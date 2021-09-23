What troubles has the SAA faced in the last decade? Will it be able to sustain istelf?

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Cape Town's new by-laws for homeless - But does CoCT have enough shelters? Mike Wills speaks to Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town. 1 October 2021 5:05 PM
Clever kids invited to win on Rapid Fire with John Maytham If you are between 10 and 12 years old enter the Rapid Fire competition on CapeTalk for a special Junior edition next week. 1 October 2021 3:46 PM
Very cold weekend lies ahead for Cape Town – with a tiny bit of rain Winter is staging a bit of a comeback this weekend. 1 October 2021 3:05 PM
IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa outlines key manifesto points Mandy Wiener speaks to IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa about service delivery promises. 1 October 2021 1:20 PM
ANC elects Mpho Moerane as new mayor of Joburg – 30 days before the election Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Senior Political Reporter Theto Mahlakoana. 1 October 2021 1:16 PM
Cape Independence Party on why a referendum to exit SA is possible Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cape Independence Party leader, Jack Miller ahead of the local government elections. 1 October 2021 10:35 AM
How to make your retirement savings last as long as possible The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a personal finance advisor at Galileo Capital. 1 October 2021 11:19 AM
'A lot of talk about reform from Finance Minister but not enough about delivery' The Money Show interviews Standard Chartered Bank's Razia Khan after Enoch Godongwana's speech at National Investment Dialogue. 30 September 2021 9:14 PM
'Nedbank told me to collect card from branch that closed more than a year ago!' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates the rate of bank branch closures and if customer info's being updated, on The Money Show 30 September 2021 7:24 PM
Skin lightening products: New research study findings Pippa speaks to Dr Farzana Rahiman of the Department of Medical Biosciences’ Skin Lab involved in the latest research. 1 October 2021 3:11 PM
The long-lasting luxury of Weylandts Weylandts continues to expand its reach in South Africa by bringing luxury into living spaces with its timeless pieces. 1 October 2021 2:53 PM
Luxury isn't always material – in this day and age, life is a luxury Best-selling author, Clem Sunter has had an adventurous career... Instead of flaunting his success, he chooses to live simply. 1 October 2021 2:53 PM
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa... Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit. 29 September 2021 1:26 PM
Killarney Raceway protest? Spinner gives his view and Killarney manager responds Mike Wills speaks to spinner Gerrard Cooper who says the racetrack won't host their events. The racetrack manager responds. 29 September 2021 12:24 PM
[MOVIE REVIEW] Daniel Craig’s 5th (and final) James Bond film – No Time to Die Pippa Hudson interviews Stefan Rheeder, Marketing Manager at United International Pictures. 1 October 2021 2:28 PM
'TikTok traffic cop' from South Africa with 52k followers answers your questions Lester Kiewit speaks to Stephan Esterhuizen the 'Tik Tok Cop' who has garnered 52k followers and nearly half a million 'likes'. 1 October 2021 11:52 AM
Ex Malawi MP shoots himself dead in Parliament - leaves harrowing suicide note Refilwe Moloto interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of Africa. 1 October 2021 10:04 AM
Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions. 29 September 2021 9:01 PM
Levels of MDMA in river at Glastonbury Festival so high it threatens wildlife Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 29 September 2021 3:00 PM
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
The world after Covid-19 can be a far better place - Prof Ian Goldin (Oxford) Mike Wills interviews Professor Ian Goldin (University of Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”. 30 September 2021 1:41 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the fully electric Porsche Taycan – got R2.3 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 29 September 2021 2:17 PM
Zweli Mkhize lied to the nation and the President - Special Investigating Unit Mandy Wiener interviews Pieter Louis Myburgh, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick. 29 September 2021 12:27 PM
The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
What troubles has the SAA faced in the last decade? Will it be able to sustain istelf?

What troubles has the SAA faced in the last decade? Will it be able to sustain istelf?

23 September 2021 12:37 PM

Guest: Phuthego  Mojapele | Aviation Analyst  


Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!

1 October 2021 1:08 PM

Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy 

Sports Wrap!

1 October 2021 1:00 PM

Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist

Cold wet weather persists in some provinces

1 October 2021 12:57 PM

Lehlohonolo Thobela - Forecaster- SAWS 

Restaurant Week is back- starting from October 1 to October 31.

1 October 2021 12:51 PM

Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA 

Home affairs minister approves the resumption of identity document (id) applications and extends the validity period of different categories of temporary visas

1 October 2021 12:46 PM

Siya Qoza | Spokesperson at Department of Home Affairs | Tel: 082 898 1657

The IFP will lead with integrity. For 46 years the party has served the people of South Africa. - Manifesto launch.

1 October 2021 12:34 PM

Velenkosini Hlabisa, IFP President 

The City Of Johannesburg elects a new mayor

1 October 2021 12:27 PM

Theto Mahlakoana | Senior Political Reporter at EWN 

Presidnet Cyril Ramaphosa launches Vooma campaign, encourgaing more people to vaccinate.

1 October 2021 12:21 PM

Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter 

IEC hosts pledge signing of the Electoral Code of Conduct by political parties contesting the 2021 Municipal Elections

1 October 2021 12:16 PM
Mandy's book of the week: Lessons from Charlotte Makgomo Mannya - Maxeke.

30 September 2021 1:05 PM

Adv. Modidima Mannya, Executive Director of Legal Services at UNISA.

