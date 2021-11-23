Inaugral Council Sittings: Tshwane

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
[VIDEOS] Demonstrators protest against Shell’s Wild Coast seismic survey Environmental activists across various parts of the country have been staging protests against Shell's planned seismic tests along... 5 December 2021 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Humpback whales spotted feeding near Cape Town's Atlantic Seaboard Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to outdoor correspondent Jeff Ayliffe about what's happening in Cape Town this weeken... 5 December 2021 10:44 AM
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 5 December 2021 9:16 AM
Hermione Cronje quits: 'There is a systemic problem in the NPA. It's a crisis' Mandy Wiener interviews News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughn. 3 December 2021 12:44 PM
Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Clyde Mallinson about amaBhungane's latest report on the Karpowership bids. 2 December 2021 7:30 PM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
Alcohol ban: 'Critical to save lives without sacrificing livelihoods' The Beer Association of SA has approached the court to declare past alcohol sales bans "irrational, invalid and to set aside". 3 December 2021 2:35 PM
Germany locks down all unvaccinated residents Zain Johnson interviewed Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Chelsey Delaney. 3 December 2021 11:36 AM
Plett Rage cancelled: 'Shocking number of Covid cases but not one with symptoms' Zain Johnson interviews Plett Rage festival spokesperson Ronen Klugman. 3 December 2021 9:48 AM
[CAR REVIEW] Cruising in the luxurious Lexus ES Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson. 4 December 2021 9:58 AM
What to do in Cape Town this weekend: Sara-Jayne shares her top picks Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King tells you about some of the cool things to get up to in the Mother City this weekend. 4 December 2021 8:24 AM
Cape Town weekend weather - a bit of rain is coming It's the first weekend in December, yet summer proper remains elusive. 3 December 2021 1:49 PM
Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 2 December 2021 1:19 PM
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
World Rugby denies South Africa a World Cup – chooses Aus (2027) and USA (2031) John Maytham interviews Craig Ray, Sports Editor at Daily Maverick. 26 November 2021 10:19 AM
This is the story about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River' Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Steve Boyes about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River'. 4 December 2021 12:09 PM
14 year old Gabrielle de Gama is a rising star in the SA entertainment industry Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to the talented film and music star, 14 year old Gabrielle de Gama. 4 December 2021 11:18 AM
Germany locks down all unvaccinated residents Zain Johnson interviewed Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Chelsey Delaney. 3 December 2021 11:36 AM
Omicron variant does appear to be more transmissible than Delta - Prof Mahdi Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Shabir Mahdi, Dean of the Wits Faculty of Health Sciences and Professor of Vaccinology. 2 December 2021 7:52 AM
Tough times ahead: expect interest rate hikes of 100bp in 2022 - economist Challenges of higher inflation and lower growth - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA. 1 December 2021 7:01 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
How will Kenya state visit influence South Africa? Kenya is the most developed country in East Africa while South Africa has the most developed economy on the Continent. 26 November 2021 11:55 AM
Hermione Cronje quits: 'There is a systemic problem in the NPA. It's a crisis' Mandy Wiener interviews News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughn. 3 December 2021 12:44 PM
'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory' 'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign. 1 December 2021 8:39 PM
Chery back in SA with hugely improved products, and 1 million km engine warranty Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 1 December 2021 3:23 PM
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Inaugral Council Sittings: Tshwane

Inaugral Council Sittings: Tshwane

23 November 2021 12:33 PM

Theto Mahlakoana | Senior Political Reporter at EWN 


President Cyril Ramaphosa wraps up his visit in Nigeria.

3 December 2021 1:03 PM

Brent Lindeque, Founder of Good things guys 

Sports Wrap with Tholakele

3 December 2021 1:00 PM

Tholakele Mnganga, EWN Sports Reporter 

LRC: Wild Coast communities apply for interdict to stop Shell exploration..

3 December 2021 12:55 PM

Wilmien Wicomb. Legal Resource Centre attorney based in our Cape Town office and also co-lead for the LRC’s land focus area 

SAHRC Civil unrest hearings continue

3 December 2021 12:48 PM

Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent 

N3 Toll Route: Traffic on the N3 Toll Route in the vicinity of Van Reenen (N3-6X Km 60) is currently being obstructed by truckers. All lanes are CLOSED to traffic.

3 December 2021 12:38 PM

Thania Dhoogra, Operations Manager at N3 Toll Concession

Hermione Cronje quivacates position as Investigating Directorate head

3 December 2021 12:32 PM

Karyn Maughn, NEWS24 Legal Journalist 

Health ministry briefs media on Covid-19 and vaccine roll-out plan.

3 December 2021 12:25 PM

Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter 

President Cyril Ramaphosa wraps up his visit in Nigeria.

2 December 2021 1:04 PM

Guest: Theto Mahlakoana | Senior Political Reporter at EWN

Bedfordview residents waiting for power to be restored, Eskom says it is working around the clock to fast-track repairs.

2 December 2021 12:54 PM

Guest: Jill Humphreys | Resident at Bedfordview Garden Club

SAHRC conducts a national investigative hearing into the July unrest especially in gauteng and Kwazulu-Natal Provinces.

2 December 2021 12:47 PM

Guest: Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

[WATCH] Humpback whales spotted feeding near Cape Town's Atlantic Seaboard

Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning!

All travellers to UK to show pre-departure COVID tests

5 December 2021 12:53 PM

Truck drivers to appear in court after blocking N3 toll route

5 December 2021 12:21 PM

Eskom to suspend load shedding at 9pm on Sunday

5 December 2021 12:11 PM

