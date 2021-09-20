Investigation is underway after bees killed 63 endangered African penguins on a beach outside Cape Town.

Guest: Jenny Cullinan, Bee Conservationist at the African wild bee institute
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things GuyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport JournalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Lehlohonolo Thobela - Forecaster- SAWSLISTEN TO PODCAST
Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SALISTEN TO PODCAST
Siya Qoza | Spokesperson at Department of Home Affairs | Tel: 082 898 1657LISTEN TO PODCAST
Velenkosini Hlabisa, IFP PresidentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Theto Mahlakoana | Senior Political Reporter at EWNLISTEN TO PODCAST
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Adv. Modidima Mannya, Executive Director of Legal Services at UNISA.LISTEN TO PODCAST