NDPP Adv Shamila Batohi will host a virtual media briefing on pertinent NPA matters.

Guest: Kgomotso Modise
Guest: Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport JournalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kwanele Ncalane, KZN Department of Transport spokespersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kumsa Masizana, Meteorologist. SA Weather ServiceLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Boitumelo Koloi, Journalist, News Day in Lesotho |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kaylynn Palm | Reporter at EWNLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: David Lewis | Executive Director at Corruption Watch
William Bird | Director at Media Monitoring Africa
Guest: Masechaba Sefularo | Reporter at EWNLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Trevor Abrahams, Managing director of the Working on Fire programmeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Daylin Mitchell | MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape GovernmentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Andre Vlok | Negotiator, conflict and employment dispute specialistLISTEN TO PODCAST