SA Deputy Finance Minister proposes that investors forgive the country’s sovereign debt. How do we address the question of SA's "climate debt" from a macroeconomic perspective

The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00


Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Truck transporting 106 corpses was bound for Eastern Cape crematorium, says CoCT Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to the City of Cape Town's Zahid Badroodien about how crematoriums are coping in the Cape. 13 September 2021 5:54 PM
I don’t believe the EFF received no large donations - Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 September 2021 5:10 PM
'Vaccines remain effective against variants in terms of T cell production' John Maytham interviews Dewald Schoeman, a PhD student in Molecular Biology and Virology. 13 September 2021 3:41 PM
SCA may be Magashule's next move after losing court bid to fight ANC suspension Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News journalist Tshidi Madia about Ace Magashule's failed appeal bid. 13 September 2021 4:20 PM
IEC hopes ConCourt will dismiss DA's challenge over candidate registration Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to the IEC's Masego Sheburi about the DA's ConCourt challenge and voter registration week... 13 September 2021 1:43 PM
Chilling analysis of killings in KZN: 'ANC members competing for ward seats' KZN EWN correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso and political violence monitor Mary de Haas talk to Mandy Wiener about the recent incidents. 13 September 2021 1:37 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Failed? Double down and try again – that’s how you win! Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Quinn, author of "Failing to Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven start-up". 13 September 2021 7:53 PM
Tekkie Town founders fight to get the company back from Steinhoff The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Mostert, cofounder of Tekkie Town. 13 September 2021 7:02 PM
Kendal Power Station fire: Was there foul play? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bruce Moyo, Power Stations General Manager at Eskom. 13 September 2021 6:31 PM
Briton Roshaante Anderson opens up about living as an intersex man Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Roshaante Anderson, a British man who was 11 years old when he discovered he was i... 12 September 2021 2:22 PM
'Depression doesn't have to be a death sentence' - Panel opens up about suicide CapeTalk host Zain Johnson facilitates a panel discussion about hope and healing after suicide. 12 September 2021 12:36 PM
Free entry to 22 beautiful Cape nature reserves for a week, starting Monday CapeNature's Access Week kicks off on 13 September. Find out which reserves offer free day entry across the Western Cape. 11 September 2021 1:23 PM
I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to team South Africa’s Louzanne Coetzee about her stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics... 10 September 2021 7:28 AM
The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray about Western Province Rugby. 9 September 2021 5:23 PM
I hope I inspire others; it is possible – gold medallist Pieter du Preez Refilwe Moloto interviews para-cyclist and Olympic Champion Pieter "SupaPiet" du Preez. 8 September 2021 9:05 AM
All that glitters...Bonang shimmers Stateside at MTV VMAs Media personality Bonang Matheba jetted off to New York City earlier this year, telling her fans she had 'relocated' 13 September 2021 9:46 AM
Twice-jabbed Tannie Evita returns to the boards in Darling! Sara-Jayne King talks to Pieter-Dirk Uys and the organisers of fun events in and around Cape Town this weekend. 11 September 2021 9:54 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 10 September 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 10 September 2021 4:58 PM
[VIDEO] Maskless woman filmed coughing at shoppers apparently fired from her job A video of a woman apparently deliberately coughing at people in a Nebraska supermarket has gone viral. 11 September 2021 5:25 PM
'It's with you all the time like your shadow' - 9/11 survivor shares his story Joe Dittmar was in one of the Twin Towers on 9/11 and got out alive. He tells his incredible story on Weekend Breakfast. 11 September 2021 12:40 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
'Sasria, pay 30% of the insured amounts now – businesses are desperate for cash' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa. 13 September 2021 6:20 PM
I don’t believe the EFF received no large donations - Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 September 2021 5:10 PM
Mandated vaccination against Covid is coming. How will small businesses react? Lester Kiewit interviews Shawn Theunissen, President of the Gauteng Chamber of Business. 10 September 2021 12:00 PM
The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
SA Deputy Finance Minister proposes that investors forgive the country’s sovereign debt. How do we address the question of SA's "climate debt" from a macroeconomic perspective

SA Deputy Finance Minister proposes that investors forgive the country’s sovereign debt. How do we address the question of SA's "climate debt" from a macroeconomic perspective

8 September 2021 1:03 PM

Guest: Patrick Bond, Professor of Government at University of the Western Cape.


The Gauteng Department of Education has announced that Phase 2 applications under the 2022 Online Admissions will begin today.

13 September 2021 1:03 PM

Steve Mabona, GP education department spokesperson 

Reaction to relaxed Covid-19 regulations

13 September 2021 12:59 PM

Prof Mosa  Moshabela | Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at University Of Kwa-Zulu Natal 

SAHPRA in partnership with the National Department of Health host a webinar on self-reporting, suspected adverse reactions of medicines and vaccines.

13 September 2021 12:52 PM

Kevin Brandt,  Eyewitness News  reporter 

Western Cape Health MEC Dr. Nomafrench Mbombo takes the COVID-19 vaccination drive to the Cape Town taxi rank.

13 September 2021 12:47 PM

Dr Nomafrench Mbombo | MEC for Health at Western Cape - Government 

Suspended ANC Secretary general, Ace magashule loses his court challenge to have his ANC suspension dismissed.

13 September 2021 12:39 PM

Tshidi Madia, EWN Senior politics journalist  

Will we see more political killings as we head to the LGE's?

13 September 2021 12:32 PM

Mary de Haas independent researcher and violence monitor 

ANC KZN visits families of the Inanda shooting victims- Three ANCmembers were shot dead in Inanda this past weekend.

13 September 2021 12:26 PM

Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent

Six men allegedly involved in the murder whistleblower Babita Deokaran appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

13 September 2021 12:20 PM

Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter 

Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!

10 September 2021 1:49 PM

Guest: Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

Sports Wrap!

10 September 2021 1:46 PM

Guest: Micheal Pedro- EWN Sports Reporter

'We found him!' Mom reunited with 7-month-old baby after Observatory hijacking

Local

Tekkie Town founders fight to get the company back from Steinhoff

Business

'Sasria, pay 30% of the insured amounts now – businesses are desperate for cash'

Business Opinion

‘Open for business' - Cape Town Tourism seeks upswing amid eased COVID rules

13 September 2021 8:37 PM

Vital to engage with Taliban: UN chief

13 September 2021 7:47 PM

No need for a vaccine third jab booster: study

13 September 2021 6:29 PM

