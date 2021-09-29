President Cyril Ramaphosa releases much anticipated SIU report into digital vibes.

Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:05
BBC - news and views from the UK
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Audrey Tinlin
Today at 10:15
LGE coverage: social issues in Cape Town City Bowl: CBD, Seapoint & Woodstock
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bevil Lucas - Activist at Reclaim the City
Michael Ender - Chair at Sea Point Fresnaye Bantry Bay Ratepayers and Residents Association (SFB)
Today at 10:30
What will happen if voter turn-out is too low these LGE 2021 - My Vote Counts explains
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Letlhogonolo Letshele - Electoral Researcher, at My Vote Counts
Today at 10:45
Mayoral candidate Rapid Fire: Geordin Hill-Lewis
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis
Today at 10:53
Mayoral Candidate Rapid Fire- Fadiel Adams
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fadiel Adams - at Cape Coloured Party
Today at 11:05
In the Chair: Prof Cheryl Hendricks
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cheryl Hendricks - Executive director at Institute For Justice And Reconciliation (Ijr)
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Film director Uga Carlini
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Uga Carlini
Today at 13:33
Food - Sushi tasting with Cape Point Vineyard (Chef Kieran Whyte IN STUDIO)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lizanne van der Spuy
Kieran Whyte
Today at 13:40
Restaurant news with Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Head of Content: Food24 and Eat Out
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - What to do if a tenant is late on rent
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marlon Shevelew - Property attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates
Today at 14:50
Music - 50th anniversary of release of "Imagine"
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sean Brokenshaw, music guru
Latest Local
'We stand for minority rights' - Freedom Front Plus Wouter Wessels Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Freedom Front Plus Head of Elections and MP Wouter Wessels to discuss its manifesto. 11 October 2021 8:15 AM
COCT's eviction of District Six homeless declared unlawful, 'sets precedent' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre, Jonty Cogger on the judgment handed down. 11 October 2021 7:21 AM
COCT's eviction of District Six homeless declared unlawful, 'sets precedent' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre, Jonty Cogger on the judgment handed down. 11 October 2021 7:21 AM
'I would like to see politicians who recognise the human face of homelessness' Sara-Jayne King hosts a discussion as organisations helping the homeless use the local elections to draw attention to the issue. 10 October 2021 3:28 PM
'Stereotyping a community fans racial tensions more than a poster' - Steenhuisen Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne King chats to columnist and political economist Ismail Lagardien about the week's top news stories. 10 October 2021 10:18 AM
Angelo Agrizzi describes Gavin Watson as a master at bribing people Aubrey Masango speaks to the former Bosasa chief of operations and author of the tell-all book 'Surviving the Beast'. 8 October 2021 1:11 PM
Shareholder activists gun for Sasol and its 'climate lobbying' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies, Director at Just Share. 8 October 2021 2:42 PM
Get a good income from your investments – despite low interest rates The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance advisor Warren Ingram. 8 October 2021 1:46 PM
Lester samples 4 orange juice recipes. What's his verdict on the yummiest? Lester Kiewit speaks to Paul Marais, Managing Director at Soga Organic and tests their wares. 8 October 2021 12:06 PM
Lockdown sensations Olive and Mabel starring in sell-out UK theatre tour Sara-Jayne King catches up with sports commentator Andrew Cotter who's now more known as the owner of the two famous labradors. 10 October 2021 12:00 PM
A 'last hurrah' for the popular Kia Sportage, limited edition hits the road Sara-Jayne King is joined by Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson who reviews the Kia Sportage GT Line 9 October 2021 11:46 AM
"You need to have an end point" - advice for couples struggling with infertility Sara-Jayne King speaks to clinical psychologist Mandy Rodrigues about the psychological impact of infertility on women and men. 9 October 2021 11:14 AM
[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday. 10 October 2021 1:02 PM
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers' new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
Lockdown sensations Olive and Mabel starring in sell-out UK theatre tour Sara-Jayne King catches up with sports commentator Andrew Cotter who's now more known as the owner of the two famous labradors. 10 October 2021 12:00 PM
Cape's favourite doctor and TV star Michael Mol takes over CapeTalk's airwaves Tune in for #AnHourWith Dr Michael Mol on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 8 October 2021 9:53 AM
It reads like an adventure story! - Johnny Clegg's sons on Scatterling of Africa CapeTalk Pippa Hudson chats to Johnny Clegg's sons, Jesse and Jaron, about their father's memoir "Scatterling of Africa". 7 October 2021 4:38 PM
Europe races to avoid winter wave of Covid-19 with booster shots Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Rob Watts. 8 October 2021 11:24 AM
UK eases travel rules for South Africa in 'dramatic culling of the red list' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to UK correspondent John Adderley about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 8 October 2021 9:12 AM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Why has the SME sector been supressed? Largest non-bank SME financier Retail Capital still believes - despite a decade of uncertainty 7 October 2021 7:34 PM
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe's richest men The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
Why you should consider voting for an independent candidate – Mmusi Maimane Mandy Wiener interviews Maimane on the importance of independent candidates. 7 October 2021 1:58 PM
'Sleep ups productivity – and it burns fat – stop bragging about all-nighters' Africa Melane interviews fitness guru Liezel van der Westhuizen about getting a better quality of sleep. 7 October 2021 11:34 AM
Taliban are liars that use the name of Islam to gain power - Crystal Bayat (24) Refilwe Moloto interviews Afghan feminist Crystal Bayat. 7 October 2021 9:10 AM
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
President Cyril Ramaphosa releases much anticipated SIU report into digital vibes.

President Cyril Ramaphosa releases much anticipated SIU report into digital vibes.

29 September 2021 12:19 PM

Pieter Louis Myburgh- Investigative journalist Daily Maverick; Scorpio 


Sports Wrap with Tholakele.

8 October 2021 1:06 PM

Guest: Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Loadshedding expected on Friday evening and possibly throughput the weekend and More rain expected to hit Gauteng this weekend, flooding alert in certain areas.

8 October 2021 12:54 PM

Guests: Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Eskom spokesperson.

Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is campaigning in Potchefstroom.

8 October 2021 12:35 PM

Guest: Masechaba Sefular, EWN reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa serves National police commissioner Khehla Sitole with a notice of intention to suspend.

8 October 2021 12:28 PM

Guest: Eldered De Klerk, policing expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health Minister Joe Phaahla gives an update on the government's Covid-19 response strategy and the vaccine rollout plan.

8 October 2021 12:20 PM

Guest: Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mandy's book of the week: Joining the Dots: An unauthorised biography of Pravin Gordhan.

7 October 2021 1:09 PM

Guests: Chris Whitfield | Author at Paper Tiger: Iqbal Survé and the downfall of Independent Newspapers

Jonathan Ancer | at Author of Joining The Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

David Mabuza Deputy President campaigns for the ANC in Tshwane.

7 October 2021 1:06 PM

Guest: Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

One South Africa Movement leader explains the importance of Independant candidates.

7 October 2021 12:47 PM

Guest: Mmusi Maimane | Leader at One SA Movement (OSA)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WHO introduces a life changing malaria vaccine for children at risk.

7 October 2021 12:35 PM

Guest: Sherwin Charles, Co-Founder and CEO of Goodbye Malaria

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Police commissioner Khehla Sitole served with suspension notice- Department yet to confirm.

7 October 2021 12:28 PM

Guest: Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

COCT's eviction of District Six homeless declared unlawful, 'sets precedent'

Local Politics

UK eases travel rules for South Africa in 'dramatic culling of the red list'

World

[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations

Sport Local

Dirco welcomes SA's removal from UK red list, says no tension between countries
11 October 2021 9:34 AM

11 October 2021 9:34 AM

Coalition governments are the future, says political commentator
11 October 2021 8:43 AM

11 October 2021 8:43 AM

Independents & new parties contesting polls signal political reform - Mgitywa
11 October 2021 8:17 AM

11 October 2021 8:17 AM

