Interest rate announcement.

Latest Local
Case withdrawn against 'Cabbage Bandit' – man who grew vegetables on pavement John Maytham interviews Djo Bankina, also known as the "Cabbage Bandit". 22 November 2021 4:07 PM
NSRI: Silvermine Dam drowning victim was swimming with girlfriend, two friends The NSRI says its Kommetjie duty crew was activated following an eyewitness report of a drowning in progress at Silvermine Dam. 22 November 2021 3:51 PM
Cape Town's new mayoral committee announced Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt about the new mayoral committee. 22 November 2021 1:48 PM
Meet CoCT Dep Mayor Eddie Andrews and what makes his heart 'skip a beat' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Eddie Andrews Deputy Mayor of Cape Town about youth mentoring, transport system challenges and safety. 22 November 2021 10:05 AM
'Preliminary probe into deaths show 2-minute noodles were different brands' Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Dept of Health's Murdock Ramathuba about the investigation into two cases of deaths of five children. 22 November 2021 8:36 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn’t Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews “Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't” by Carlo Favero. 22 November 2021 7:49 PM
Netcare resumes dividend after strong earnings growth The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland. 22 November 2021 7:29 PM
Chemicals manufacturer Omnia doubles profits The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy. 22 November 2021 6:53 PM
Would you pay to say the F-word in the office - for a good cause? Refilwe Moloto speaks to CEO of Rare Diseases SA Kelly du Plessis on the ''Give a f*ck'' campaign on 30 November. 22 November 2021 8:10 AM
The Two Ocean Marathon confirmed for 16 and 17 April 2022! Race Director of The Two Oceans Marathon Debra Barnes chats to John Maytham about the exciting news. 19 November 2021 4:19 PM
Rassie Erasmus appeals total ban from rugby Erasmus is also appealing his ban from matchday activities until September next year. 18 November 2021 8:45 AM
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Come Dine With Me SA 'We're voyeurs and love watching people nail it or fail it' Sara-Jayne King catches up with executive producer of culinary reality show Come Dine With Me South Africa. 22 November 2021 1:02 PM
'I took the chance and I'm so glad that I did' - Idols SA winner Berry Trytsman 702 Breakfast host Bongani Bingwa chats to Idols SA winner Berenike 'Berry' Trytsman after she was crowned on Sunday night. 22 November 2021 10:35 AM
'The one who sings' aka Zolani Mahola opens up about her new solo journey Sara-Jayne King chats to South African beloved singer, story teller and actress Zolani Mahola. 20 November 2021 10:36 AM
Overuse and misuse of antibiotics causing worldwide microbial resistance crisis Pippa chats to qualified pharmacist and National Clinical Practice Manager for the Life Healthcare group Shirley Leadbeater. 19 November 2021 3:07 PM
Huge fossil fuel contingent at Cop26 says disappointed environmental activist Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA's COP26 chief negotiator Maesela Kekana and environmental activist Kumi Naidoo about the outcomes. 18 November 2021 12:45 PM
Canada declares state of emergency after 'worst storm in century' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 November 2021 9:34 AM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn’t Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews “Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't” by Carlo Favero. 22 November 2021 7:49 PM
4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richards Lessells, an infectious disease specialist from the University of KZN. 22 November 2021 6:38 PM
Did Prasa suspend its CEO because he fought corruption? John Maytham interviews Accountability Now Director Paul Hoffman. 22 November 2021 3:39 PM
The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
Interest rate announcement.

Interest rate announcement.

18 November 2021 12:53 PM

Guest: Isaah Mhlanga | Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Sports Wrap!

22 November 2021 1:46 PM

Cato Louw 

Reservoirs impacted by rand water outage have recovered - Joburg Water.

22 November 2021 12:50 PM

Guest: Eleanor Mavimbela, Communications Officer Joburg Water 

Newly elected Cape Town Mayor announces his committee.

22 November 2021 12:33 PM

Kevin Brandt | Reporter at EWN 

Inaugral Council Sittings: Ekhureleni

22 November 2021 12:28 PM

Thando Khubeka/ EWN Reporter 

Inaugral Council Sittings: Nelson Mandela Bay.

22 November 2021 12:23 PM

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent. 

Inaugral Council Sittings: Johannesburg.

22 November 2021 12:19 PM

Masechaba Sefularo, EWN reporter 

Flu is spiking in South Africa, especially over the past 2 weeks - NICD

19 November 2021 1:23 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Sibongile Walaza, an epidemiologist at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

Sports Wrap with Tholakele.

19 November 2021 1:08 PM

Guest: Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist-

Judgment to be delivered on Brendin Horner case; key state witnesssays he has been intimidated by police.

19 November 2021 1:05 PM

Guest: Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

Covid-19 Update.

19 November 2021 12:37 PM

National Department of Health Covid-19 Team LeaderDr Lesley Bamford updates Mandy Wiener on the latest Covid-19 stats.

4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng

Business Opinion Local

'Preliminary probe into deaths show 2-minute noodles were different brands'

Local Politics

Supply chain woes force retailers to ditch China and go proudly South African

Business

Thousands attend funeral of South Africa-born Israeli slain in attack

22 November 2021 8:20 PM

Sitole: There was a shortage of police capacity to handle July unrest

22 November 2021 8:15 PM

J.K. Rowling reveals death threats over transgender row

22 November 2021 8:08 PM

