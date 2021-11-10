5 People die in Pretoria House Fire

Guest: Mia Lindeque
Guest: Duma Gqubule | Economist and Founding Director at Centre for Economic Development and TransformationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Helen ZilleLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Damon GalgutLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jeff Wicks- News24 ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sylvia Mbataru, Civic Space Researcher for the CIVICUS Monitor (based in Nairobi, KenyaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Shamiela Fischer - EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Theto Mahlakoana | Senior Political Reporter at EWNLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Julia Chaskalson, Research and Advocacy Officer.LISTEN TO PODCAST