SAHRC GP conducts site inspection at Bronkhorstspruit water treatment plant in Tshwane after operations were shut down due to poor quality of water.

Lester Kieviet
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Cataract surgery
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr David Steven
Dr David Steven
Dr Bayanda Mbambisa
Today at 15:20
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:40
Cape Point Opens Early to allow for fishing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Frans van Rooyen - Park Manager at Table Mountain National Park
Today at 16:33
Twending
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 16:55
Absa Cape Epic 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Absa Cape Epic Correspondent at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Today at 17:05
Alan Winde weekly COVID update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Refresher courses need for councillors who lack skills to pass budgets - SAIGA Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Russel Morena, the CEO of the SA Institute of Government Auditors, about municipal budgets. 21 October 2021 10:32 AM
Polokwane kidnapping: 'How will the kidnappers deal with this pressure?' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lizette Lancaster of the Institute for Security Studies. 21 October 2021 8:56 AM
Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show. 20 October 2021 8:56 PM
Eswatini: Harrowing account of tear gas thrown into buses, shooting protesters Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lucky Lukhele, spokesperson for the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 21 October 2021 8:14 AM
IEC and MMA create portal for you to log complaints of fake news on social media William Bird, Director at Media Monitoring Africa explains to Mandy Wiener how they hope to combat fake news during the elections... 20 October 2021 1:40 PM
Digital Vibes: Zweli Mkhize fights SIU report Mandy Wiener interviews legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala. 20 October 2021 1:08 PM
Big Pharma is rolling in money: 'They profit through price gouging' John Maytham interviews Mark Haywood, Editor of Maverick Citizen at the Daily Maverick. 21 October 2021 11:16 AM
Africa is open for business despite the pandemic Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group). 21 October 2021 10:13 AM
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race. 20 October 2021 8:04 PM
Here's why your packet of potato crisps is in short supply, and prices may spike Nic Messaris speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the reasons behind the supply shortage possible price hike. 20 October 2021 6:42 AM
Stadio launches share scheme for students to make generational wealth attainable Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Vorster (Stadio Holdings CEO) about the Khulisa Student Share Scheme launched on Tuesday. 19 October 2021 8:28 PM
FlySafair wants you to back proposal for holidays to fall on nearest Fri/Mon Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair CEO Elmar Conradie about the proposal the airline plans to take to Parliament. 19 October 2021 7:17 PM
John Dobson impressed by 'inexperienced' Stormers in United Rugby Championship John Maytham speaks to Stormers coach John Dobson. 19 October 2021 7:18 PM
2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!' Africa Melane interviewed 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Race Director Renee Jordaan. 15 October 2021 9:57 AM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
[WATCH] "Sometimes the pen leads you where you don't expect it" - Jeffrey Archer Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to bestselling author Jeffrey Archer about his writing career and latest novel 'Over My De... 20 October 2021 7:42 PM
Watch Greta Thunberg bust some moves and sing. She's 'never gonna give you up!' The 18-year-old climate change activist took to the stage at Sweden Climate Live concert on Saturday and the audience loved it. 19 October 2021 10:01 AM
Fulu Mugovhani talks theatre, acting career and new Showmax film 'Umakoti Wethu' SA actress Fulu Mugovhani chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about her acting career and favourite musical production... 16 October 2021 12:24 PM
'We’re talking about an actual Jurassic Park!' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 21 October 2021 9:44 AM
Man has 35kg kidneys removed in life-saving operation Brit Warren Higgs was given less than a year to live unless he had both kidneys removed 20 October 2021 4:19 PM
Is new Covid-19 Delta descendant AY.4.2 more infectious than original? Director of the UCL Genetics Institute at the University College London Professor Francois Balloux speaks to John Maytham. 20 October 2021 11:25 AM
Africa is open for business despite the pandemic Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group). 21 October 2021 10:13 AM
Eswatini: Harrowing account of tear gas thrown into buses, shooting protesters Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lucky Lukhele, spokesperson for the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 21 October 2021 8:14 AM
Suspected romance scammers with ties to Nigerian syndicate arrested in Cape Town Spokesperson Katlego Mogale gives detail on the joint operation that led the Hawks and FBI to bring down eight romance scammers i... 19 October 2021 2:24 PM
Big Pharma is rolling in money: 'They profit through price gouging' John Maytham interviews Mark Haywood, Editor of Maverick Citizen at the Daily Maverick. 21 October 2021 11:16 AM
Polokwane kidnapping: 'How will the kidnappers deal with this pressure?' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lizette Lancaster of the Institute for Security Studies. 21 October 2021 8:56 AM
Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show. 20 October 2021 8:56 PM
The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
SAHRC GP conducts site inspection at Bronkhorstspruit water treatment plant in Tshwane after operations were shut down due to poor quality of water.

SAHRC GP conducts site inspection at Bronkhorstspruit water treatment plant in Tshwane after operations were shut down due to poor quality of water.

13 October 2021 12:52 PM

Guest: Buang Jones , Gauteng provincial manager of the SA Human Rights Commission


Black Wednesday: SANEF states journalists should be protected from cyber-bullying and severe attacks on social media.

20 October 2021 1:17 PM

Guest: Reggy Moalusi, SANEF Executive Director.

IEC working with social media platforms to combat fake news during LGE

20 October 2021 1:10 PM

Guest: William Bird | Director at Media Monitoring Africa

Embattled Former Health Minister, Zwelii Mkhize hits back SIU

20 October 2021 12:57 PM

Guest: Mpumelelo Zikalala- Legal Analyst

Eight nabbed mafia ring cyber fraudsters appear in court.

20 October 2021 12:35 PM

Guest: Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporter

Police Minister, Bheki Cele is in KZN following the murder of an EFF ward councillor candidate.

20 October 2021 12:32 PM

Guest: Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.

Teens get ready for their jabs!

20 October 2021 12:29 PM

Guest: Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter

Are vax sites ready, is system accepting accepting teens and the issue of consent?

20 October 2021 12:27 PM

Guest: Are vax sites ready, is system accepting accepting teens and the issue of consent?

Hawks and US law enforcement arrest a Nigerian Mafia ring in CPT. The suspects allegedly scammed victims out of R100M according to Hawks.

19 October 2021 1:26 PM

Guest: Aron Hyman, Sunday Times Journalist. 

Joburg south residents still in the dark following substation fire.

19 October 2021 1:16 PM

Guest: Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson

Audio: Ahmed Kafecho appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court earlier today facing charges related to Trafficking In Persons with alternative counts of attempted extortion and kidnapping.

19 October 2021 12:48 PM

Guest: Phindi Mjonondwane NPA spokesperson

Eswatini: Harrowing account of tear gas thrown into buses, shooting protesters

Africa Politics

Polokwane kidnapping: 'How will the kidnappers deal with this pressure?'

Local Opinion

Cape Town man's rental request denied due to 'race specific' landlord

Local

Seifsa says wage agreement reached with striking Numsa steel sector workers

21 October 2021 11:26 AM

Mamelodi residents full of praise for 'John Wick' vigilante killer, says CPF

21 October 2021 11:04 AM

Noxolo Grootboom to receive honorary doctorate from Rhodes University

21 October 2021 10:47 AM

