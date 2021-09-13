Six men allegedly involved in the murder whistleblower Babita Deokaran appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 05:46
KwaDambuza: Where EFF and ANC clashed at voting polls
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Sifiso Mavundla - CPF Chairperson at Plesisslear Police Station
Today at 06:10
Ig Nobel-winning concept has real-world usefulness
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Mark Jago - Senior Lecturer at Neudamm Campus School of Veterinary Medicine at University of Namibia
Today at 06:25
Rape survivor on pilgrimage walk to Makhanda
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
June Dolley-Major
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday - Are your portable items properly insured?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wynand van Vuuren - Client experience partner at King Price Insurance
Today at 07:07
One year on: Family and friends gather to remember slain hero Lieutenant Charl Kinnear
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nicolette Kinnear, Wife of Charl Kinnear
Today at 07:20
ANC on their Western Cape election campaign
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Cameron Dugmore - ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Satsa: the mounting cost to SA of remaining on UK's red list for travel
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
David Frost - CEO at Satsa, the representative body of inbound tourism to South Africa
Today at 08:21
Emerging economies - Focus on Latin America
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White
Today at 09:20
Benefits of being multilingual
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Amiena Peck
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
IEC- Weekend Voter Registration
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Trevor Davids
Today at 09:52
Drive Thru vaxx sites
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mark van der Heever - Spokesperson at Provincial Department of Health
Today at 10:30
Future of work: Sought after Jobs that didn’t exist a decade ago - Futurist weighs in
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mitch Ilbury - Director at Mindofafox and Co-Founder at Growing Foxes
Today at 11:05
Cape gangs use women and girls to do their dirty work, psychology researcher finds
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Imanuella Muller - Student with a Master’s degree in Psychology at Stellenbosch University
Today at 11:30
A.I. Coach
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Nicky Terblanche - Senior Lecturer and Head of MPhil in Management Coaching University of Stellenbosch Business School South Africa at Stellenbosch University
Latest Local
"Love Where We Live" - A new organisation to launch big cleanup on Heritage Day Sara-Jayne King speaks to Tariq Fensham, Sunnydale community member. 19 September 2021 12:08 PM
A Cape Town mother's plea to help her daughter Mairah Hassan beat stage 4 cancer Sara-Jayne King speaks Jenna Cook, mother of Mairah Hassan who has stage 4 neuroblastoma. 19 September 2021 10:14 AM
My Amazing Life: From Pollsmoor to a Pastor - Ronald Abels shares his story Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Ronald Abels, the co-founder of The Future Hope Project. 18 September 2021 11:18 AM
Betty's Bay baboon Scarface has been killed by authorities Pete Oxford describes the situation to Amy MacIver as authorities attempt to dart the baboon on Friday in order to kill him. 17 September 2021 6:00 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa invites the public to nominate the next Chief Justice Mandy Wiener interviews Constitutional Law expert Pierre de Vos. 17 September 2021 2:43 PM
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
The Smart Money Woman on Netflix: 'Financial literacy, but fun!' Refilwe Moloto interviews Arese Ugwu, author of a book by the same name. 17 September 2021 11:56 AM
Release Acacia Park for affordable housing - Geordin Hill-Lewis (DA) Refilwe Moloto interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate for Cape Town. 17 September 2021 9:06 AM
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold? 'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision. 16 September 2021 8:58 PM
Can you imagine a life without sex? People explain their reasons for abstaining Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr Eve, clinical sexologist, Amanda Ndiki, a celibacy advocate and Motivational speaker Nate Jameson. 19 September 2021 11:18 AM
Are digital life coaches the future? AI life coach 'Vici' rivals the real thing Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr Nicky Terblanche, researcher in Leadership Coaching at University of Stellenbosch Business School. 19 September 2021 8:09 AM
[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Land Cruiser 300 - 'The epitome of adventure & reliability' Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson. 19 September 2021 7:03 AM
"A local champion who made joy for everyone" - Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem dies Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the son of the late Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem. 16 September 2021 11:42 AM
Plan presented to bring vaccinated spectators back to stadiums Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Grobbelaar, Head of Risk and Safety at the Premier Soccer League. 14 September 2021 10:49 AM
I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to team South Africa’s Louzanne Coetzee about her stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics... 10 September 2021 7:28 AM
Belhar-born songstress Claire Phillips spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes Tune in for #AnHourWith singer-songwriter Claire Phillips on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 17 September 2021 11:19 AM
A vaccine passport is the only way we can reopen our industry, says theatre boss Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Alistair Kilbee, the MD of Gearhouse Splitbeam, about the need for a vaccination passpo... 15 September 2021 4:58 PM
West Coast 'Flower Phone' hotline lets you know what's blooming and where Lester Kiewit speaks to Moreesburg & Koringberg Tourism Officer Anel Hanekom about this real-time phone service. 15 September 2021 12:35 PM
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
I find vaccine hesitancy among some Cardinals strange – Pope Francis Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 September 2021 10:57 AM
Travel bans lift: What you need to do for your pilgrimage to Mecca during Covid Mo-aaz Casoo of the South African Hajj and Umrah Council talks to Refilwe Moloto about Covid restrictions still in place. 15 September 2021 10:01 AM
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
President Cyril Ramaphosa invites the public to nominate the next Chief Justice Mandy Wiener interviews Constitutional Law expert Pierre de Vos. 17 September 2021 2:43 PM
Release Acacia Park for affordable housing - Geordin Hill-Lewis (DA) Refilwe Moloto interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate for Cape Town. 17 September 2021 9:06 AM
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold? 'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision. 16 September 2021 8:58 PM
Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
Six men allegedly involved in the murder whistleblower Babita Deokaran appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

Six men allegedly involved in the murder whistleblower Babita Deokaran appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

13 September 2021 12:20 PM

Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter 


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!

17 September 2021 1:04 PM

Guest: Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

Sports Wrap with Tholakele.

17 September 2021 12:59 PM

Guest: Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist

Firearms report released: it aises some concerning questions about control over state firearms and accountability by government departments for weapon losses.

17 September 2021 12:58 PM

Guest: Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane - researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime

Home Affairs briefs media on preparations for opening of offices during the voter registration weekend.

17 September 2021 12:52 PM

Guest: Tommy Makhode | Director-General at Department of Home Affairs

Joburg water says there is water supply interruption affecting Sandton areas.

17 September 2021 12:49 PM

Guest: Eleanor Mavimbela, Communications Officer Joburg Water

Health Minister Joe Phaahla gives update on SA's vaccine programme.

17 September 2021 12:37 PM

Guest: Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporter

President Ramaphosa invites public participation in selection of Chief Justice- What can we intepret from this transperency move?

17 September 2021 12:33 PM

Guest: Pierre de Vos, constitutional law expert

The ConCourt decides whether the decision to sentence former President Zuma to imprisonment for contempt of court is rescindable? Should it be set aside? And Zuma Foudation reacts to ConCourt decision.

17 September 2021 12:23 PM

Guests: Theto Mahlakoana | Reporter at Eyewitness News

Mzwanele Manyi, Zuma Foundation Spokesperson

Mandy's book of the week: Into Dark Water - A Police Memoir.

16 September 2021 1:12 PM

Guest: Jeremy Veary- Author

Outa has asked the newly appointed Minister of Finance to waive billions in e-toll debt.

16 September 2021 12:46 PM

Guest: Wayne Duvenage- OUTA CEO

South Africa's plant based food industry is beginning to bloom

Lifestyle

Can you imagine a life without sex? People explain their reasons for abstaining

Lifestyle

Betty's Bay baboon Scarface has been killed by authorities

Local Politics

He was dedicated to accelerating service delivery – JHB ANC remembers Matongo

19 September 2021 6:43 PM

Springboks' Nienaber worried about 'massive' All Blacks challenge

19 September 2021 6:32 PM

De Lille: I have a lot of unfinished business in CoCT

19 September 2021 6:11 PM

