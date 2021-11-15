SAHRC conducts a national investigative hearing into the July unrest especially in gauteng and Kwazulu-Natal Provinces

Dan Moyane | Veteran broadcasterLISTEN TO PODCAST
James Brent - ForecasterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Thandiwe McCloy, POWA Communications ManagerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary CorespondentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Mia Lindeque- EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) national convener, Lucky NtimaneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Elijah Mhlanga | Spokesperson at Department of Basic EducationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Mia Lindeque- EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporterLISTEN TO PODCAST