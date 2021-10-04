Trial of three eldorado police officers charged with the murder of Nathaniel Julies and The trial of murder accused Ntuthuko Shoba is underway.

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 06:25
Dealing with the fear of re-entry into "normal life" in level 1
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Cathy Angus, Clinical Psychologist
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: Vodapay
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brendan Peterson - editor at reframed.co
Today at 07:07
Election focus: Action SA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Herman Mashaba - President & Founder at Action SA
Today at 07:20
Unclaimed pension funds to the tune of R44.9 billion just sitting
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Olano Makhubela - Divisional Executive Retirement Fund Supervisor at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
Today at 07:43
The World View with John Adderley
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Adderley
Today at 08:07
Local government systems
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Jaap de Visser - Director at Dullah Omar Institute
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 09:15
Henry Cock is looking to break Guinness Record running for mental health
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Henry Cock
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Pricing of Covid test - Competition Commission weighs in
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Goetsch - (pronounced “gootsch) LLM in Competition Law, Candidate Attorney, Ward Brink Attorneys.
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
SA Plastics Pact has published a List of Problematic and Unnecessary Plastics to be phased out by 2021 and 2022
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:30
USA's largest public library system is ending late fees forever - when will we do the same?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazeem Hardy - President at Library And Information Association Of South Africa (Liasa)
Today at 11:05
Digital addiction impact on mental health - do we need a dopamine fast?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim
Dr Sharon Munyaka
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Artist Samurai Farai
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Farai (Samurai) Engelbrecht
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Studying overseas
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Heidi Sulcas
Today at 14:50
Music - Querido makes a comeback
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Chris Querido
