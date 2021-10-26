Eskom resumes load shedding Saturday.

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Finance: How the state of the economy in 2021 will influence potential investment factors for 2022
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
George Herman - Chief Investment Officer at Citadel
Today at 05:10
Department of Basic Education on readiness for the National Senior Certificate exams
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Reginah Mhaule - Deputy Minister of Basic Education at ...
Today at 05:46
Representing South Africa, why not take the knee?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Andre Odendaal - Co-author of Pitch Battles, Writer in residence and Honorary Professor in History and Heritage Studies at University of the Western Cape
Today at 06:10
Local Government Elections in focus
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wandile Kasibe - WC Provincial Spokesperson at EFF
Hanif Loonat
Fiona Abrahams - Ward Councillor at ANC - Cape Town
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Local government elections cont.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ruben Richards - Chief Executive at Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Geordin Hill-Lewis
Advocate Lennit Max - Freedom Front Plus candidate
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: Local government elections cont.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Fadiel Adams - at Cape Coloured Party
Brett Herron - CT mayoral candidate at Good Party
Goliath Lottering - Karoo Mayor and independent candidate
Today at 09:20
Thyneeca Adonis needs cornea transplant
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Elizanne Adonis
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Liquor traders throw their weight behind vaccination campaign
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lucky Ntimane - Convener at National Liquor Traders
Today at 10:05
History of Drag culture in Cape Town
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Terry Fortune - Performing Arts Manager at Cape Town Festival
Vida Fantabisher
Today at 10:30
Horror Fest - what's your fave horror movie?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Paul Blom - Organizer at SA HorrorFest
Latest Local
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
There are 20 wards in Cape Town that we could win – Brett Herron (GOOD) John Maytham interviews Brett Herron, GOOD party’s mayoral candidate for Cape Town. 26 October 2021 4:44 PM
Zip Zap Circus takes to the stage in Cape Town for one day only Pippa Hudson chats to show director and co-founder of Zip Zap, Brent van Rensburg about what's in store. 26 October 2021 3:02 PM
'Historic' agreement signed to include unions in modernising SA mining sector 'If we don't modernise, jobs will be lost.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sietse van der Woude from Minerals Council SA. 26 October 2021 9:04 PM
'Sarb's conduct is atrocious!' - Pityana on being blocked from Absa post Executive Sipho Pityana is going to court after the Reserve Bank regulator's decision. He explains his argument on The Money Show 26 October 2021 8:32 PM
[WATCH] A sticky situation or a bonding moment? Protester glues his head to road A climate change activist from #InsulateBritain says it probably wasn't his cleverest idea. 26 October 2021 10:48 AM
75-year-old Blue Train is back on track! "Who on Earth is spending that kind of money on a jolly in this economy?" asks The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield. 26 October 2021 3:37 PM
Nigeria launches Africa’s first digital currency Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 26 October 2021 3:03 PM
What it will take for Cape Town to stop depending on Eskom only Africa Melane interviewed energy expert Lungile Mashele. 26 October 2021 2:25 PM
Returning elder care to its rightful place in society Pippa Hudson speaks to UCT's Dr Elena Moore's whose research has been deeply focused on the way we care for our elders in society. 26 October 2021 2:47 PM
Australia plans to introduce parental consent for under-16s using social media Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Martyn Davies of the Deloitte Alchemy School of Management about the proposed plan. 26 October 2021 8:50 AM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Quinton de Kock refuses to kneel – withdraws from match against Windies Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 26 October 2021 1:33 PM
Double gold medallist Ntando Mahlangu on juggling athletics and academics Lester Kiewit sits down with South Africa's teenage track star Ntando Mahlangu following his gold medal win in Tokyo last month. 25 October 2021 1:07 PM
Epic week in Cape Town: Cyclists conquer a gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic Bruce Whitfield speaks to Absa head of sponsorship Mtunzi Jonas, Cape Epic managing director Michael Flinn and Cycle Lab founder a... 24 October 2021 5:43 PM
Zip Zap Circus takes to the stage in Cape Town for one day only Pippa Hudson chats to show director and co-founder of Zip Zap, Brent van Rensburg about what's in store. 26 October 2021 3:02 PM
'It's been a life of naughtiness' actor Miriam Margolyes on her hilarious memoir John Maytham is joined by veteran British actress Miriam Margolyes to talk about her memoir, This Much Is True. 26 October 2021 12:18 PM
Crew member who gave Alec Baldwin gun was subject of 'safety complaint’ in 2019 Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot dead when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin on the set of 'Rust' on Thursday. 25 October 2021 11:39 AM
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
[WATCH] A sticky situation or a bonding moment? Protester glues his head to road A climate change activist from #InsulateBritain says it probably wasn't his cleverest idea. 26 October 2021 10:48 AM
These are the latest quack remedies being touted as cures for Covid Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe 26 October 2021 9:41 AM
Nigeria launches Africa’s first digital currency Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 26 October 2021 3:03 PM
King Mswati's calls for national dialogue rejected by eSwatini opposition CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Africa correspondent JJ Cornish about the stories making headlines across the continent. 26 October 2021 12:24 PM
More African elephants born without tusks in response to heavy poaching - study Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Elephants Alive CEO Dr. Michelle Henley about the prevalence of tuskless elephants. 25 October 2021 4:52 PM
'Hiking taxes most effective way to reduce smoking' Lester Kiewit interviews Prof Corné van Walbeek, Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products at the UCT. 26 October 2021 11:30 AM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
Eskom resumes load shedding Saturday.

Eskom resumes load shedding Saturday.

26 October 2021 12:50 PM

Guest: Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Eskom spokesperson.


Quinton de Kock refuses to kneel – withdraws from match against Windies

26 October 2021 1:28 PM

Quinton de Kock refuses to kneel – withdraws from match against Windies

Sipho Pityana takes on bank regulator, this on claims that he was blocked from becoming Absa chair.

26 October 2021 12:59 PM

Guest: Sipho Pityana | President at Business Unity SA (Busa)

Update: Truck drivers block N10 road at Middelburg in the Eastern Cape.

26 October 2021 12:35 PM

Guest: Unathi Binqose, Provincial Transport spokesperson

N3 traffic alert update this after truckdrivers blockaded the roads.

26 October 2021 12:33 PM

Guest: Thania Dhoogra, N3 Toll Concession’s operations manager

Jacob Zuma Foundation reacts to losing bid to remove Billy Downer in Corruption Trial case.

26 October 2021 12:27 PM

Guest: Mzwanele Manyi, Zuma Foundation Spokesperon.

Former President Jacob Zuma loses his bid to have Billy Downer removed from his trial.

26 October 2021 12:25 PM

Guest: Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.

Sports Wrap!

25 October 2021 1:03 PM

Guest: Cato Louw

JPCS cluster briefing on state of readiness for 2021 Local Govt election.

25 October 2021 1:01 PM

Guest: Theto Mahlakoana | Reporter at Eyewitness News

Accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder investigation to reappear in court.

25 October 2021 12:55 PM

Guest: Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

Malema promises better services to Inanda residents

26 October 2021 8:59 PM

COVID-19 pandemic is far from over: WHO

26 October 2021 7:45 PM

R350 grant recipients call for govt to make it permanent: ‘It’s a lifeline’

26 October 2021 7:14 PM

