Was the decision to put SA back on the red list premature?

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 13:07
On the couch - holiday care for pets
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Paul Bernhardi
Today at 13:33
Christmas Gifting - gifts for animal lovers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Belinda Abraham - Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA
Today at 14:23
UCT student creates pet-focused ecommerce app
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Vuthlarhi Shirindza
Today at 14:40
Update on Kaavan the elephant
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Fiona Miles
Today at 14:50
Music with Ark 4 Africa
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Richard Prinsloo Curson
Today at 15:10
Western Cape Traffic Camera Average Speed over Distance
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jandre Bekker
'Mediclinic patients sent in for other issues then find out they have Covid-19' Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Dr. Gerrit de Villiers, the chief clinical officer at Mediclinic. 9 December 2021 10:58 AM
Is Omicron how the Covid-19 pandemic finally ends? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland. 9 December 2021 10:40 AM
There’s more to it. Unlike Cronje to leave project unfinished - Adv Breytenbach Refilwe Moloto interviews MP and former prosecutor Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach. 9 December 2021 9:13 AM
'Gun law changes would restrict private security officers, who outnumber police' Bruce Whitfield interviews Outdoor Investment Holdings' Marco van Niekerk about the consequences of the proposed FCA Bill. 8 December 2021 8:03 PM
ANC's Expropriation Bill fails, but 'door not shut on land reform conversation' Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Associate Professor of Law Elmien Du Plessis (North West University). 7 December 2021 9:19 PM
Nedlac backs mandatory jabs for workplace, public spaces and submits proposals Bruce Whitfield interviews Lisa Seftel, Executive Director of the National Economic Development and Labour Council. 7 December 2021 8:46 PM
Festive season heartbreak for KZN franchisee as Sasria delays some riot payouts Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a franchisee hard-hit by the July looting and now a claim payout delay, on The Money Show. 8 December 2021 9:09 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
One in a billion - Ethereum co-founder is not your typical billionaire At 27, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has accomplished more than most in a lifetime 8 December 2021 7:15 PM
Black-owned boutique winery with inspiring backstory opens in Franschhoek The Klein Goederust vineyard in Franschhoek was purchased by owner Paul Siguqa in 2019 and has finally opened after some renovatio... 7 December 2021 1:19 PM
Mom-of-two offers monthly children's book subscription box celebrating black joy Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to entrepreneur Thando Moleketi-Williams. 5 December 2021 2:58 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Cruising in the luxurious Lexus ES Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson. 4 December 2021 9:58 AM
Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 2 December 2021 1:19 PM
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
World Rugby denies South Africa a World Cup – chooses Aus (2027) and USA (2031) John Maytham interviews Craig Ray, Sports Editor at Daily Maverick. 26 November 2021 10:19 AM
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
This is the story about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River' Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Steve Boyes about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River'. 4 December 2021 12:09 PM
14 year old Gabrielle de Gama is a rising star in the SA entertainment industry Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to the talented film and music star, 14 year old Gabrielle de Gama. 4 December 2021 11:18 AM
104-year-old woman learns to read and write for the first time in her life Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 8 December 2021 9:46 AM
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
Mob burns man alive after rumours of blasphemy Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 7 December 2021 4:10 PM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
There’s more to it. Unlike Cronje to leave project unfinished - Adv Breytenbach Refilwe Moloto interviews MP and former prosecutor Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach. 9 December 2021 9:13 AM
Festive season heartbreak for KZN franchisee as Sasria delays some riot payouts Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a franchisee hard-hit by the July looting and now a claim payout delay, on The Money Show. 8 December 2021 9:09 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
Was the decision to put SA back on the red list premature?

Was the decision to put SA back on the red list premature?

26 November 2021 12:35 PM

Guest: Prof Alex Van Den Heever | chair of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of Governance


Minister Gungubele briefs media on outcomes of the cabinet meeting held on 8th December 2021.

9 December 2021 12:31 PM

Guest: Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAHPRA has approved Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for 18+

9 December 2021 12:29 PM

Guest: Silverani Padayachee | Senior Manager: Pharmaceutical Evaluation at South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Changes to vaccine roll out eligibility citeria for adolescents (12-17 years).

9 December 2021 12:26 PM

Guest: Dr Nicholas Crisp - Deputy Director-General in the National Dept of Health

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Amendment to Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for expropriation without compensation failed to pass- implications of this?

8 December 2021 1:07 PM

Prof Ruth Hall | Researcher at Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies at the University of the Western Cape.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Joint Meeting: Standing Committee on Public Accounts and Standing Committee on the Auditor-General.

8 December 2021 12:59 PM

Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Protfolio Committee on Justice and Corrctional Services.

8 December 2021 12:55 PM

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A study done by researchers from the University of Pretoria finds that SA hand sanitisers are often substandard.

8 December 2021 12:38 PM

Dr Yusuf Abdullahi Ahmed, Senior lecturer in Entomology in UP's Department of Zoology and Entomology 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa to meet NCCC, can we expect another family meeting?

8 December 2021 12:28 PM

Professor Koleka Mlisana,  Ministerial Advisory Committee Chairperson  

And also: Omicron data shows that Tshwane is an epicenter, with many still not vaccinated. 

Guest: Mia Malan | Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ace Magashule and Edwin Sodi take the NPA head on over asbestos case.

7 December 2021 3:05 PM

Guest: Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ramaphosa wraps up West Africa visit.

7 December 2021 1:05 PM

Guest: Theto Mahlakoana | Reporter at Eyewitness News

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is Omicron how the Covid-19 pandemic finally ends?

Business Local

Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning!

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

There’s more to it. Unlike Cronje to leave project unfinished - Adv Breytenbach

Local Opinion Politics

Dlodlo commends whistleblowers: ‘I regard you as heroes’

9 December 2021 12:21 PM

Be safe: First SA health worker to receive COVID jab gets her booster shot

9 December 2021 12:16 PM

50 things to do for under R50: CT is ready to welcome you

9 December 2021 12:11 PM

