Sign Language online
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bruno Druchen - National director at Deaf Federation of South Africa
Francois Deysel - Interpreter at Deaf Federation of South Africa
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Latest Local
Prasa outlines plan to fix railways – and mulls mandated Covid-19 vaccination Refilwe Moloto interviews Prasa CEO Zolani Matthews about the plan for restoring our broken train services. 10 September 2021 8:55 AM
City's new and updated by-laws to clamp down on homeless people, land occupiers Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith about the two by-laws that the mayoral committee has recom... 10 September 2021 8:31 AM
Even more money available for side hustlers through Slow Fund's bank partnership Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous talks to the Money Show about the opportunities available for those side hustle dreamers. 9 September 2021 8:42 PM
View all Local
502 political parties fail to declare funding to IEC (ANC + DA do, EFF doesn't) Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 editor Adriaan Basson about the IEC's very first quarterly report on parties' donations. 9 September 2021 8:14 PM
ANC's missing candidate lists could spell trouble for the country, says Verwoerd Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to political analyst Melanie Verwoerd about the IEC's decision to reopen candidate nominat... 9 September 2021 3:54 PM
IEC reports on donations received by political parties Mandy Wiener interviews My Vote Counts Director Minhaj Jeenah. 9 September 2021 1:51 PM
View all Politics
Absa leads the pack in support for SMEs through its Africa trade finance Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are crucial to an economy such as South Africa's, writes Eamonn Ryan. 10 September 2021 10:48 AM
SA records 'monster' current account surplus - why it's not good news only Stanlib's Kevin Lings explains what South Africa's record current account surplus really means on The Money Show. 9 September 2021 6:59 PM
'Africa needs hundreds of millions of vaccines – they’re just not coming' Refilwe Moloto interviews Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative. 9 September 2021 9:36 AM
View all Business
New chapter for Cafda Book Warehouse following move to Kenilworth premises CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Cafda CEO Peter Cato about the new Cafda bookstore premises in Kenilworth. 9 September 2021 5:20 PM
Recording artist and Idols finalist Zoë Zana spins her musical picks on CapeTalk Tune in for #AnHourWith signer, dancer, and recording artist Zoë Zana on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 9 September 2021 5:11 PM
WCape school encourages learners to be more conscious about reducing waste Pippa Hudson speaks to Bruce James, head gardener at Green School South Africa about International Zero Waste Week. 9 September 2021 4:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to team South Africa’s Louzanne Coetzee about her stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics... 10 September 2021 7:28 AM
The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray about Western Province Rugby. 9 September 2021 5:23 PM
I hope I inspire others; it is possible – gold medallist Pieter du Preez Refilwe Moloto interviews para-cyclist and Olympic Champion Pieter "SupaPiet" du Preez. 8 September 2021 9:05 AM
View all Sport
Artscape celebrations continue with three-day Youth to Masters Jazz Festival Pippa Hudson speaks to renowned jazz musician Gloria Bosman who'll be performing at the Artscape event this weekend. 9 September 2021 8:36 PM
Recording artist and Idols finalist Zoë Zana spins her musical picks on CapeTalk Tune in for #AnHourWith signer, dancer, and recording artist Zoë Zana on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 9 September 2021 5:11 PM
Delightful range of classical live music concerts to take place in Klein Karoo Refilwe Moloto talks to the artistic director Hugo Theart about the events organised by Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees. 8 September 2021 9:01 AM
View all Entertainment
Discovery's new digital vaccine card is not a vaccine 'passport' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler look at the issue of vaccination passports and Covid travel. 8 September 2021 4:23 PM
[WATCH] 3-year-old missing in Australian outback for 4 days reunited with family Three-year-old Anthony Elfalak has been reunited with his family after going missing on his parent's rural property in Australia 8 September 2021 11:27 AM
Woman swapped at birth 19 years ago sues for €3M (R50M) over mix-up Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 8 September 2021 10:59 AM
View all World
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
View all Africa
The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray about Western Province Rugby. 9 September 2021 5:23 PM
Why poor, rural Eastern Cape has such an 'exemplary' vaccine rollout Lester Kiewit interviews infectious disease specialist Professor Ian Sanne, CEO of Right to Care. 9 September 2021 12:53 PM
Why fewer men in South Africa are getting vaccinated against Covid-19 than women Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Jacque Mthembu of the Human Sciences Research Council. 9 September 2021 10:55 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
Guinea attempted coup- What is next for Guinea?

Guinea attempted coup- What is next for Guinea?

6 September 2021 12:58 PM

Guest: Dr David Zounmenou- ISS SENIOR RESEARCH CONSULTANT


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

EWN exclusive: As joburg battles with restrictions, Palm Ridge leaks are wasting clean water.

9 September 2021 1:04 PM

Guest: Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The memorial of National Freedom Party (NFP) President Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi is underway in Ulundi in KwaZulu-Natal.

9 September 2021 12:58 PM

Guest: Nhlanhla Mabaso- EWN KZN Correspondent

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The IEC releases its first quarterly report in line with the provisions of Political Party Funding Act No 6 of 2018 and Regulations and DA challenges candidate registration, approaches Concourt.

9 September 2021 12:51 PM

Guests: Minhaj Jeenah- My Vote Counts Director

Werner Horn | Shadow Deputy Minister Of Justice And Correctional Services For The Da In The National Assembly at Da

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Commissioner of correctional services, Arthur Fraser says the decision to release Former President Jacob Zuma on medical parole was not approved by Medical Parole Advisory Board.

9 September 2021 12:31 PM

Guest: Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Former President jacob Zuma expected back in court- The Foundation he will not attend his corruption trial on Thursday.

9 September 2021 12:27 PM

Guest: Tshidi Madia, EWN Senior politics journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA Deputy Finance Minister proposes that investors forgive the country’s sovereign debt. How do we address the question of SA's "climate debt" from a macroeconomic perspective

8 September 2021 1:03 PM

Guest: Patrick Bond, Professor of Government at University of the Western Cape.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why is SA losing farmers? Especially small-scale farmers?

8 September 2021 12:56 PM

Guest: James Hodge | Chief economist at Competition Commission

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Life Esidimeni Inquiry continues- A former senior nurse will takes the stand.

8 September 2021 12:39 PM

Guest: Masechaba Sefular, EWN reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The fire that broke out at Mmabatho Palms Hotel has been contained and no one has been injured.

8 September 2021 12:26 PM

Guest: Sabata Mokgwabone, North West police spokesperson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Automobile Association rejects the amended registration and licence renewal fees launches petition and The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) clarifies confusion on proposed vehicle licence fees gazetted.

8 September 2021 12:22 PM

The Automobile Association rejects the amended registration and licence renewal fees and launches a petition says AA Spokesperson Layton Beard.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

City's new and updated by-laws to clamp down on homeless people, land occupiers

Local

I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee

Sport

Prasa outlines plan to fix railways – and mulls mandated Covid-19 vaccination

Business Local

EWN Highlights

'America was very far away': How Afghans remember 9/11

10 September 2021 9:30 AM

DA to ask court to declare Zuma's medical parole unfair & unlawful

10 September 2021 8:44 AM

Survey shows quality of life is declining in Gauteng

10 September 2021 8:35 AM

