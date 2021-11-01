Charlotte Kilbane | at Primedia Broadcasting

Local Governement Elections underway in CPT, our EWN team brings us the latest update.
Naledi Pandor- Minister of International Relations and CooperationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Theto Mahlakoana | Reporter at Eyewitness NewsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Katy Katopodis, the News Director at Newzroom Afrika, explains what happenedLISTEN TO PODCAST
Tommy Makhode | Director-General at Department of Home AffairsLISTEN TO PODCAST
President Cyril Ramaphosa casts his vote.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Mandy out and about speaking to voters in Joubert Park.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things GuyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Mandy Wiener interviews Saftu General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport JournalistLISTEN TO PODCAST