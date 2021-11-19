Sports Wrap with Tholakele.

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel V: Realistic Vs. Unrealistic - Achieve your Fitness Goals with these Top Tips
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Today at 04:50
Car Talk: The Toyota Corolla Cross
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Naresh Maharaj - Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity
Today at 05:10
Mmusi Maimane open letter to Cyril Ramaphosa
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mmusi Maimane - Leader at One SA Movement (OSA)
Today at 05:15
Should a interprovincial travel restriction be introduced?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Theo Malele - Spokesperson at National Taxis Alliance (NTA)
Today at 05:50
Update on COVID-19 cases in Gauteng
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo
Today at 06:10
Saica on exam chaos
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Freeman Nomvalo, SAICA CEO
Today at 06:25
International Day of Persons with Disabilities
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tarryn Tomlinson - CEO at LiveAble
Today at 06:40
City fave: The Hood Kitchen - Mitchell's Plain
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Anwar Arendse
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: costly chaos at SA border posts
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Barbara Mommen
Today at 07:20
Why has the Discovery vaccination centre at CTICC been decommissioned?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Ronald Whelan - Chief Commercial Officer and Head of the Covid-19 Task Team at Discovery
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Binge Club - is Red Notice worth the hype?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:15
Umbodzi Gin is crafted in Africa
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dave Mountain - Founder at Umbodzi Gin
Today at 10:30
FURTHER, enabling social entrepreneurs to create sustainable change
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ian Calvert - Managing Director at Instant Grass
Today at 10:46
Monde Sithole The Adventurer
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Monde Sithole
Today at 11:15
International Day of Persons with Disabilities,
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
agmad ismail
Today at 11:35
Sun-Set@Baxter summer concert series, Mathew Mole and Zolani Mahola
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fahiem Stellenboom - Marketing Manager at Baxter Theatre
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ford investing R600m in EC plant to produce engines for New-Generation Ranger The Rangers will be built at Ford's Gauteng plant. The Money Show interviews Ockert Berry, Vice President of Operations at Ford SA 2 December 2021 8:57 PM
Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Clyde Mallinson about amaBhungane's latest report on the Karpowership bids. 2 December 2021 7:30 PM
Plett Rage called off: "Our doors are ready to open but will sadly stay shut" The Rage Festival in Plettenberg Bay has now been cancelled. 2 December 2021 6:54 PM
View all Local
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Seismic exploration rights granted in 2014, but now law has changed' Environmental lawyer Cormac Cullinan says despite objections in 2014, the rights were granted without anyone being told. 2 December 2021 9:09 AM
'Law is quite clear that Shell now needs environmental authorisation under Act' Judgment is expected on the bid to stop Shell's seismic survey on Friday. The Money Show talks to lawyer Cormac Cullinan. 1 December 2021 7:43 PM
View all Politics
Coffee prices hit 10-year high - why your daily fix is going to cost you more The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Robinson, founder of Bean There Coffee Company. 2 December 2021 8:25 PM
Why are table grapes so pricey? Produce wholesaler explains the factors at play CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Johan van Niekerk, the Commercial Director at Star South. 2 December 2021 4:44 PM
Longsuffering taxi commuters slammed with price hikes before festive season Refilwe Moloto interviews Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) spokesperson Mandla Hermanus. 2 December 2021 3:16 PM
View all Business
Kyk-Net's 'Alles Malan' star Nicole Fortuin spins 80s and 90s hits on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 2 December 2021 11:47 AM
Plett Rage goes ahead – despite spiralling Covid, cancellation of Ballito event The Ballito Rage event was cancelled on Wednesday after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19. 2 December 2021 11:18 AM
'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory' 'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign. 1 December 2021 8:39 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 2 December 2021 1:19 PM
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
World Rugby denies South Africa a World Cup – chooses Aus (2027) and USA (2031) John Maytham interviews Craig Ray, Sports Editor at Daily Maverick. 26 November 2021 10:19 AM
View all Sport
Kyk-Net's 'Alles Malan' star Nicole Fortuin spins 80s and 90s hits on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 2 December 2021 11:47 AM
Plett Rage goes ahead – despite spiralling Covid, cancellation of Ballito event The Ballito Rage event was cancelled on Wednesday after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19. 2 December 2021 11:18 AM
Ballito Rage cancelled on Day 2 - dozens test positive for Covid This year's Ballito Rage has been cancelled after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19. 1 December 2021 12:12 PM
View all Entertainment
Omicron variant does appear to be more transmissible than Delta - Prof Mahdi Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Shabir Mahdi, Dean of the Wits Faculty of Health Sciences and Professor of Vaccinology. 2 December 2021 7:52 AM
Tough times ahead: expect interest rate hikes of 100bp in 2022 - economist Challenges of higher inflation and lower growth - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA. 1 December 2021 7:01 PM
Geography for dummies: South Africa shares a border with USA – Texas Governor Zain Johnson interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 1 December 2021 11:25 AM
View all World
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
View all Africa
'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory' 'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign. 1 December 2021 8:39 PM
Chery back in SA with hugely improved products, and 1 million km engine warranty Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 1 December 2021 3:23 PM
Flurry of companies exiting the JSE 'in a way, very positive' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews veteran stockbroker David Shapiro, Deputy Chairperson at Sasfin Securities. 1 December 2021 1:41 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
Sports Wrap with Tholakele.

Sports Wrap with Tholakele.

19 November 2021 1:08 PM

Guest: Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist-


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

President Cyril Ramaphosa wraps up his visit in Nigeria.

2 December 2021 1:04 PM

Guest: Theto Mahlakoana | Senior Political Reporter at EWN

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bedfordview residents waiting for power to be restored, Eskom says it is working around the clock to fast-track repairs.

2 December 2021 12:54 PM

Guest: Jill Humphreys | Resident at Bedfordview Garden Club

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAHRC conducts a national investigative hearing into the July unrest especially in gauteng and Kwazulu-Natal Provinces.

2 December 2021 12:47 PM

Guest: Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sibusiso Mjikeliso | SA under threat of new, unsporting international isolation after variant discovery.

2 December 2021 12:33 PM

Guest: Sbu Mjikeliso - Sport24 Deputy Editor

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA enters 4th wave: 7 provinces record sustained increases in new Covid-19 infections.

2 December 2021 12:27 PM

Guest: Francois Venter | Deputy Executive Director of the Reproductive Health and HIV Institute at University of the Witwatersrand

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gauteng provincial command council gives update on Covid-19, and Western Cape COVID-19 Digicon.

2 December 2021 12:19 PM

Guests: Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

State capture commission resumes.

1 December 2021 1:04 PM

Guest: Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

This World AIDS Day, we are dealing with the triple pandemics of HIV/AIDS, TB and COVID.

1 December 2021 12:58 PM

Guest: Dr Ernest Darkoh, who is founding partner of the BroadReach Group

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Urgent interdict to block Shell’s wild coast seismic survey.

1 December 2021 12:53 PM

Guest: Lauren Isaacs | Reporter at EWN

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans shocked by embattled national police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole's statements during July civil unrest hearings.

1 December 2021 12:42 PM

Guest: Mpho Kwinika, Independent Policing Union of South Africa General Secretary

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Western Cape has officially entered Covid-19 resurgence - Dr. Keith Cloete

Local

Prasa fires CEO Zolani Matthews

Business

Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning!

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

NPA's head of Investigating Directorate Hermione Cronje resigns

2 December 2021 9:09 PM

Previous infection may not stop Omicron: NICD

2 December 2021 9:01 PM

Angelo Agrizzi’s corruption case postponed to March 2022

2 December 2021 9:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA