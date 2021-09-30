GITOC Report - Murder by Contract , Targeted Killings in eastern and southern Africa.

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Stereotyping a community fans racial tensions more than a poster' - Steenhuisen Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne King chats to columnist and political economist Ismail Lagardien about the week's top news stories. 10 October 2021 10:18 AM
"You need to have an end point" - advice for couples struggling with infertility Sara-Jayne King speaks to clinical psychologist Mandy Rodrigues about the psychological impact of infertility on women and men. 9 October 2021 11:14 AM
Is there still time to save for the festive season? Yes, says financial expert Sara-Jayne King speaks to certified financial planner Kirsty Scully about the best way to budget for the festive season. 9 October 2021 10:34 AM
View all Local
Angelo Agrizzi describes Gavin Watson as a master at bribing people Aubrey Masango speaks to the former Bosasa chief of operations and author of the tell-all book 'Surviving the Beast'. 8 October 2021 1:11 PM
ANC will stamp out corruption – President Cyril Ramaphosa on campaign trail Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefular. 8 October 2021 12:44 PM
Top cop Khehla Sitole may lose his job after inquiry into fitness to hold office Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Gareth Newham from the Institute for Security Studies about Khehla Sitole's suspension... 8 October 2021 12:15 PM
View all Politics
Shareholder activists gun for Sasol and its 'climate lobbying' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies, Director at Just Share. 8 October 2021 2:42 PM
Get a good income from your investments – despite low interest rates The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance advisor Warren Ingram. 8 October 2021 1:46 PM
Lester samples 4 orange juice recipes. What's his verdict on the yummiest? Lester Kiewit speaks to Paul Marais, Managing Director at Soga Organic and tests their wares. 8 October 2021 12:06 PM
View all Business
A 'last hurrah' for the popular Kia Sportage, limited edition hits the road Sara-Jayne King is joined by Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson who reviews the Kia Sportage GT Line 9 October 2021 11:46 AM
Rainy weather on Saturday – brilliant sunshine, warm weather on Sunday Here’s what to expect weatherwise in and around Cape Town this weekend. 8 October 2021 3:09 PM
Parents urged to look out for signs of mental distress in children Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Sadag operations manager Cassey Chambers about the increasing number of children facing men... 8 October 2021 10:25 AM
View all Lifestyle
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa... Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit. 29 September 2021 1:26 PM
View all Sport
Cape's favourite doctor and TV star Michael Mol takes over CapeTalk's airwaves Tune in for #AnHourWith Dr Michael Mol on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 8 October 2021 9:53 AM
It reads like an adventure story! - Johnny Clegg's sons on Scatterling of Africa CapeTalk Pippa Hudson chats to Johnny Clegg’s sons, Jesse and Jaron, about their father's memoir "Scatterling of Africa". 7 October 2021 4:38 PM
Industry experts on R. Kelly conviction and 'conundrum' of cancelling his music Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to 947 station manager Thando Makhunga and Music Exchange founder Martin Myers. 2 October 2021 10:52 AM
View all Entertainment
Europe races to avoid winter wave of Covid-19 with booster shots Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Rob Watts. 8 October 2021 11:24 AM
UK eases travel rules for South Africa in 'dramatic culling of the red list' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to UK correspondent John Adderley about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 8 October 2021 9:12 AM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
View all World
Why has the SME sector been supressed? Largest non-bank SME financier Retail Capital still believes - despite a decade of uncertainty 7 October 2021 7:34 PM
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all Africa
Why you should consider voting for an independent candidate – Mmusi Maimane Mandy Wiener interviews Maimane on the importance of independent candidates. 7 October 2021 1:58 PM
'Sleep ups productivity – and it burns fat – stop bragging about all-nighters' Africa Melane interviews fitness guru Liezel van der Westhuizen about getting a better quality of sleep. 7 October 2021 11:34 AM
Taliban are liars that use the name of Islam to gain power - Crystal Bayat (24) Refilwe Moloto interviews Afghan feminist Crystal Bayat. 7 October 2021 9:10 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
GITOC Report - Murder by Contract , Targeted Killings in eastern and southern Africa.

GITOC Report - Murder by Contract , Targeted Killings in eastern and southern Africa.

30 September 2021 12:50 PM

Kim Thomas, Analyst at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime.


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Sports Wrap with Tholakele.

8 October 2021 1:06 PM

Guest: Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Loadshedding expected on Friday evening and possibly throughput the weekend and More rain expected to hit Gauteng this weekend, flooding alert in certain areas.

8 October 2021 12:54 PM

Guests: Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Eskom spokesperson.

Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is campaigning in Potchefstroom.

8 October 2021 12:35 PM

Guest: Masechaba Sefular, EWN reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa serves National police commissioner Khehla Sitole with a notice of intention to suspend.

8 October 2021 12:28 PM

Guest: Eldered De Klerk, policing expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health Minister Joe Phaahla gives an update on the government's Covid-19 response strategy and the vaccine rollout plan.

8 October 2021 12:20 PM

Guest: Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mandy's book of the week: Joining the Dots: An unauthorised biography of Pravin Gordhan.

7 October 2021 1:09 PM

Guests: Chris Whitfield | Author at Paper Tiger: Iqbal Survé and the downfall of Independent Newspapers

Jonathan Ancer | at Author of Joining The Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

David Mabuza Deputy President campaigns for the ANC in Tshwane.

7 October 2021 1:06 PM

Guest: Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

One South Africa Movement leader explains the importance of Independant candidates.

7 October 2021 12:47 PM

Guest: Mmusi Maimane | Leader at One SA Movement (OSA)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WHO introduces a life changing malaria vaccine for children at risk.

7 October 2021 12:35 PM

Guest: Sherwin Charles, Co-Founder and CEO of Goodbye Malaria

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Police commissioner Khehla Sitole served with suspension notice- Department yet to confirm.

7 October 2021 12:28 PM

Guest: Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom formulating load shedding plan for weekend and early next week - spokesman

Local

'Stereotyping a community fans racial tensions more than a poster' - Steenhuisen

Local Politics

UK eases travel rules for South Africa in 'dramatic culling of the red list'

World

EWN Highlights

Employers urged to make use of COVID-19 vaccination pop-up sites

10 October 2021 10:29 AM

Wrong number: Squid Game card triggers call deluge

10 October 2021 10:12 AM

We are dealing with disputes within Zulu royal family: Ramaphosa

10 October 2021 8:22 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA