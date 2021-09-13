Six men allegedly involved in the murder whistleblower Babita Deokaran appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 05:46
KwaDambuza: Where EFF and ANC clashed at voting polls
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Sifiso Mavundla - CPF Chairperson at Plesisslear Police Station
Today at 06:10
Ig Nobel-winning concept has real-world usefulness
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Mark Jago - Senior Lecturer at Neudamm Campus School of Veterinary Medicine at University of Namibia
Today at 06:25
Rape survivor on pilgrimage walk to Makhanda
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
June Dolley-Major
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday - Are your portable items properly insured?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wynand van Vuuren - Client experience partner at King Price Insurance
Today at 07:07
One year on: Family and friends gather to remember slain hero Lieutenant Charl Kinnear
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nicolette Kinnear, Wife of Charl Kinnear
Today at 07:20
ANC on their Western Cape election campaign
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Cameron Dugmore - ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Satsa: the mounting cost to SA of remaining on UK's red list for travel
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
David Frost - CEO at Satsa, the representative body of inbound tourism to South Africa
Today at 08:21
Emerging economies - Focus on Latin America
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White
Today at 09:20
Benefits of being multilingual
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Amiena Peck
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
IEC- Weekend Voter Registration
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Trevor Davids
Today at 09:52
Drive Thru vaxx sites
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mark van der Heever - Spokesperson at Provincial Department of Health
Today at 10:30
Future of work: Sought after Jobs that didn’t exist a decade ago - Futurist weighs in
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mitch Ilbury - Director at Mindofafox and Co-Founder at Growing Foxes
Today at 11:05
Cape gangs use women and girls to do their dirty work, psychology researcher finds
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Imanuella Muller - Student with a Master’s degree in Psychology at Stellenbosch University
Today at 11:30
A.I. Coach
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Nicky Terblanche - Senior Lecturer and Head of MPhil in Management Coaching University of Stellenbosch Business School South Africa at Stellenbosch University
