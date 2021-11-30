Stats SA’s Quarterly Labour Force Survey announcement.

Best of CapeTalk
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 05:10
Festive Season Road Safety Campaign
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Simon Zwane - Chief Communication Officer at Road Traffic Management Corporation
Simon Zwane - Chief Communication Officer at Road Traffic Management Corporation
Today at 05:46
The Innovation Hub breeds new class of entrepreneurs
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Dr Rethabile Melamu - GM Green economy and GM Bioeconomy at The Innovation Hub
Dr Rethabile Melamu - GM Green economy and GM Bioeconomy at The Innovation Hub
Today at 06:10
Report: Number of Journalists behind bars hits global record in 2021
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Thembisa Fakude - Former Southern Africa Bureau Chief at Al Jazeera
Thembisa Fakude - Former Southern Africa Bureau Chief at Al Jazeera
Today at 06:25
Case of Bonteheuwel woman accused of selling naked images of 4-year-old daughter postponed - AGAIN!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Angus McKenzie - Ward Councillor for Bonteheuwel at City of Cape Town
Angus McKenzie - Ward Councillor for Bonteheuwel at City of Cape Town
Today at 06:40
City Fave: Winchester Hotel
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Michael Liffmann - General manager at Winchester Hotel
Michael Liffmann - General manager at Winchester Hotel
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Mantashe backs Shell and traditional energy sources
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Prof Sampson Mamphweli - Dir for the Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies, at Stellenbosch University
Prof Sampson Mamphweli - Dir for the Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies, at Stellenbosch University
Today at 07:20
Prasa's Autopax bus operation under business rescue
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Phakamile Hlubi-Majola - Numsa spokesperson
Phakamile Hlubi-Majola - Numsa spokesperson
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Adam Gilchrist
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Booster jabs 101
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Mia Malan - Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Mia Malan - Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 09:15
Pricey PCR tests follow up: CT based biotechnologist produces Africa’s first Covid-19 antigen tests
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Ashley Uys
Ashley Uys
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist: Eversdal Primary school
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Chris Smith
Chris Smith
Today at 10:05
DW Berlin with Chelsey Delaney
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Chelsey Delaney
Chelsey Delaney
Today at 10:15
Two weeks ago the UK Parliament discussed possible guidelines, regulations that control social media influencer
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Kelly Thompson
Gail Schimmel - CEO at Advertising Standards Authority of South Africa
Kelly Thompson
Gail Schimmel - CEO at Advertising Standards Authority of South Africa
Today at 10:30
Help! I’m a restaurant owner who got a tough review on social media
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
