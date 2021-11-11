The Basic Education Department will meet with Eskom management due to concerns of loadshedding matric pupils struggle.

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: COP26: "a criminal betrayal"
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kumi Naidoo - Environmental activist
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 09:15
Coalition Check In - Patriotic Alliance
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gayton Mckenzie - Politician, Former Prisoner Turned Businessman at Patriotic Alliance Party
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:46
Zubeida Jaffer - De Klerk poorly advised
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zubeida Jaffer
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:30
Ratanga Junction now a family park: Rabie Group Properties
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Natalie du Preez
Today at 11:05
2021 Intra-African Trade Fair crossing with Ray White
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ray White
Today at 11:15
The Kids Don't Want to Work - or do they?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charles Maisel
luthando kolwapi
Ellen Morta - Bridging manager at Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator
Latest Local
Thinking of doing some home improvements? Follow these expert tips Africa Melane speaks to Steven Nel, sales and rentals manager at Just Property about how to increase the value of your home. 15 November 2021 12:45 PM
Gov't pulls support for Miss SA, organisers confirm Mswane will go to Israel The Morning Review host Lester Kiewit shares his thoughts on the government's withdrawal of support for the Miss SA Pageant. 15 November 2021 11:24 AM
Mashaba:'Coalition marriage is tricky when parties willing to sleep with anyone' Lester Kiewit catches up with ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about how coalition negotiations are going. 15 November 2021 11:12 AM
Political parties hit a deadlock over coalition agreements? Analyst weighs in Mandy Wiener speaks to author, academic and research specialist Sanusha Naidu. 15 November 2021 1:15 PM
[VIDEO&PICS] Rand Water's 54-hour interruption to future-proof water supply Mandy Wiener speaks to Eddie Singo, Executive Manager at Randwater Kwara Kekana, at Department of Health in Gauteng. 15 November 2021 12:47 PM
Eben Etzebeth let off hook 'a travesty of justice' - Khoisan Defiance Campaign Lester Kiewit speaks to Sammy Claasen of the Khoisan Defiance Campaign about their reaction to the NPP decision. 15 November 2021 10:23 AM
Fertiliser crisis – expect spiralling food prices The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Maree, Head of Information and Marketing at FNB Agribusiness. 15 November 2021 6:52 PM
Vodacom adds 6.2 million customers in 6 months The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub. 15 November 2021 6:38 PM
Heineken buys Savannah maker Distell for R38.5 billion The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Distell Group CEO Richard Rushton. 15 November 2021 6:27 PM
Anyone for some Woolworths Chuckles ice-cream? If you can get your hands on it! Pippa Hudson speaks to Tessa Purdon, head of content at Eat Out & Food24 15 November 2021 7:26 PM
Two new eateries and a brand new beach club opening in Cape Town this summer Pippa Hudson speaks to Tessa Purdon, head of content at Eat Out and Food 24. 15 November 2021 2:52 PM
Is that a spaceship? No, it's Hyundai's all-new Staria MPV Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson. 13 November 2021 12:43 PM
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
Bestselling author Wilbur Smith dies at Cape Town home, aged 88 Zambian-born Wilbur Smith is known as a master of adventure writing, whose books have sold more than 140 million copies worldwide 14 November 2021 11:45 AM
Actor Deon Lotz talks about his portrayal of FW de Klerk in film Sara-Jayne King speaks to actor Deon Lotz who portrayed FW de Klerk in the 2011 film 'Winne Mandela' and the TV-series 'Madiba'. 13 November 2021 2:39 PM
Sara-Jayne's top picks: What to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne suggests some fun, family friendly activities you can do in the Mother City. 13 November 2021 9:56 AM
Gov't pulls support for Miss SA, organisers confirm Mswane will go to Israel The Morning Review host Lester Kiewit shares his thoughts on the government's withdrawal of support for the Miss SA Pageant. 15 November 2021 11:24 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
Bestselling author Wilbur Smith dies at Cape Town home, aged 88 Zambian-born Wilbur Smith is known as a master of adventure writing, whose books have sold more than 140 million copies worldwide 14 November 2021 11:45 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid an energy crisis? Africa has an abundance of minerals and alternative energy resources spread across the continent, but are they being extracted and... 12 November 2021 3:07 PM
What the COP26 climate finance deal could mean for Africa What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
Race matters when it comes to Covid-19 outcomes in South Africa - study John Maytham interviews Professor Refilwe Phaswana-Mafuya of the University of Johannesburg. 15 November 2021 4:35 PM
'Eskom is in total collapse. They’re not telling the truth!' John Maytham interviews Mike Rossouw of the Energy Intensive Users Group of SA about the latest on the state of affairs at Eskom. 15 November 2021 3:35 PM
The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
The Basic Education Department will meet with Eskom management due to concerns of loadshedding matric pupils struggle.

The Basic Education Department will meet with Eskom management due to concerns of loadshedding matric pupils struggle.

11 November 2021 12:36 PM

Guest: Elijah Mhlanga- Department of Education Spokesperson


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Sports Wrap!

15 November 2021 1:08 PM

Guest: Cato Louw

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Life Esidimeni inquest continues.

15 November 2021 12:59 PM

Guest: Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAHRC conducts a national investigative hearing into the July unrest especially in gauteng and Kwazulu-Natal Provinces

15 November 2021 12:56 PM

Guest; Theto Mahlakoana | Senior Political Reporter at EWN

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Undertakers embark on a protest against financial brokers- Gauteng, Mpumalanga and North West affected.

15 November 2021 12:48 PM

Guest: Muzi Hlengwa- National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA president

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Political parties hit a deadlock over coalition agreements.

15 November 2021 12:35 PM

Guest: Sanusha Naidu- author, academic and research specialist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC staff embark on a nationwide picket over salaries.

15 November 2021 12:27 PM

Guest: Mvusi Mdala, ANC staff representative committee

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Water Disurptions affect Gauteng Province and Contingency plans in gauteng hospitals for planned water interruption.

15 November 2021 12:19 PM

Guests: Eddie Singo, Executive Manager at Randwater

Kwara Kekana, Spokesperson for the department of health in Gauteng

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sports Wrap!

12 November 2021 1:11 PM

Guest: Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist-

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

E-hailing drivers are marching to parliament demanding government intervention.

12 November 2021 1:04 PM

Guest: Shamiela Fischer - EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government fails to make commitement on the future of e-tolls.

12 November 2021 12:53 PM

Guest: Wayne Duvenage- OUTA CEO

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Eskom is in total collapse. They’re not telling the truth!'

Business Local Opinion

Heineken buys Savannah maker Distell for R38.5 billion

Business

Two new eateries and a brand new beach club opening in Cape Town this summer

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Rand Water confident it has enough reserves to minimise impact of maintenance

16 November 2021 7:28 AM

Suretha Brits handed 25-year term for masterminding hotelier husband's murder

16 November 2021 7:20 AM

WC police deal illicit drug trade big blow with major weekend seizures

16 November 2021 6:57 AM

