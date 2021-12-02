Bedfordview residents waiting for power to be restored, Eskom says it is working around the clock to fast-track repairs.

Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:50
Finance Feature: Teaching your kids how to invest from a young age
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Thembeka Khumalo - Client Relationship Manager at Satrix
Guests
Thembeka Khumalo - Client Relationship Manager at Satrix
125
Today at 05:10
Former President Jacob Zumas' medical parole declared unlawful
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Benedict Phiri - MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel
Guests
Benedict Phiri - MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel
125
Today at 05:46
Cricket South Africa findings of its SJN report
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Jeremy Fredericks, cricket commentator
Guests
Jeremy Fredericks, cricket commentator
125
Today at 06:10
HSF win case to declare Zuma's medical parole unlawful
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Christopher Fisher; Helen Suzman Foundation - senior researcher at Helen Suzman Foundation
Guests
Christopher Fisher; Helen Suzman Foundation - senior researcher at Helen Suzman Foundation
125
Today at 06:25
Excitement growing over upcoming launch of James Webb telescope
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Jacinta Delhaize - Postdoctoral research fellow in the Astronomy Department at University Of Cape Town.
Guests
Dr Jacinta Delhaize - Postdoctoral research fellow in the Astronomy Department at University Of Cape Town.
125
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday: Functional wellness products
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brett Rogers - Culture Lead at HaveYouHeard
Guests
Brett Rogers - Culture Lead at HaveYouHeard
125
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: How strong are the ties that bind multiparty coalitions?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ralph Mathekga - Political Analyst at ...
Guests
Ralph Mathekga - Political Analyst at ...
125
Today at 07:20
6-month permit fee amnesty granted to struggling informal traders
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rosheda Muller - President at South African Informal Traders Alliance (SAITA)
Guests
Rosheda Muller - President at South African Informal Traders Alliance (SAITA)
125
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
125
Today at 08:07
Is UK red list relief too late for SA tourism
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
125
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
125
Today at 09:15
We will defend Zuma like the last time - Zuma ally on High Court ruling that he return to prison
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Busisiwe Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership SA
Ryan Cummings - Director of Analysis at Signal Risk
Guests
Busisiwe Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership SA
Ryan Cummings - Director of Analysis at Signal Risk
125
Today at 09:30
Follow up: Manenberg cat killer
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Allan Perrins
Guests
Allan Perrins
125
Today at 09:45
La Niña brings more rain - should we brace for flooding?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Peter Johnston - Scientist at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group
Dr Gideon Groenewald
Guests
Dr Peter Johnston - Scientist at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group
Dr Gideon Groenewald
125
Today at 10:15
Nearly half of SA employers won’t be issuing a 13th cheque as part of their employment package, but there is an alternative
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 10:30
Is the Dezemba season saved?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Enver Duminy - CEO at Cape Town Tourism
Guests
Enver Duminy - CEO at Cape Town Tourism
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up