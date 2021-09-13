Six men allegedly involved in the murder whistleblower Babita Deokaran appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

Today at 05:46 KwaDambuza: Where EFF and ANC clashed at voting polls Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Sifiso Mavundla - CPF Chairperson at Plesisslear Police Station

Today at 06:10 Ig Nobel-winning concept has real-world usefulness Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Mark Jago - Senior Lecturer at Neudamm Campus School of Veterinary Medicine at University of Namibia

Today at 06:25 Rape survivor on pilgrimage walk to Makhanda Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

June Dolley-Major

Today at 06:40 Moolah Monday - Are your portable items properly insured? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Wynand van Vuuren - Client experience partner at King Price Insurance

Today at 07:07 One year on: Family and friends gather to remember slain hero Lieutenant Charl Kinnear Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Nicolette Kinnear, Wife of Charl Kinnear

Today at 07:20 ANC on their Western Cape election campaign Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Cameron Dugmore - ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 Satsa: the mounting cost to SA of remaining on UK's red list for travel Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

David Frost - CEO at Satsa, the representative body of inbound tourism to South Africa

Today at 08:21 Emerging economies - Focus on Latin America Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Prof Lyal White

Today at 09:20 Benefits of being multilingual The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Amiena Peck

Today at 09:30 Barb's Wire The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:45 IEC- Weekend Voter Registration The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Trevor Davids

Today at 09:52 Drive Thru vaxx sites The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Mark van der Heever - Spokesperson at Provincial Department of Health

Today at 10:30 Future of work: Sought after Jobs that didn’t exist a decade ago - Futurist weighs in The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Mitch Ilbury - Director at Mindofafox and Co-Founder at Growing Foxes

Today at 11:05 Cape gangs use women and girls to do their dirty work, psychology researcher finds The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Imanuella Muller - Student with a Master’s degree in Psychology at Stellenbosch University

